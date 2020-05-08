5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Seeking A Soul-Binding Relationship

These signs are in it for the long haul.

Astrology can tell us who we’re compatible with, but how do we know what zodiac signs want to take that compatibility to the deepest level?

We’ve all dated people we had chemistry with, but compatibility isn’t always enough when it comes to building a strong relationship that could last a lifetime. You probably already know this and have the messy breakup as proof.

The reality is, some zodiac signs just aren’t looking for that unconditional love — they're looking for a soul-binding relationship.

An ideal partner for those seeking a soul bond is someone you connect with. But when it comes to binding yourself, that's something that takes time. Soulmates are something you can become through work, ongoing communication, clear expression of needs, negotiation, and commitment.

When pursuing a long-term relationship, some zodiac signs are more willing to delve deeper than others. That isn't to say that other signs don’t find "the one" for them, they just may not pursue the same depth in their connections as these signs.

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios get a bad rap. They are often deemed to be vengeful in the face of heartbreak.

They can quickly turn when things don’t work out as they hoped, but that’s only because they are loyal in love. They pursue a connection to the bitter end and would do anything for their partners.

Scorpios are in search of a soulmate and believe in the kind of love that lasts a lifetime. They are passionate partners and may date around a lot, but when they find someone they are willing to commit to, they feel bound to them for life.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to the quest for love, Taurus goes all-in. They aren’t looking for a frivolous romance — they want a soulmate.

Taurus changes their mind for no one; they will build up a serious relationship and hold on with the tightest grip. When the going gets tough, this bull just keeps going.

They will seek to strengthen their relationship, even through adversity. Their love and loyalty run deep, so they will want to feel deeply connected to their partner. This fixed earth sign believes in strong, long-lasting relationships, and will love you unconditionally.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are practical thinkers. They are career-focused and ambitious in their personal goals.

It might seem like Capricorns wouldn’t bother to let romance in their way, but they pursue relationships with the same devotion they have in their work. They don’t want a relationship that burns out, as this would be a waste of their devoted efforts.

Capricorns are traditionalists at heart and want to live a long life with one soulmate. Therefore, they seek a relationship that runs deep.

They want a partner who is bound to them so their lives run as one. They have a voracious appetite for love underneath their pragmatic approach to life, so they seek someone they can love deeply.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers have big hearts and are dedicated to all they hold dear. They want to be nurtured — not just in the physical sense, but on a spiritual level. That is why they seek to form a soulful connection with their romantic partner.

They are homebodies and set out to build a home in their relationship. They want their partner to feel like family because that is what is most important to Cancer.

The Crab takes their time finding a relationship, but when they do they will care unconditionally for their partner. They seek out powerful bonds that will stand the test of time.

5. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This fire sign lives a life of independence, but when they settle down they do so fully and mate for life.

They are optimistic and not afraid of risk, so they are willing to offer their soul to their partner because they have faith they will get the same in return. Sagittarius is open-hearted and open-minded; they accept their partner for who they are and love unconditionally.

They see past all the trivial surface issues in relationships and hold on to the deeper connections they form with partners. The Archer believes in having freedom and space within their relationship, but the soul-binding connections they form last even during time apart.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for astrology, entertainment, and trending topics.