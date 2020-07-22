Darcey & Stacey Spin-Off: 10 Weird Things You Never Knew About The Silva Twins

They're getting their own show.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have been staples on TLC's reality programming every since Darcey put her heart on the line and tried to find love on 90 Day Fiancé. Since we met her and twin sister, she has had two different relationships, expanded her clothing line, appeared on several 90 Day Fiancé franchises, and still isn't married.

Now, the 44-year-old twins have their own spin-off coming up: Darcey & Stacey will premiere next month. Audiences will get to follow along as Darcey tries dating a new man — one who already lives in the United States. And Stacey will be going through the K1 visa process to ring her Albanian fiancé, Florian, to the country so they can finally get married.

Having their own show is the fulfillment of a dream they have had for a long time. They have been working fashion, music and reality TV for a decade, trying to reach this goal.

Here are 10 weird things you never knew about the Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins:

1. They lost a brother to cancer.

The twins had an older brother named Michael Silva. He passed away from cancer in 1998 when he was only 27 years old. He had been a cop in New Haven, CT and was engaged to be married at the time of his death.

2. Their brother was the inspiration for the name of the clothing line.

The Silva sisters have a fashion line called House of 11 and that they sometimes promote on their shows. It would be easy to believe that the number 11 has something to do with them being twins: the repeated number could be a reference to them being identical. It turns out that's not the case at all. The number 11 actually has to do with their late brother: his birthday is May 11 and he passed away on July 11. They used the number in their business title as a tribute to his memory.

The twins model for their own fashion line.

3. This isn't their first joint reality endeavor.

Even before Darcey first appeared on TLC, the twins had dreams of show business fame. As far back as 2010, they were trying to get on the reality TV trend with a show about their lives. Back then they were still married to their first husbands and the four of them shot a pilot for a show they called The Twin Life. In the intro they said, "I’m Darcey. And I’m Stacey. We’re two busy moms and wives dreaming of making it in showbiz. Oh, and did I mention we’re twins? And we live under one roof? There’s always a double dose of drama in our world! Welcome to The Twin Life!"

The show was never picked up.

4. Their parents are divorced.

Their parents, Michael J. Silva and Nancy Woykovsky have been divorced and remarried for years. But they are both willing to be part of this new reality show. "I can't wait for audiences to meet my mom, she's a riot!," Stacey tells reporters. "She's so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana and she's been so helpful to Darcey and me. Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we've always looked up to. It's really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show."

5. Stacey was the first to marry a foreign man.

Darcey's international romances are well known at this point, but it's Stacey who kicked off the trend of international dating. The idea of marrying a man from abroad may have originally been Stacey's. Her ex-husband was a Serbian soccer player named Goran Vasic. Stacey said that when they first met, he couldnt’t even speak English. They have two children together but the marriage didn't last. They split up sometime after filming their Twin Life pilot in 2010.

6. Darcey's first husband wanted to be a rapper.

The early attempts at reality TV may have also been part of a plan for Darcey's ex-husband Frank Bollok to launch a music career. In the pilot fo rtheir show, he described himself as an aspiring rapper. He even dropped a video on YouTube in 2013 and you can still watch it if you want to.

His music career never took off, however, and he went on to work in real estate.

7. Darcey and Stacey dropped a single, too.

Right after Darcey's first season on TLC, the twins tried to capitalize on her notoriety by recording their own single. They released a song called 'Lock Your Number' in 2018. It was a club track with a heavy electronic beat and included the lyrics:

"Don’t you worry about the ti-i-i-ime

We can party til the dawns day light

I got my limo waiting for me outside

Cause we’re here to just have a good time (ti-ti-ti-ime)"

It was released on a site called CD Baby which has since stopped selling music to the public. You can still find clips on Darcey's Facebook page if you want to hear it.

8. They got arrested for fighting one another.

In 2018, the twins were arrested after they had al altercation. According to police reports, they were cited for disorderly conduct, though later Stacey claimed it was a minor argument and never even got physical. Stacey told TLC, "It was just tit for tats that night. Honestly, we have for tats all the time, I tried to open her eyes on many occasions to let her know that I feel like [Jesse, Darcey's ex-boyfriend] was not being a good person to her and manipulating her in his own right — even though he says she manipulated him." She went on to assure viewers that it wasn't really a big deal, saying, "We got citated [sic], we never got handcuffed, we never got sent to jail, we just had to go to court and the case got dismissed and we’re fine," Stacey said. "It’s nothing I wish upon anybody, we learned our lesson. It brought us stronger together."

9. The new show will feature new love for Darcey.

We've known since the winter than Darcey had moved on from her last made-for-TV foreign affair with Tom Brooks. She started dating a 32 year old Bulgarian named Georgi Rusev sometime in January or February. He's a massage therapist in the Washington, DC area. He has his own business where he lists himself as a former personal trainer and certified massage therapist with five years experience. His personal social media accounts are private but Silva is listed as following his Instagram. It's unclear how long he has been in the U.S. but since he owns a business, he likely has some type of legal status.

10. Stacey is trying to make things official with her long-time boyfriend, Florian.

Stacey has been with her Albanian-born fiancé Florian Sukaj for more than five years. They have finally gotten a K1 visa so he can move to the United States and they can get married but there is a problem: during filming, the twins are going to find evidence that Sukaj was potentially cheating on Stacey. The trailer shows clips of both women questioning Sukaj about his intentions. It's not clear if audiences will be seeing a wedding on the show, but Sukaj and Stacey have been posting photos together on his private Instagram account as recently as March and both twins follow his account and like his posts.

Darcey & Stacey will debut on TLC on August 16.

