Kanye West was set to release his new album, Donda, today on Friday, July 24. However, fans were left scratching their heads after searching for the album on streaming services and noticed that they couldn’t find Donda anywhere.

Where is Kanye’s new album Donda?

Kanye West announced on July 20 that he would be releasing Donda on July 24. However, fans eager to hear the rapper’s highly anticipated album were met with frustration and confusion after they were unable to find the album on any streaming services.

honestly believing it is going to drop at midnight is part of the Kanye experience. — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@DidJesusDrop) July 24, 2020

“Waiting for donda is like waiting for your parents to pick you from school two hours after the last bell rang. all the other fans got their albums on time, WHERE YOU AT @kanyewest,” one frustrated Twitter user wrote, while many other social media users all posed the same exact question: “Where is Donda?”

waiting for donda is like waiting for your parents to pick you from school two hours after the last bell rang.



all the other fans got their albums on time, WHERE YOU AT @kanyewest — (@calmrickyy) July 24, 2020

Did Kanye delay his album because of his mental health?

There is a possibility that Kanye delayed his album because of his mental health.

Kanye made headlines over the past week after a string of now-deleted tweets left fans, friends, and family members concerned about his well-being, with many pointing out that he was most likely experiencing a severe manic episode. The Yeezy fashion designer lives with bi-polar disorder and has been relatively open with his diagnosis.

Wife Kim Kardashian issued a statement on her Instagram Stories, writing, “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she’s “very protective” of their four children and “Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health,” but felt the need to publicly comment on the matter for the first time ever.

Did Kanye delay his album because of Taylor Swift?

Here’s where it gets interesting. Before yesterday — the day before the initial release date of Donda — there was no indication that Taylor Swift was going to drop her eighth studio album, folklore. However, after the 30-year-old “Cardigan” singer’s surprise announcement, some fans were convinced that Taylor was trying to overshadow Kanye’s new album.

If Taylor Swift wasn’t out here trying to steal Kanye’s clout then he probably would of dropped Donda.... — Calvin Bryant (@coolspiff) July 24, 2020

“If Taylor Swift wasn’t out here trying to steal Kanye’s clout then he probably would of [sic] dropped Donda...” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Interesting how Taylor swift dropped a new album the day Kanye is supposed to drop Donda.”

This isn’t the first time Taylor has dropped new music on an important day for Kanye, though. Taylor released her 2017 album Reputation on the anniversary of Kanye’s mother’s death, which drew a ton of criticism from Kanye fans.

However, one Twitter user pointed out that Donda’s release date wasn’t known until recently, and there’s a slim probability that Taylor’s surprise announcement was a calculated move.

I'm also just thinking what would she gain? Is there that much crossover between the fanbases that a Taylor Swift launch can sabotage a Kanye West launch? I don't think either have them have even talked about the other in years. — Seibaa SNAFU | bIm (@SeibaaHomu) July 24, 2020

Has Kanye delayed releasing albums before?

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has delayed putting out an album, so fans shouldn’t be surprised that the 43-year-old “Jesus Walks” rapper hasn’t released Donda yet.

He re-released his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, after making last-minute changes to songs that had already been out for months.

Kanye also delayed the release of his 2019 album, Jesus is King, multiple times before finally releasing it over a month after its initial release date.

To my fans



Thank you for being loyal & patient



We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

Some fans aren’t giving up hope, though. Seeing as it’s still July 24, Kanye could be dropping his album at any time on July 24.

THERE’S STILL A GOOD CHANCE KANYE DROPS SOMETIME WITHIN THE NEXT 24 HOURS — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) July 24, 2020

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

