18 Powerful Breakup Anthems To Scream Through Your Heartbreak

Save your breath and let your playlist b*tch it out for you.
Here's a secret they probably should have taught you in school: No matter how old you get, how much wisdom you gain, or how much vodka you drink, the one constant in life will forever and always be the pain of heartbreak.
While talking to your girlfriends can dull the pain momentarily, it’s an ache that you must learn to live with for yourself, because the simple fact is that your BFF has her own life and won’t be there to console you at all hours of the night.
Luckily, there's something you can do: make a playlist of the best breakup songs to listen to when you're really in pain.
I've learned that after your friends leave the man-bashing party, a great remedy is music. I watched my mother blast soulful Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans tunes as she went through her first marriage. I have used music as a vice that allows me to escape the insufferable pain that brings you to suffocating tears.
So, this playlist is designed to help you get through the next catastrophic breakup, with your dignity intact after being recklessly abandoned like a drop at the Salvation Army. No sap, just hardcore truth and motivation to remind you that you're not alone in these feelings.
Here are 18 empowering breakup songs to belt out until you just don't care anymore.
1. "Best Thing I Never Had" by Beyoncé
I know you want me back
It's time to face the facts
That I'm the one that's got away
Lord knows that it would take another place
Another time, another world, another life
Thank God I found the good in goodbye
2. "Stronger" by Britney Spears
Stronger than yesterday
Now it’s nothing but my way
My loneliness ain’t killing me no more
I’m stronger
Than I ever thought that I could be, baby
I used to go with the flow
Didn't really care 'bout me
3. "Survivor" by Destiny’s Child
Thought I couldn't breathe without you, I'm inhaling
You thought I couldn't see without you, perfect vision
You thought I couldn't last without you, but I'm lastin'
You thought that I would die without you, but I'm livin'
Thought that I would fail without you, but I'm on top
Thought it would be over by now, but it won't stop
Thought that I would self-destruct, but I'm still here
Even in my years to come, I'm still gon' be here
4. "So What" by P!nk
So, so what
I'm still a rock star,
I got my rock moves,
And I don't need you,
And guess what?
I'm having more fun,
And now that we’re done,
I'm gonna show you tonight,
I'm alright, I'm just fine,
And you're a tool,
So, so what,
I am a rock star,
I got my rock moves,
And I don't want you tonight
5. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift
Ooh, you called me up again tonight
But ooh, this time I'm telling you, I'm telling you
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me
But we are never, ever, ever getting back together
6. "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson
How come I'd never hear you say
I just wanna be with you?
I guess you never felt that way
But since you've been gone,
I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on
Yeah, yeah
Thanks to you,
Now I get what I want
7. "Shake It Out" by Florence and The Time Machine
And I've been a fool and I've been blind
I can never leave the past behind
I can see no way, I can see no way
I'm always dragging that horse around
All of his questions, such a mournful sound
Tonight I'm gonna bury that horse in the ground
So I like to keep my issues drawn
But it's always darkest before the dawn
8. "Bye Bye Bye" by 'N Sync
Don't wanna be a fool for you
Just another player in your game for two
You may hate me but it ain't no lie,
Baby, bye, bye, bye
Don't really wanna make it tough,
I just wanna tell you that I had enough
It might sound crazy,
But it ain't no lie,
Baby, bye, bye, bye
9. "I'm Out" by Ciara
Go and get your sexy on
If you know that you better
Than the new girl that he on
Go 'head and tell him now,
"You gon' miss me when I'm gone" (I'm out)
10. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor
Go on, now go walk out the door
Just turn around now, 'cause you're not welcome anymore
Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye
Did you think I'd crumble?
Did you think I'd lay down and die?
Oh no, not I
I will survive
11. "Smile" by Lily Allen
I was so lost back then,
But with a little help from my friends,
I found a light in the tunnel at the end
Now you're calling me up on the phone,
So you can have a little whine and a moan,
It's only because you're feeling alone
At first when I see you cry,
Yeah, it makes me smile, yeah, it makes me smile
At worst I feel bad for a while,
But then I just smile, I go ahead and smile
12. "Shake It Off" by Mariah Carey
Hold up, my phone's breakin' up
I'ma hang up and call the machine right back
I gotta get this off of my mind,
You wasn't worth my time
So I'm leaving you behind
'Cause I need a real love in my life
Save this recording because
I'm never coming back home
Baby I'm gone
13. "Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé
So since I'm not your everything
How about I'll be nothing
Nothing at all to you?
Baby I won't shed a tear for you,
I won't lose a wink of sleep,
'Cause the truth of the matter is
Replacing you is so easy
14. "Problem" by Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea
I finally learned my lesson,
No half-stepping
Either you want it or you just playin'
I'm listening to you knowin'
I can't believe what you're sayin'
There's a million you's baby boo
So don't be dumb
I got 99 problems
But you won't be one
15. "Look At Her Now" by Selena Gomez
It was her first real lover
His too 'til he had another
Oh, God, when she found out
Trust levels went way down
Of course she was sad,
But now she's glad she dodged a bullet,
Took a few years to soak up the tears,
But look at her now, watch her go
16. "Believe" by Cher
What am I supposed to do
Sit around and wait for you?
And I can't do that,
There's no turning back,
I need time to move on,
I need love to feel strong,
'Cause I've had time to think it through,
And maybe I'm too good for you
17. "Good As Hell" by Lizzo
Come now, come dry your eyes
You know you a star, you can touch the sky
I know that it's hard but you have to try
If you need advice, let me simplify
If he don't love you anymore
Just walk your fine ass out the door
18. "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" by Adele
I'm giving you up
I've forgiven it all
You set me free
Send my love to your new lover
Treat her better
We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts
We both know we ain't kids no more
