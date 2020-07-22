Who Is Deleting Kanye's Tweets? Why Kris Jenner, Twitter, Or Kanye Himself May Be Responsible

Where did Kanye's tweets go?

Kanye West’s tweets have been the talk of the internet for the past few days after the rapper went off on the social media platform on the night of July 20 about a slew of bizarre and random topics.

Fans, family, and other celebs expressed their concern for the 43-year-old fashion designer’s mental health and well-being, as many pointed out that he may be in the middle of a major manic episode.

If you’re looking for the aforementioned tweets on Kanye’s timeline, you’ll notice that most of his tweets from that night have now been deleted. However, one Twitter user uploaded screenshots of the since-deleted tweets to their account, which you can see below.

Here are all the receipts!

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says:

-Kim cheated w/ Meek

-he's been trying to divorce Kim

-he's worth 5 billion

-Kris Jong-Un is a white supremacist

-His fav rapper is lil baby

-they tried to 51/50 him

-and so many disturbing things pic.twitter.com/frFHskqL3d — lots of no (@whohasattention) July 22, 2020

Who is deleting Kanye’s tweets?

Is Kris Jenner deleting Kanye’s tweets?

Have you ever heard the phrase, “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder?” The momager is a mastermind when it comes to protecting her brand, and considering that Kanye called Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and a “white supermacist” in a series of now-deleted tweets, Kris could be doing major damage control if she has access to his Twitter account.

Kris Jenner deleted all of Kanye’s tweets — c (@neuerfc) July 21, 2020

Is Kim Kardashian deleting Kanye’s tweets?

Another possibility is that Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, could be deleting his tweets. In the string of now-deleted tweets, Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with Drake and attempting to cheat on him with Meek Mill when the two met to discuss prison reform.

Kanye also alleged that he’s been trying to divorce Kim since the Meek Mill meeting happened. Again, the Kardashian-Jenners are masters when it comes to doing damage control, and Kim’s reputation has always been of utmost importance to her.

If Kim has Kanye’s social media passwords, she may be deleting Kanye’s allegations about her cheating on him to save face.

Is Twitter deleting Kanye’s tweets?

Under Twitter’s General Guidelines and Policies “Abusive Behavior” section, the social media platform writes, “You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”

That said, Kanye’s tweets about Kim cheating on him with Meek Mill and Kris Jenner being a “white supremacist” could be considered “behavior that harasses or intimidates, or is otherwise intended to shame or degrade others,” so it is possible that Twitter deleted Kanye’s tweets based on their Abusive Behavior policies.

Did Kanye delete his own tweets?

It’s clear that Kanye has access to his own Twitter account; he is still tweeting while at his ranch in Wyoming. However, the content on his Twitter timeline has dramatically shifted from previous allegations against Kim and Kris to tweets about his new music and friends who’ve made the trek to Wyoming to stand by his side.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

It is important to note that those who live with bipolar disorder often experience irritability. According to Healthline, “this emotion is common during manic episodes,” which many people think Kanye is currently experiencing.

Healthline also explains that “a person who is irritable is easily upset and often bristles at others’ attempts to help them. They may be easily annoyed or aggravated with someone’s requests to talk.”

This could explain why Kanye went after Kim and Kris during his alleged manic episode, and the possibility that he deleted tweets after his initial anger and irritability subsided.

Is Kanye’s team deleting his tweets?

While this sounds like a viable theory, it’s highly unlikely that Kanye’s team is responsible for the deleted tweets.

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In 2018, the "Flashing Lights" rapper tweeted, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed." If this statement is still true, then there's a slim chance that Kanye even has a team.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

