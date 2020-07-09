8 Spells That Work

Make magic happen!

The practice of witchcraft can be incredibly helpful when you want to put out good energy in the world and get back good energy in return.

Practicing spells can help you manifest and envision what you want and make it come true.

What spells work?

There are some spells that are very effective and usually tend to work.

However, you should know that a spell won’t work if you don’t actually believe that it will. Remember, mindset is everything.

So, once you really visualize your spell working, there are other aspects that push it towards being effective.

For example, there are some supplies you could use that can add positive energy into the spell, like candles, herbs, oil, stones, incense, and other supplies.

If you don’t have some of the supplies needed for the spell then you can always improvise.

Supplies are helpful but the most important ingredient is your imagination.

If you don’t have a specific stone for a spell, you could even use a rock you find outside your home

. It might add an extra step into your spellwork because you first have to visualize that this rock is the stone and add energy to it.

If you are doing a spell to attract money, you could often use an agate stone.

If you don’t have an agate stone, you can use your rock and hold it in your hands (to add your energy into it) and visualize it bringing you wealth and abundance.

There is no right or wrong way to do a spell.

It is just important that you lead with your intuition and use supplies that you feel connected to.

Another way to help a spell's success rate is by performing it at an opportune time.

You can align your spells with the moon cycle and use the moon’s energy for your spell.

For example, the new moon is an excellent time for new beginnings or starting fresh.

So, if you wanted to do a spell for overcoming a bad habit, then it would be best to do it during a new moon.

Do you have a goal that you are hoping to achieve?

Well, witchcraft can be very helpful for you to make things go your way. Keep reading to learn eight spells that work and the best time to perform them.

1. Spells that work to attract money

Spell supplies

Candles for the spell to work: one green, one brown, one gold, and one of your choice that you feel connected to.

Oil for the spell: Bergamot or Cinnamon

Herbs for the spell: Nutmeg

Incense for the spell: Cinnamon or honeysuckle

Stones to use for the spell: Agate and garnet

Other spell supplies: Small nail or sharp object for carving

Timing of this spell for it to work: The Full Moon or Waxing Moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Sunday

Spell that works

Light the candles and incense.

Using the nail to inscribe the brown candle with three dollar signs, to represent money.

Below that, carve the amount you need and want to manifest. Use your oil to rub the candles from the wick down.

Set the brown candle in the middle of your space with your candle of choice behind it.

Put the gold candle on the left of the brown candle and the green on the right.

Put the agate between the gold and brown, put the garnet between the green and brown.

Light the candles from left to right. Then chant the following five times:

One, two, three, four,

Money knocking on my door.

Five, six, seven, eight,

A jingling purse is my fate.

Let your candles burn and get rid of the wax after.

Then simply just wait for the money to come your way.

2. Spells that work to find a new job

Spell supplies

Candles for the spell for it to work: one black, one gold, and one green.

Oil for the spell: Pine or peppermint

Herbs for the spell: Dragon’s blood or ginger

Incense for the spell: Jasmine, peppermint, or pine

Stones for the spell: Carnelian and lapis lazuli

Timing of the spell for it to work: On the full moon or waxing moon cycle

Day for the spell to work: Thursday

Spell that works

Rub oil on the black candle from the end to the wick and on the other candles do it from wick to end.

Place the black candle on the left, the green in the middle, and the gold on the right.

Place the carnelian between the black and green candles.

Put the lapis lazuli between the green and gold candles.

Light the candles from left to right.

Say the following chant:

Doors to new opportunities open before me.

No obstacles stand in my way.

Only the best of employment comes to me.

Good luck draws a new day.

Then, sit for a couple minutes and visualize you getting the job of your dreams.

Let the candles burn out completely and then get rid of the wax after.

3. Spells that work to get over a bad habit

Spell supplies

Candles for the spell: one black, one light blue, and one orange

Oil for the spell: Cedar or peppermint

Herbs for spell: Basil or bay laurel

Incense for spell: Peppermint or cedar

Stones for spell: Rhodonite, topaz, or jade

Other supplies for spell: Small nail; a small piece of paper

Timing of the spell for it to work: On the new moon or the waning moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Tuesday

Spell that works

Inscribe the bad habit on the black candle.

Rub the oil on all candles from end to wick.

Write “peace” on the light blue candle and “success” on the orange candle.

Put the orange candle to the left of the black candle and the light blue on the right.

Put the jade in front of the orange candle, rhodonite in front of the black, and topaz in front of the blue.

Light the incense and then light the black candle first and then the others.

Say the following chant nine times:

I walk away from harmful things.

I walk into the light.

I draw my strength from endless love,

And from this win my fight.

Let the candles burn completely and then get rid of the wax once they are done burning.

Then work towards breaking your bad habit and it will be much easier due to the spell.

4. Spells that work to accept a situation

Spell supplies

Candles for the spell: one yellow, one silver, and one white

Oil for spell: Gardenia

Herbs for spell: Frankincense

Incense for spell: Orange, musk, or rose

Stones for spell: Sard and amazonite

Timing of spell for it to work: On the full moon or waxing moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Tuesday

Spell that works

Rub oil on all of the candles from wick to end.

