50 Instagram Bio Ideas To Make Your Page Stand Out, Even If It's Private

Introduce yourself through your instagram bio!

You can tell a lot about a person from their Instagram bio. Even if your page is private, onlookers can learn about you based on your bio.

You can use it to say where you live, include a funny joke, or even a clever quote. You can use these Instagram bio ideas as a way to introduce yourself to others as it is the first thing someone sees when they look at your Instagram.

However, you only can use up to 150 characters in your Instagram bio, so make it count! It can be very difficult to tell the world about you in such a short way and catch someone’s eye with your bio to make them want to continue scrolling through your pictures.

Whether you post travel inspo, fashion pictures, or even only pictures of your cat, you can use your bio to let people know what you post and what you are interested in.

Use your bio to stand out from the crowd and say something that is unique and different.

If you need some ideas about how to entice people with your Instagram bio, keep reading for funny, clever, and even photography-related bios.

Funny Instagram Bios

1. "How much does a hipster weigh? An Instagram."

2. "Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?"

3. "I’m a glowstick — I had to break before I could shine."

4. "Scratch here to see my status."

5. "Putting the 'hot' in 'psychotic.'"

6. "The bags under my eyes are Gucci."

7. "Being weird is the side effect of awesomeness."

8. "Throwing shade like confetti."

9. "If we’re not supposed to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?"

10. "Probably the best TV binge-watcher you’ll ever find."

11. "I put the whine in wine."

12. "Gifted napper, talker, and ice cream eater."

13. "What did the ocean say to the shore? Nothing, it just waved."

14. "I’d tell a chemistry joke but I know I wouldn’t get a reaction."

15. "Home is where Wi-Fi connects automatically."

16. "Don’t go bacon my heart."

17. "I apologize for anything I post while hungry."

Clever Instagram Bios

18. "*insert pretentious stuff about myself here*"

19. "I’m real and I hope some of my followers are too."

20. "Catch flights, not feelings."

21. "I’d rather steal your dessert than your boyfriend."

22. "Born to express, not impress."

23. "I can’t remember who I stole my bio from or why."

24. "I’m cool, but global warming made me HOT."

25. "I’m not indecisive. Unless you want me to be."

26. "I’m jealous of my parents, I’ll never be able to have a kid as cool as theirs."

27. "I always prefer my puns to be intended."

28. "I’m not actually funny, I’m really mean and people think I’m joking. I’m not."

29. "Knowledge is like underwear, important to have, but not necessary to show off."

30. "Better days are coming. They are on Saturday and Sunday."

31. "Fashion is what you buy. The style is what you do with it."

32. "Turn that blue follow button to white."

33. "You see, Everyone has a story but mine is a mystery."

34. "I write bios, not tragedies."

Photography Instagram Bios

35. "We take photos as a return ticket to the moment otherwise gone."

36. "Life is like photography. You need the negatives to develop." — Ziad K. Abdelnour

37. "I like to photograph anyone before they know what their best angles are." — Ellen Von Unwerth

38. "I’m not interested in shooting new things, I’m interested in shooting something new."

39. "The greatest photographs are motivated by human feelings." — David Burnett

40. "When people ask what equipment I use, I say – my eyes."

41. "Photography is a story I fail to put into words." — Destin Sparks

42. "When people look at my pictures I want them to feel the way they do when they want to read a line of a poem twice." — Robert Frank

43. "Photography is about capturing souls, not faces."

44. "A picture is a poem without words." — Horace

45. "When life gets blurry, adjust your focus."

46. "A photograph is a pause button of life." — Ty Holland

47. "You just have to live and life will get you pictures."

48. "Learn the rules like a Pro, so you can break them as an artist." — Pablo Picasso

49. "It is less what your eyes see, and more what your soul feels."

50. "You don't take a photograph, you make it" — Ansel Adams

