10 Diverse Food Instagram Accounts That'll Bring A Little More Flavor Into Your Life

Food is life!

Our Instagram feeds are filled with the latest (and greatest) memes, celebrity influencers, makeup hacks, and so much more. Our timeline is curated to the specific wants, needs, and entertainment we see fit to our aesthetic.

With a single click of a button, we have the access to explore the world without purchasing an $800 flight and struggling to pack our bags the night before. The universe and all of the people in it are pretty much in the palms of our hands.

Although social media can be a useful tool to engage with companies, politicians, and life hacks we never thought we needed, it can become extremely toxic. A 2017 study found that the negative effects of social media in our society can range from "cyber harassing, hacking, addiction, fraud and scams, and reputation."

However, social media is full of amazing accounts that provide us with the useful information we can all benefit from!

Some of the best pages are none other than food Instagram accounts!

My Instagram explore page is flooded with pictures and videos of crab legs, mozzarella sticks, and tacos. And of course, the occasional animal post or two.

In the wake of George Floyd's death, now more than ever I have seen people joining together, hand in hand, to support BIPOC, including on social media.

With that being said, I wanted to show you guys my top 10 favorite POC food bloggers and chefs on Instagram!

1. Chef Millie Peartree: @chefmilliepeartree

Chef Millie is a New York-based chef who serves up some of the best home-cooked meals in the area! Her warm, delicious food is catered to many NYC residents and companies!

2. Marley Mauvais: @wakeupwithmarley

Marley Mauvais' page is your guide to living a healthy, vegan life! With recipes that range from hearty immunity drinks to plantain nachos, you will not regret hitting that follow button!

3. Jonathan Luis Jimenez Romero: @jonajim

Jonathan is an Orlando-based food blogger who infuses all of the best Puerto Rican recipes and spices to his meals! Your mouth will definitely be watering the moment you scroll through his feed.

4. Jessica Hylton Leckie: @jessicainthekitchen

Former attorney Jessica Leckie has switched gears and turned his Instagram account into a vegan foodie's paradise. All of your cravings will be satisfied if you follow her delicious recipes!

5. Ashley Amanda: @crazyurbanvegan

Ashley Amanda is going to be your new favorite Instagram account. From helpful tips about motherhood, body positivity, and vegan meals, Ashley is the woman to follow!

6. Davina Goh: @davinadavegan

As an advanced aquatics ambassador, Davina is a Malaysian blogger who shows all of her followers that you can eat plant-based and still have insane fitness skills.

7. Rudy Ramos: @vegicano

Rudy Ramos' account is a breath of fresh air that educates Latinx/Hispanic users that yes, you can be vegan and happily healthy while living with your meat-crazed family!

8. Yolanda Gampp: @yolanda_gampp

You've probably seen Yolanda on YouTube channel, How To Cake It, and have become just as obsessed as me! She can turn any kind of cake you can imagine into magnificent masterpieces!

9. Kevin Curry: @fitmencook

Kevin gives his followers all of the healthiest— and not so healthy, meals and recipes that will have you licking your phone screen!

10. Dominek Tubbs: @domnthecity

Dominek is our guide to finding some of the city's most prized possessions in the food world! She is a blogger who has all of the health tips, inspirational quotes, and recommendations to make your tummy sing!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, astrology, and spirituality topics.