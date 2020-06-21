50 Songs To Listen To When You're Lovesick

Missing the one that you love is hard, and I get that.

Lovesickness — sometimes, you can't control when you miss the one that you love. Whether you're sitting right next to your significant other or you're worlds apart, sometimes lovesickness just hits you out of nowhere. You just want to connect to your love in a way no one can describe — but listening to songs about being lovesick can help you put your finger on those emotions you're feeling.

Sometimes when you're in love, you listen to love songs — but what about when you're feeling lovesick? Love is awfully complicated and all relationships have their ups and downs, so take a look below at the best songs to listen to when you're lovesick that are easy to relate to.

With the following playlist, it's safe to say that we've got you covered for when the lovesick blues come over you.

1. "Love$ick" by Mura Masa

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Please man, pretty please with a cherry on top, ok? / The weather cold / The weather so / Chill, chilly really penguin feather roll / Cause I'm sipping Pro' / Yeah that 'meth is pro' / Promethazine, yeah a stepping stone / Oh they acting up? Get your weapon drawn / They only killing time, another second gone / I heard your man ain't home / Now you melatone / But you acting young / And you hella drunk / I need you / I want you / (And I swear to God, you gon' miss me when I'm gone) / I need you / (I'm a lovesick f---)"

2. "Goodbye (feat. Nicki Minaj and Willy William) by Jason Derulo

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "It's time to say goodbye / But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night / I need you, I need you tonight / Baby, you know that it's time to say goodbye / But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night / I need you, I need you tonight / Baby you know that it's"

3. "So Close" by NOTD

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Thinking about you / As I'm lying next to someone else / Drinking without you, oh / Doesn't fix me but it kinda helps / Oh, I still wish we could go back to where we started / When you left your T-shirt at my old apartment / Have you ever wondered if you loved me harder / Where we'd be, where we'd be now? / Yeah, we got so close, so close to love / But you had to go and mess it up / Was it all too much or just not enough? / When we got so close, so close to love"

4. "I Miss Myself - R3HAB Remix" by NOTD

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "And if I'm being honest / I lost myself in my devotion to you / Don't mean that I don't want ya / (Don't mean that I don't want ya) / I mean I gotta find myself without you / Put my life on pause to be all you want / The city is a jungle / Killing all the nice and humble in me, oh yeah / I miss myself, the one I was before I found ya / Who am I now, who am I now when I'm without ya?"

5. "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Did a full 180, crazy / Thinking 'bout the way I was / Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe / But look at where I ended up / I'm all good already / So moved on, it's scary / I'm not where you left me at all, so / If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody / If you wanna believe that anything could stop me"

6. "Never Really Over - R3HAB Remix" by Katy Perry

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line" / And I do, I do / But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line / And I think of you"

7. "One Kiss (with Dua Lipa)" by Calvin Harris

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Let me take the night, I love real easy / And I know that you'll still wanna see me / On Sunday morning, music real loud / Let me love you while the moon is still out / Something in you, lit up heaven in me / The feeling won't let me sleep / 'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel"

8. "Lullaby" by R3HAB

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Hypnotize this love out of me / Without your air I can't even breathe / Lead my way out into the light / Sing your lu-lu-lullaby / Cherries in the ashtray / Take me through the day / I just gotta make you a drunken memory / See you in the puddles of my Chardonnay / Sleeping in my bathtub / But can't wash you away"

9. "Haunt You" by Social House

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "How do I measure up to heights you've been to? / How could I ever love you like you're meant to? / How could a view of my skies light your temple? / How beautiful the bird outside my window / Always greener on my other side of things / Think so much of you, I can't overthink / Can't take my eyes off you, I don't wanna blink (no, no) / Never thought something so beautiful could / Haunt you, haunt you, haunt you / Better off this way but / I want you, want you, want you"

10. "Limb To Limb" by Lapalux

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "And if you can love, if you can love, let me know / Stay right here for a while / We can be lost, we can run it away, all the way / If we get lost, we can love, let me know / Stay right here for a while / Will you still be with me? / We can run it / It's always the same."