Place the candles in a line from left to right: white, silver, and then yellow.

Place the sard between the white and silver candles and then place the amazonite between the silver and yellow.

Light the incense and then light the candles from left to right.

Say the following chant:

I accept my karma to be in this time and place.

Give me the strength and courage to endure what I must.

Grant me the peace and wisdom I need to endure.

Then leave the candles to burn completely and get rid of the wax afterward.

5. Spells that work to giving thanks

Spell supplies

Candles for spell: two white, one light blue, and one pink

Oil for spell: Lotus or frankincense

Herbs for spell: Sage

Incense for spell: Myrrh or frankincense

Stones for spell: clear quartz crystal, amethyst, and iolite

Other supplies for spell: Small metal cauldron, small piece of paper

Timing of spell for it to work: On the full moon or the waxing moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Sunday

Spell that works

Write what you are thankful for on the paper.

Place the cauldron in the center of your space and put the piece of paper in it.

Place your stones around the cauldron. Rub the candles with your oil from the wick to the end.

Place one white candle behind the cauldron and one in front of it.

Set the blue candle on the left and the pink on the right of the cauldron.

Light the candles and burn the incense.

Chant the following:

I give thanks to the Goddess

For the blessings showered upon me.

I ask for continued blessings.

So it is. So shall it be.

Let the candles burn and then dispose of the wax after. Give thanks.

6. Spells that work to general healing

Spell supplies

Candles for the spell: One gold, one green, one pink, one purple, one red, one silver, one yellow, and one white

Oil for the spell: Gardenia

Herbs for spell: Rue

Incense for spell: Gardenia or sandalwood

Stones for spell: Tourmaline and lapis lazuli

Other Supplies for spell: Small metal cauldron; paper with the sick person’s name

Timing of spell for it to work: On the full moon or the waxing moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Sunday (health, healing), Thursday (good health), Monday (medicine), or Wednesday (medicine)

Spell that works

Write the sick person’s name on the paper.

Put the cauldron in the middle of your space and place the paper inside.

Place the lapis lazuli on the left of the cauldron and the tourmaline on the right side.

Rub all the candles with oil from the wick to the end.

Place the candles in a circle around the cauldron, beginning with the gold ones behind the cauldron, and then place the candles clockwise.

Light the candles (in the order you placed them) and the incense.

Say the following chant nine times:

Life and healing the Goddess brings.

Accept the healing! Welcome the healing!

Let the candles burn completely and then get rid of the wax.

7. Spells that work to release an unwanted admirer or lover

Spell supplies

Candles for spell: Two red candles (representing the two people involved)

Oil for spell: Patchouli

Herbs for spell: Lemon verbena

Incense for spell: Patchouli or rue

Stones for spell: Spectrolite, jade, clear quartz crystal, agate, and malachite

Other spell supplies: Small nail

Timing of spell for it to work: On the new moon or the waning moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Tuesday

Spell that works

Use a nail and carve the initials of the people involved in each red candle.

Rub the oil on the candles from the wick to the bottom.

Place the candles next to each other in your workspace.

Then, place the clear quartz crystal between both candles.

Put the spectrolite behind the two candles, the agate on the left, the jade on the right, and the malachite in front.

Light the candles and the incense.

Say the following chant nine times:

Peacefully, we walk away.

No pain or sorrow remain.

Separately, we live our lives,

Never to join again.

Then, burn the candles for one hour every day and each day, move the candles farther apart.

On the final day, let the candles burn completely and then get rid of the wax.

8. Spells that work to strengthen your psychic abilities

Spell supplies

Candles for spell: One purple, one white, and one silver

Oil for spell: Jasmine

Herbs for spell: Jasmine flowers or wormwood

Incense for spell: Lotus, mimosa, or honeysuckle

Stones for spell: Purple tourmaline, moonstone, jet, blue topaz, and moss agate

Other supplies for spell: Little bag that can be closed tightly

Timing of spell for it to work: On the full moon or waxing moon cycle

Best day to cast for this spell to work: Monday

Spell that works

Rub oil on each candle from the wick to the bottom.

Put the bag in the middle of your workspace.

Put the purple candle to the left of the bag and place the purple tourmaline above it.

Place the white candle on the right of the bag and place the moonstone above it.

Then, put the silver candle under the bag with the jet in front of the silver candle.

Place the agate in the middle of the purple and silver candles.

The topaz then goes between the white and silver candles.

Say the following chant to make the spell work:

Open my soul’s eye that sees all beyond

This earthly plane and into the Light.

Teach me to listen, to reach out with my intuition.

This is my spiritual heritage. Help me to use it wisely.

Then, let the candles burn and get rid of the wax after.

When you are done chanting, place the stones in the small bag and carry that bag with you or keep it in a spot that is near you.

The energy from the spells and stones will help strengthen your psychic powers.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.