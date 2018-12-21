The 10 Best Instagram Couples To Follow That Are Actual #RelationshipGoals

This could be us, but you playin'.

Instagram is all about #goals. It's a place for people to post their best moments and express their love to one another through photos.

And some of the best Instagram couples have become the top pages to follow. Not only do they inspire us to love one another better, but they give us relationship goals to work towards in our own life.

Love can be a hard emotion to express. Many of us find it difficult to tell to our loved ones exactly how much we care and appreciate them. A slim percentage of people have the ability to let their feelings flow freely, but those who do often have the most followed accounts on Instagram because of it.

The couples that bear no shame in gushing about each other and posing for adorable photos attract a large number of admirers.

Our favorite Instagram couples also show they are real people and not in a movie. These lovers not only portray the good, but also include the bad in their posts, something that pulls us back to reality.

They support and love each other, and are always there for one another, giving us hope that there really are such genuine people out there. It's why we follow them!

Here are the 10 best Instagram couples to follow.

1. Justin and Emily Baldoni

You may recognize Justin from the hit television series Jane the Virgin, but he's more than that character. Off-screen, he's a father, husband, and humanitarian.

His Instagram photos are filled with what he loves most — his family. Not only are Justin and Emily attractive, but they have the cutest kids in the world.

2. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is romantic when it comes to song writing and isn't afraid to profess his love for Chrissy on Instagram.

The two joke around, laugh, and spill the beans about what married life is really like. Their relationship is something to be look up to and is never boring.

3. Tiffany Del Real and Casey Chan

Also known as Tiff and Case, this couple has their YouTube channel, JustKiddingFilms, and other sub-channels.

Their story is quite unique because Tiff was a single teen mother who cared for her child, Issac, alone at a very young age. She soon met Case, who was supposed to be a one-time fling. The one-night stand soon became a permanent relationship and eventually a marriage.

Case, his family, and friends embraced Tiff and Issac with love and respect. It's truly a fairytale story. On their Instagram accounts are cute family photos of their love for each other.

4. Michael and Carissa Alvarado AKA Us the Duo

This husband and wife music band play and create love songs. Michael and Carissa Alvarado have been seen on shows like America's Got Talent, where each week we saw how in love they are in with each other.

Their Instagram account expands on what we saw on TV, and is flooded with pictures and love for each other.

5. Mariano Di Vaio and Eleonora Brunacci Di Vaio

This Italian duo makes falling in love so infectious! They are both gorgeous models with beautiful kids.

Despite their careers, we get to see other side of their life off-camera. These two share some of the most adorable posts of their families and friends, and never shy away from telling their followers how much they love each other.

6. Jon Venus and Katherine Moen

This vegan health duo has some of the most goal-worthy posts.

Jon and Katherine are health nuts who love exercising, traveling, and making YouTube videos. They also are raising a vegan son who is as just cute as they are. This couple makes working out together look fun.

7. Ned and Ariel Fulmer

If you know Ned, you know that he's someone who loves his wife, Ariel.

Known as one of the Try Guys, he always talks about Ariel and how much he can't get enough of her. Both of their accounts are full of photos of each other and their son, Wes.

8. Timothy DeLaGhetto and Chia Habte

Timothy and Chia are one of the most genuine couples on Instagram. They show many aspects of their life together with their followers, including elegance and humor.

When the two interact, you can see how much they love one another from a mile away, not to mention that they refer to each other by charming nicknames almost all the time.

9. Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan

These two Instagram models are not just about finding the right angles or the perfect lighting. They post a lot about their love for one another all the time.

They are parents to their son, Chase, and prove that models are even hotter as parents.

10. Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

Make way for the cutest football and singer duo! These two love each other so much that they will have your heart melting.

Eric and Jessie love showing the world how much they are into each other and their three kids. Yes, that's right. They have three gorgeous kids who are lucky to have these two beautiful parents.

Jonathan Mui is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.