11. "Love You More - Radio Edit" by KREAM

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "You say you've got the love / So show me what it's for / And baby I will love you more / You say you feel the love / So show me what it's for / And baby I will love you more"

12. "Ain't Thinkin Bout You (feat. Louisa) by KREAM

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I think I need something different / I'm sick and tired of you / You don't know what you're missing / But I got nothing to lose / And all those times you said that you're better off with someone else / I hope you find what you need / Leave me in your past, there's no point in turning back / When you kiss her and pretend that it's me"

13. "New Love" by Maroon 5

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I'll be your sun and moon tonight / I can be your whatever you like, ooh / I was alone but I'm ready to feel / I wanna show you my feelings are real, yeah / All this time I've been living it up / And every night I'd be falling in love, ooh / But I'm finally seeing the light / Falling in love with you every night, yeah / But if I ever let you down / If I ever let you down / Forgive me, forgive me, now / Would it kill you to forgive me now?"

14. "Be Somebody" by CVBZ

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I wanted you in the worst way / I couldn't have you in the first place / You got me sinking through the floor / I'm just trying to get you on that first date / I drink at home by myself while / You're getting high in the hills / I never stood a chance at all / Never got to show you what I'm made of / So why you wanna run from me now love? / Why you calling all the shots, oh / Someday I'm gonna be somebody / You'll see, you'll see"

15. "What You Do" by R3HAB

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Oh, what you do to me (oh, baby) / What you do to me"

16. "Love Lies (with Normani) by Khalid

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "So baby, tell me where your love lies / Waste the day and spend the night / Underneath the sunrise / Show me where your love lies"

17. "Missing You" by CAZZETTE

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "My good fortune helped me find you / I said "let me live beside you" / We keep moving with the madness / Tell me, why can't we just have this?"

18. "Youngblood - R3HAB Remix" by 5 Seconds of Summer

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Remember the words you told me, love me 'til the day I die / Surrender my everything 'cause you made me believe you're mine / Yeah, you used to call me baby, now you calling me by name / Takes one to know one, yeah / You beat me at my own damn game / You push and you push and I'm pulling away / Pulling away from you / I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take"

19. "I Love It" by Cheat Codes

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Why do I call you when I need some type of loving? / Why do I feel the need to leave you like it's nothing? / Why do I back away before I get a touch? / Yeah, I'm always doing that, ooh"

20. "All of You" by Betty Who

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Oh, wind me uptight, convertible nights with you / Oh, I'll give you romance, a hundred last chances too / Sometimes you make it impossible / But I wanna go and get lost with you, my love / I want you to give me all of you"

21. "What If I Go? (feat. Bonzai)" by Mura Masa

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Luck of the draw / You, that's my lottery won / A gem in the rough / I could be your finishing touch / So wherever you go / I'm going with you babe, going with you babe / Wherever you go / I'm going with you babe, going with you babe"

22. "Oceans (feat. NKOLO)" by ARMNHMR

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "You say you're afraid no / That's when I'll lose my way / And my heart will change / Hear you explain how / Different from faraway / It won't be the same / Baby don't lose me / You're not gonna lose me / We'll walk a lot to meet / Even when there's oceans in-between"

23. "Dear Society" by Madison Beer

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I'm a natural disaster / But even after all that I do / It's you who's gonna be the death of me / And none of this matters / Baby, it's you, it's you / You're bad for my health / I should probably get some help / I can't control myself, I'm addicted to the hell / My heart is getting sick from the tar that's on your lips / Yeah, you're bad for my health / You should hurt somebody else"

24. "Just Friends" by Hayden James

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "It started off just a touch / Innocent like friends, like friends / Yeah, wake up here tired, horizontal / We just friends, just friends / Maybe one drink, nothing too far gone (too far) / Is it the stars saying fall in love? No, / We don't say much as we lay here / We just friends, just friends"

