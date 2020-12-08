Adorable Details About Chad Michael Murray's Relationship With Wife, Sarah Roemer

"I hated high school. I didn't have any friends because I didn't fit in," said the star of One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray.

While he lacked in friendship in high school, he made up for in a career as a famous actor, lots and lots of money, and a marriage to a famous actress and model.

But what's the story behind his beautiful wife, Sarah Roemer?

Who is Chad Michael Murray's wife, Sarah Roemer?

Sarah Roemer is an American actress and model. She was born on August 28, 1984, which makes her a Virgo. She was born and raised in San Diego, California.

She attended Horizon Junior-Senior High School.

She is German, English, Irish, and Scottish.

She started her modeling career as a teenager.

Sarah Roemer’s modeling career took off when she was only 15 years old.

She was discovered by a modeling scout when she was purchasing a cup of coffee at a 7-Eleven.

When she was 17 years old, she moved away from her home to pursue her modeling career in New York City.

Sarah Roemer has an extensive background in the film industry.

Roemer has worked as an actress in a total of 19 films and television series. She is best known for her appearances in Wristcutters: A Love Story, The Grudge 2, Disturbia, Cutlass, Asylum, Fired Up!, Falling Up, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, Locked In, The Con Artist, Waking Madison, The Event, Hawaii Five-0, Daybreak, Chosen, The Girlfriend Game, Manhattan Undying, Deadly Hollywood Obsession, and Algorithm: BLISS.

She also served as an associate producer on the set of Locked In.

She has appeared as herself on Max on Set: Disturbia…An Inside Look, The Making of Disturbia, Up Close with Carrie Keagan, This Is Not a Cheerleading Movie: The Making of ‘Fired Up!’, and Hollywood 411.

The two worked together on the set of the original television series Chosen.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer met in 2014 and married only a year later.

The two lovebirds tied the knot in secret in 2015.

A few months later, Roemer gave birth to their first child.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer have two children.

The famous lovebirds have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Their son, Rex, is the oldest of the two. And their daughter, Sarah, is the youngest.

Rex was born in 2014, and Sarah was born in 2017.

On March 14, 2017, Chad Michael Murray posted a photo to Instagram, of himself holding his newborn daughter’s hand. “Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I'm already yours & I'll never let go.I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys.”

She loves going to the beach with her family.

It's no secret that Sarah Roemer is a California girl.

Scroll through her Instagram feed and you'll find photos of her taking long walks on the beach, posing for the camera as she soaks up the sun.

She has a huge following on social media, 99.4 thousand followers to be exact.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.