Who Is Gentille Chhun On 'Marrying Millions'? Meet The Real Estate Mogul Who Left Her Fiancé At The Altar

She's certainly a stunner!

Gentille Chhun returned to Marrying Millions for its Season 2 premiere, which was somewhat surprising, considering how the Season 1 finale ended. Gentille was engaged to construction worker Brian Blu, but dramatically left him at the altar on their wedding day.

Who is Gentille Chhun on Marrying Millions?

Gentille Chhun is a 45-year-old real estate mogul who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not only is she wildly successful in the real estate industry, she also used to be a bikini model and literally looks half her age.

The Cambodia-native moved to the United States with her mother as refugees; her father and siblings were actually murdered by the Cambodian government, but the two of them were able to escape and restart their lives in America.

Although Gentille reportedly came from money, she had to work hard to build her empire in the U.S., and bought her first house when she was just 19 years old.

Gentille also speaks three languages: French, Cambodian, and English. Is there anything this woman can’t do?

What is Gentille Chhun’s net worth?

Gentille’s net worth is reportedly around $15 million.

During Season 1, Gentille and her (now) ex, Brian, always hung out at her luxurious mansion; I mean, why wouldn’t you? With amenities like a pool/spa, movie theater, huge kitchen, etc., there’s literally no incentive to spend time at your significant other’s place, right?

While that was Brian’s logic, Gentille still wanted to see his digs and had no problem spending time somewhere other than her place. However, in one of the most surprising twists of the season, Brian revealed that he still lived with his parents, which led people to believe he was in the relationship for all the wrong reasons.

Is Gentille and Brian’s relationship on Marrying Millions real?

Here’s where it gets a little fishy. Brian Blu has an IMDB page with over 60 acting credits — including Marrying Millions. While most of his roles have been extra roles, it seems like he’s a career extra, and acting is not just something that he does for fun. He also goes by two names: Brian Blu and Dave Smith.

This raises an interesting point because on Season 1 of Marrying Millions, he was working as a construction worker on one of the properties that Gentille was involved with; that’s how they supposedly met.

Gentille and Brian were a fake couple I came across a reddit post that they were both hired actors — Lydia (@st0necoldfox) May 20, 2020

However, a lot of fans have questioned the authenticity of Gentille and Brian’s relationship from the get-go, and the fact that he has so many acting credits — and even just the fact that he has an extensive IMDB page — has led fans to believe that something is off.

While Brian and Gentille are currently not together, they reunite this season, and Brian hopes she takes him back despite their dramatic split in 2019. Guess we'll just have to see how this relationship plays out!

Marrying Millions airs on Wednesdays on Lifetime at 10/9c.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.