Taurus Man And Scorpio Woman Love Compatibility

The Bull and the Scorpion are a one-of-a-kind pair.

It's quite common to jump to conclusions when we name our zodiac signs. Automatically we assume that we, and others are, like the symbol that represents us.

Is Taurus really Bull-like? Is Scorpio about to sting someone they think of as a target? In truth, yes — to a degree. We do resemble the avatar that comes with our sign somewhat.

So, if we assume we are like the archetype our sign reveals, could we possibly get along with someone so... unlike us?

Let's explore the zodiac compatibility of the Taurus man/Scorpio woman love match.

Will the Taurus man prove to be stubborn and clumsy? Will the Scorpio woman live up to the stereotype of being both vicious and sexually over-the-top?

When we compare the general charts of these two, we come up with some very interesting notes. While we might not get how a Bull and a Scorpion could settle down and create a family, the astrological forecast presents us an entirely different picture.

Their elements: Taurus is an earth sign, and Scorpio is a Water sign

Their ruling planets are Venus and Mars, which should give you an idea of how intense these two can be together. And elementally, they work as nature works: water nourishes the earth, while the earth allows for the flow — something water must do if it isn't to become toxic and stagnant.

And, in this case, the elements assist Taurus and Scorpio in their pursuit for love and happiness. These elements make for compatible couples.

Are Taurus men and Scorpio women compatible in love and intimacy?

Right off the bat we need to say a rousing, "Hell yeah!" With plenty of emphasis on the Hell, and an extreme amount of Yeah.

In other words, it doesn't get any better sexually and romantically that a coupling made up of a Taurus man and a Scorpio woman. And one of these reasons to bring up Hell is because this duo can go very dark with their desires.

If anyone's going to enjoy wild sex, it's going to be this couple. They will both run home to each other and take the pain of the day out on the other one, in all the best ways. They love hard, and the sex is never dull.

Does these zodiac signs share any personal values?

As mentioned earlier, it's hard to get any more compatible than the Taurus man and Scorpio woman.

They are both in love with life, they cherish what they have, and even though they do come with their own opinions and ideas, these two always meet on common ground.

Even though both signs tend to be flamboyant and over-emotional, they don't turn each other off, and they certainly don't disagree on anything that would make them consider breaking apart. They make great parents, thought the household is probably going to be made up of drama queens.

How do Taurus and Scorpio express emotion?

In terms of love and romance, this is a match made in heaven. The Taurus man dreams of eternal, fantastical love, while the Scorpio woman is right there with him, dreaming the same kind of fantasy world.

They both believe in love at first sight, as well as undying love. They will not break the sacred bond they create together, so cheating is out of the question.

They know they are safe with the other, and emotionally they are both believe in the same exact things. Sharing those beliefs and feelings are what will last them a lifetime.

Do these zodiac signs consider trust a relationship priority?

By now, we might assume that the Taurus man and Scorpio woman would trust each other implicitly; however, trust for this duo comes just as hard as it does for the other signs.

While they are willing to give each other the benefit of the doubt, they both can't help but fall back on their passionate, and somewhat paranoid, personalities. They both are so willing to give everything they own in mind, body and soul to the other, that when they do, they feel a tinge of regret, if only for a second.

They are co-dependent, so even if they do become suspicious of the other's intentions (or actions), they also feel the need to work it out so life can once again go smoothly for the two of them.

How do a Taurus man and Scorpio woman communicate?

The goal in a relationship between a Taurus man and Scorpio woman is to understand the other as best as they can.

While they don't always come up with the right way to say things, their intentions are always up front and honest. They believe in the relationship, and are ready to confront their partner if something needs discussion.

Open and honest communication is never something these two shy away from, and if they see an opportunity to mend a misunderstanding, they grab it. They want this love affair to last and will do what is necessary to make it so.

The Taurus man has met his match in the Scorpio woman — it's that simple.

They are dark and lusty, outrageous and dramatic, and they are both very into intimacy and satisfaction.

On the other side of the spectrum, they are both entirely independent and have no problem spending time alone. But when they are together, it's a heightened human experience.

The beginning, middle and end of this coupling will be physical; sex doesn't die out, ever, for these two. And while they may, at times, seem domineering or possessive, it works for them. They don't want anybody else but them.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.