25. "Walk Away (feat. Kaptan)" by LVNDSCAPE

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "A cold and lonely went this day / Around me only rain surrounded by the silence / Can't find my way back, back to where I came from / To that summer day when you just walked away / You took me to the lakeside / That's where we'd meet / Hanging by the orchards / Sleeping under trees / We ran into the water / My hands around your waist / You were so much harder / I was saying stay / But you just walked away"

26. "Under Your Skin" by Seeb

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I love it when we fight just to make up / Funny how bad words turn to making love / I get under your skin, babe, just because / I love it when we fight just to make up"

27. "Deep End (feat. JHart)" by KREAM

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "How long, how long has it been since we, talked? / How long, how long has it been since / We, forgot the world for an evening? / I'm not the only one / Who's feeling what I'm feeling / Both of us / Could use a little bit of healing / Feels like I've fallen in the deep end / So reach out your hand to mine / 'Cause I just need a little solace / In these crazy... times / Pull me up, a little bit further / Because I can't get through it without ya / It feels like I've fallen in the deep end / So put your hand in mine"

28. "Sleep Talking" by Charlotte Lawrence

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "You say that you want me, that you want me back / Wanna talk to me, it's over, no, I won't do that / Swear that you're different, but you're still like the rest / Don't wanna talk it over, no"

29. "Kiss and Make Up" by Dua Lipa

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "We haven't talked all morning / Bang my head, bang my head against the wall / I'm scared, I'm falling / Losing all, losing all my control / And I'm tired of talking / Feel myself saying the same old things / But this love's important / Don't wanna lose, don't wanna lose you this way"

30. "Paranoid" by Lauv

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Smile when you're sleeping / Wonder who you're dreaming of / Oh, 'cause I could just see you with wine on your t-shirt / And somebody else on your arm / Can't control this feeling / Wonder who you're dreaming of / After all of these nights laying right by your side / How could my brain make me feel so far? / Maybe it's a case of paranoia / Nervous that I'll never really know ya / What do I feel? Who do I trust? / Maybe it's real, or maybe I'm just / Paranoid"

31. "Dancing With A Stranger (with Normani)" by Sam Smith

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I don't wanna be alone tonight (alone tonight) / It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (over you, over you) / I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (things you do) / So I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight / Can you light the fire? (light the fire, light the fire) / I need somebody who can take control (take control) / I know exactly what I need to do / 'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight"

32. "(Not) The One" by Bebe Rexha

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I know I should leave, but when you are next to me, deep asleep / Your skin on my skin, can't help the way I feel, ooh / But you cannot know, there's no place I'd rather be, honestly / When I hold you close to me / I want you to / To love me, to love me, to love me, but don't fall in love / To hold me, to hold me, to hold me, but not for too long / I want you to love me, to love me, but don't fall in love / 'Cause I'm not the one to love"

33. "If You Were Mine" by Ocean Park Standoff

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Left to right, at the lights, we're speeding down the road / Leave it all, all behind, everything you think you know / You been hurt but I won't, won't fix you, you're not broke / What you are is beautiful to me / You could go left, but know I'm right / You gotta make, make up your mind / We could go anywhere, but if we take it there / Bet I can make you go oh, oh, oh, oh / You on the other side, I-I can change your mind / Bet I can make you go oh, oh, oh, oh"

34. "Enough (with Shoffy)" by KREAM

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Never gave you the world / Wasn't there for you, baby / We became undone / Didn't give enough, enough / Didn't give / Didn't give enough / Should've got you roses / Take you on adventures / No sleepless nights / Nothing cool to remember"

35. "All I Think About Is You" by Ansel Elgort

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Once I was with you / No money, no issue / We laughed even when we were down / I made my mistakes / That I paid for in heartache / Now I don't know what to do / 'Cause all I think about is you / 'Cause all I think about is you / All I think about is"

36. "Comfortable" by Steve Void

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I can feel the beat of your heart / When we're lying here in the dark / I don't like that look in your eyes / I don't even want you to try / This will only end in goodbye / Hold me like you do / Love the way you move / But I wish you knew / I'm not gonna get too close / Don't you get too comfortable"

