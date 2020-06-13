20 Iconic Lyrics From Songs About Cheating

This song goes out to my heartbroken friends.

Across all generations and genres, music has been a huge support to all of us rebels, hopeless romantics, and ragers.

When a good song is played it almost seems like everyone's body starts to move and groove along with their (sometimes incoherent) sing-a-longs.

Even when a song about heartbreak and anger is on, we can't stop rocking out to the emotional lyrics that are filling the air.

Over the years, we have been given some of the most iconic songs about cheating, heartbreak, and unrequited love.

Cue the boos from the audience and get your bats and tears ready — we are going down a long, destructive road.

I have always had a thing for songs about cheating; not only because my high school boyfriend cheated on me every other day, but because I'm also a songwriter and singer who can deeply resonate with each and every lyric.

There is a certain feel to the way we listen to these songs about someone being cheated on or even someone doing the two-timing.

We know that not everyone is unfaithful, but we do know that the music about it can make us feel like maybe they are! That is the kind of power that music and all kinds of art holds; it allows us to walk in the shoes of the artist and experience their deepest, most vulnerable life lessons.

Today we are going to share our personal favorite lyrics from songs about cheating that deeply resonate with us, and I'm sure with you, too.

Not only are each of these songs iconic but they can do more than just entertain a group of people; they can help someone who is experiencing exactly what the lyrics are saying get through the situation.

Songs about cheating on someone:

1. Rihanna, "Unfaithful"

"And I know that he knows I'm unfaithful and it kills him inside. To know that I am happy with some other guy."

2. Amy Winehouse, "You Know I'm No Good"

"I cheated myself like I knew I would. I told you I was trouble, you know that I'm no good."

3. Johnny Cash, "Long Black Veil"

"I spoke not a word, though it meant my life. For I'd been in the arms of my best friend's wife."

4. Hinder, "Lips of an Angel"

"Girl, you make it hard to be faithful, with the lips of an angel."

5. Shaggy, "It Wasn't Me"

"Honey came in and she caught me redhanded creeping with the girl next door."

6. Pitbull, "Messing Around"

"I'mma tell you straight up, I've been messing around."

7. Robyn, "Call Your Girlfriend"

"Don't you tell her how I give you something that you never even knew you missed. Don't you even try and explain how it's so different when we kiss."

8. John Legend, "She Don't Have To Know"

"And oh I'll feel sorry for the mistake we've made. There's no reason that we should tell her today. She don't have to know, she don't have to know"

Songs about being cheated on:

9. Sam Smith, "I'm Not The Only One"

"You and me we made a vow. For better or for worse. I can't believe you let me down."

10. Maroon 5, "Wake Up Call"

"Wake up call, caught you in the morning with another one in my bed."

11. Carrie Underwood, "Before He Cheats"

"Maybe next time he thinks before he cheats."

12. Shakira, "Don't Bother"

"Don't bother, I'll be fine. But she's waiting. The ring you gave to her will lose its shine."

13. Justin Timberlake, "Cry Me A River"

"Told me you loved me, why did you leave me all alone?"

14. TLC, "Creep"

"I love my man with all honesty. But I know he's cheating on me."

15. Dolly Parton, "Jolene"

"Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, please don't take him just because you can."

16. Beyoncé, "Ring The Alarm"

"Ring the alarm, I've been through this too long. But I'll be damned if I see another chick on your arm."

17. Marvin Gaye, "I Heard It Through The Grapevine"

"Not much longer would you be mine. Oh I heard it through the grapevine"

18. Keyshia Cole, "I Should've Cheated"

"I might as well have cheated on you as much as you accused me of cheating."

19. Destiny's Child, "Say My Name"

"Say my name, say my name; when no one is around you, say baby I love you if you ain't runnin' game."

20. Ariana Grande, "One Last Time"

"Baby I don't care if you got her in your heart. All I really care is you wake up in my arms."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, love and relationships, and astrology topics.