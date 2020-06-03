20 Love Poems To Help You Win Back Her Love

You can't lose with these.

Sometimes, when you have a bad fight with your girlfriend (or even go as far as to break up with her), the feelings you have for her stay strong. And if you still love her, you'll then do whatever you can to try to get your girl back.

But wooing back an angry (possibly ex) lover may seem like a difficult task.

What can you possibly do to win her heart and earn her trust again?

You could try to make a grand romantic statement like throwing pebbles at her bedroom window, hoping that will get her to talk to you. But honestly, while that may seem romantic in movies, it would be sort of creepy/possibly illegal in real life.

If you want to know how to get your ex back or calm your current girlfriend down, remember that, when it comes to sweeping someone back off their feet, it’s more often the smallest things that count.

In fact, sending romantic love poems you picked for her is a great way to let a woman know you're sorry for messing up and are really, truly in love with her.

The best love poems tend to be short, simple, and straight to-the-point. But don’t worry, you don’t have to be Shakespeare to win her over.

You can send her one (or some) of these love quotes from our favorite poets, ranging from Instagram-famous Atticus to Lang Leav to Robert Browning.

Here are 20 romantic quotes and love poems sure to win her over and get her back into your loving arms.

1. Tell her what she means to you.

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

2. Tell her how much you miss her.

"To know that I miss you so much when you leave; to know that I need you like the air that I breathe. To know that I want you with a passion so blind, is to know that I love you — with no doubt it my mind." — Lang Leav

3. Tell her that you can't go on without her love.

"I never fully realized what it meant to hurt (to truly hurt) until I wanted you to such a great extent, only to have no other choice but to convince myself that I didn't." — jl

4. Tell her you still think of her.

"I still search for you in crowds, in empty fields and soaring clouds. In city lights and passing cars, on winding roads and wishing stars. I wonder where you could be now, for years I've not said your name out loud. And long since I called you mine — time has passed for you and I. But I have learnt to live without, I do not mind — I still love you anyhow." — Lang Leav

5. Tell her everything that makes her who she is.

"Because I could watch you for a single minute and find a thousand things that I love about you." — cm

6. Tell her how much you love her.

"I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars." — JM Storm

7. Tell her you'll always want her.

"I can't even hold your hand, but I love you with a love that no one can understand." — i.c.

8. Tell her you have always known you wanted her.

"You are the poem I never knew how to write and this life is the story I have always wanted to tell." — Tyler Knott Gregson

9. Tell her how long you've missed her.

"I missed you for too long, in too many ways, that it became just another part of me; engraved deeper into my heart with the passing of time. I would wake up, stretch, breathe, and miss you. They told me to let it go, to let you go, and I would say: You cannot simply will your heart to stop beating, that no matter how long you hold your breath for, you cannot hold it forever, and I could only stop missing you if I stopped being myself entirely." — e.h.

10. Tell her you are trying.

"I tried to stop loving you so I built walls around my heart and found other names to whisper in the night but you carved yourself into my veins even if you meant to or not and sometimes I wonder if you remember the way we looked at each other or maybe you forgot." — c.p.

11. Tell her what you'd do to get her back.

"With you in my life I felt like I could conquer anything. It was as if I was on top of the world and even the stars themselves were just within my grasp. But without you ... even getting through the day is hard." — Ranata Suzuki

12. Tell her that you choose her.

"In an endless garden of flowers I will always pick you." — AJ Lawless

13. Tell her you're sorry.

"Forgive me if I stumble and fall for I know not how to love too well I am clumsy and my words do not form as I wish so let me kiss you instead and let my lips paint for you all the pictures that my clumsy heart cannot." — Atticus

14. Tell her she makes you weak in the knees.

"I would love to say that you make me weak in the knees, but to be quite upfront and completely truthful, you make my body forget it has knees at all." — Tyler Knott Gregson

15. Tell her that she's all you've ever wanted.

"Darling you are all I ever wanted love to be." — e.s.

16. Tell her why you love her so much.

"I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out." — Roy Croft

17. Tell her what you want every morning.

"Coffee is all well and good but I would rather have your lips kiss me awake every morning." — kpk

18. Tell her your confession.

"This is my confession. As dark as I am, I will always find enough light to adore you to pieces, with all my pieces." — Johnny Nguyen

19. Tell her you dream of her.

"Meet me at midnight in the forest of my dreams. We'll make a fire and count the stars that shimmer above the trees." — Christy Ann Martine

20. Tell her you want to grow old together.

"Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made." — Robert Browning

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Helen Luc is a frequent contributor to YourTango.