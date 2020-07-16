Do Brett & Olivia Stay Together On ‘Married At First Sight’? Spoilers Following The Shocking Season 11 Premiere

Grab some popcorn and settle in, y’all, because this may be the craziest season yet.

Married At First Sight Season 11 premiered on Lifetime yesterday, and fans are already making their predictions about which couples stay married and which couples call it quits on decision day. One couple in particular, Brett and Olivia, has people wondering why the experts thought they would be a good match; especially considering Brett’s self-proclaimed “serial dater” status and cocky attitude is the polar opposite of his wife’s personality. That said, do Brett and Olivia stay married? Warning: some spoilers ahead.

Do Brett and Olivia stay married?

According to early predictions from fans, Brett and Olivia will most likely call it quits on decision day.

matching olivia and brett is already a grave misstep — ash (@amacattackkk) July 16, 2020

However, fans aren’t the only ones suspicious of Brett’s intentions. Olivia expressed her concerns about Brett after watching the episode and writing a recap with Us Weekly. “Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," she wrote. "I feel so bad for Kristin as Brett clearly made her feel so uncomfortable. Brett doesn’t appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party.”

Brett and Olivia aren’t gonna work. I’m calling it now. Now hesitation. #MarriedAtFirstSight — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) July 16, 2020

The 30-year-old Louisiana native also admitted that she was concerned about Brett’s family’s reaction to the news that he would be on the show. “They all seemed shocked that he would even consider getting married given his dating history,” she wrote.

Who is Brett on MAFS?

Brett is a 35-year-old New Orleans Saints fan who loves cats and works in IT. He revealed to the show’s experts that he has dated upwards of “40 women” in the last couple years after his ex-fiance cheated on him, but he’s ready to settle down and be with one person for the rest of his life.

What did Brett do during the Married At First Sight premiere?

It’s interesting that Brett was so adamant to the Married At First Sight experts about wanting to settle down, considering during the group bachelor party, he was seen hitting on his fellow cast member Henry’s friend Kristin. Brett also inquired about his castmate Bennett’s sister, asking if she was single.

Before the bachelor party, Brett also hit on a waitress while out with the other men on the show, signaling for her to “call him.”

What are fans saying about Brett on Married At First Sight?

Married At First Sight fans are shocked, but not surprised about Brett’s behavior. Some fans are calling out the experts for even considering him to be on the show and are accusing the experts of casting him solely for the purpose of being “the villain” and boosting ratings.

Brett...ummm experts, Y'all need to stop drinking and matching. You know good and well hell this guy "self appointed serial dater" wasn't ready to be married...then you match him with sweet Olivia you wrong for that IJS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/ycbZiLjbnE — karen hargrove (@14heaven606) July 16, 2020

While most MAFS fans are not optimistic about Brett and Olivia staying married, one Reddit user hopes his “insecurity” is just a byproduct of being cheated on by his former fiance. “Hopefully he's got a good heart underneath it all,” they wrote. “He seems like a nerdy guy who learned how to work on his attractiveness/dating game. He had a really good answer for why he wants to get married.”

Married At First Sight Season 11 spoilers.

Brett and Olivia weren’t the only couple to experience some drama before the big day. One of the brides-to-be, Karen, found out her husband’s name the night before their wedding. After doing some research and finding his Instagram, she told producers that he wasn’t her type and wasn’t sure whether she could go through with the experiment or not.

Season 11 will feature seventeen two-hour episodes and takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana. Married At First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