37. "Habit - T-Mass Remix" by Rain Man

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "'Cause if you're nervous you shouldn't be / I'll take away your panic / Just leave your heart wide open / My love comes in doses / So if you're nervous you shouldn't be / I'll take away your panic / I wanna be your habit / I wanna, I wanna, I wanna be right here right next to you / Your prescription's overdue / I wanna be right here right next to you / Your prescription's overdue / I wanna be right here right next to you / Your prescription's overdue / I wanna be right here right next to you"

38. "So Am I (feat. Damian Marley & Skrillex)" by Ty Dolla $ign

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Girl, you're looking for somebody / Somebody you can call on / Call on when you need it done right / If you're looking for a real one, so am I (yeah) / So am I / Yeah, yeah, yeah / I'll make this world spin around for you / Girl, you're looking for somebody / Somebody you can call on / Call on when you need it done right / If you're looking for a real one, so am I"

39. "Remedy" by Alesso

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I didn't know that I was broken / Until I found my missing piece / It seemed like every door was closing on me / And you were so far out of reach / Drunk on the night, you got lips like your wine / I got nothing but time for you / Feeling so high on that look in your eyes / I got nothing but time for you"

40. "Worlds Apart" by Seven Lions

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I keep reaching but you're not reaching back / You're not reaching back / I guess I'm trying to say it hurts to feel this far / Million miles away / Next to me, next to me you are / Well if you're sitting right here why are we worlds apart?"

41. "Stay - Petit Biscuit Remix" by Zedd

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Make it on your own, but we don't have to grow up / We can stay forever young / Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola / Underneath the rising sun / I could give a thousand reasons why / But you're going, and you know that"

42. "Real" by Notion

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Give me something real before you leave / Because I need a bigger deal than you / Give me something real before you leave / Because I need a bigger deal than you"

43. "Decisions (feat. Maia Wright)" by KREAM

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I know I'm divided / But where to go? / No, I need you with me / There's times that I can be indecisive / But what to say / Won't you say it for me?"

44. "Drink About" by Seeb

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I'm trying so hard not to give a f--- / Bleeding out on the living room rug / But I'd pay a million bucks / To think about anybody else but you / Drink about anybody else but you / Talk about anybody else but you, you / Can't stop picturing my lips on you / No more waking up in your room"

45. "In My Feelings" by Drake

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya, and I need ya (let's go, let's go, let's go) / And I'm down for you always / KB, do you love me? Are you riding? (You're the only one I love) / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya, and I need ya / And I'm down for you always"

46. "Falling Away" by Seven Lions

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "So goodnight goodnight / Don't have to have it all figured out / We'll be alright / What comes back is gonna come back / Tomorrow when we meet / Just take me to a place I've never been / Find me in the sweetest oblivion."

47. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Backstreet Boys

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "I'm not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you / That's not what love's supposed to do / Baby, don't go breaking my heart, breaking my heart / Baby, don't go breaking my heart, breaking my heart"

48. "You're the One" by Charli XCX

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "You're the one who can make me stay / You're the only one who makes me feel this way / You're the one who's been stealing stars / Your golden arrow went through my heart / You're the one who can turn the page / You're the one who came along and unlocked the cage / Now I'm dancing in the dark"

49. "You - Ha Ha Ha" by Charli XCX

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Yeah, we got a situation / Locked down, and I'm trapped in the basement / I'm a victim of replacement / 'Cause you acting so leather / Trying to put across your statement, oh / 'Cause I know you struggle / Choke when you see love grow / You, you lied / Ha-ha-ha-ha, I was right / All alone, good job, good job / You f--ed it up"

50. "Strangers" by Seven Lions

Lovesick Song Lyrics: "Nothing more than strangers passing by out on the street / Memories are fading though it's only been a week / All the little things are gone / The things we used to be / Nobody could take us down / There was only you and me / And without you I can't be / You're the universe to me / You're the air in my lungs / You're the fields where I run / You're the sky where I'm floating / Don't want to be a stranger."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, relationships, mental health, and pop culture.