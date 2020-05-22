18 Powerful Breakup Anthems To Scream Through Your Heartbreak

Save your breath and let your playlist b*tch it out for you.

Here's a secret they probably should have taught you in school: No matter how old you get, how much wisdom you gain, or how much vodka you drink, the one constant in life will forever and always be the pain of heartbreak.

While talking to your girlfriends can dull the pain momentarily, it’s an ache that you must learn to live with for yourself, because the simple fact is that your BFF has her own life and won’t be there to console you at all hours of the night.

Luckily, there's something you can do: make a playlist of the best breakup songs to listen to when you're really in pain.

I've learned that after your friends leave the man-bashing party, a great remedy is music. I watched my mother blast soulful Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans tunes as she went through her first marriage. I have used music as a vice that allows me to escape the insufferable pain that brings you to suffocating tears.

So, this playlist is designed to help you get through the next catastrophic breakup, with your dignity intact after being recklessly abandoned like a drop at the Salvation Army. No sap, just hardcore truth and motivation to remind you that you're not alone in these feelings.

Here are 18 empowering breakup songs to belt out until you just don't care anymore.

1. "Best Thing I Never Had" by Beyoncé

I know you want me back

It's time to face the facts

That I'm the one that's got away

Lord knows that it would take another place

Another time, another world, another life

Thank God I found the good in goodbye

2. "Stronger" by Britney Spears

Stronger than yesterday

Now it’s nothing but my way

My loneliness ain’t killing me no more

I’m stronger

Than I ever thought that I could be, baby

I used to go with the flow

Didn't really care 'bout me

3. "Survivor" by Destiny’s Child

Thought I couldn't breathe without you, I'm inhaling

You thought I couldn't see without you, perfect vision

You thought I couldn't last without you, but I'm lastin'

You thought that I would die without you, but I'm livin'

Thought that I would fail without you, but I'm on top

Thought it would be over by now, but it won't stop

Thought that I would self-destruct, but I'm still here

Even in my years to come, I'm still gon' be here

4. "So What" by P!nk

So, so what

I'm still a rock star,

I got my rock moves,

And I don't need you,

And guess what?

I'm having more fun,

And now that we’re done,

I'm gonna show you tonight,

I'm alright, I'm just fine,

And you're a tool,

So, so what,

I am a rock star,

I got my rock moves,

And I don't want you tonight

5. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift

Ooh, you called me up again tonight

But ooh, this time I'm telling you, I'm telling you

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

But we are never, ever, ever getting back together

6. "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson

How come I'd never hear you say

I just wanna be with you?

I guess you never felt that way

But since you've been gone,

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on

Yeah, yeah

Thanks to you,

Now I get what I want

7. "Shake It Out" by Florence and The Time Machine

And I've been a fool and I've been blind

I can never leave the past behind

I can see no way, I can see no way

I'm always dragging that horse around

All of his questions, such a mournful sound

Tonight I'm gonna bury that horse in the ground

So I like to keep my issues drawn

But it's always darkest before the dawn

8. "Bye Bye Bye" by 'N Sync

Don't wanna be a fool for you

Just another player in your game for two

You may hate me but it ain't no lie,

Baby, bye, bye, bye

Don't really wanna make it tough,

I just wanna tell you that I had enough

It might sound crazy,

But it ain't no lie,

Baby, bye, bye, bye

9. "I'm Out" by Ciara

Go and get your sexy on

If you know that you better

Than the new girl that he on

Go 'head and tell him now,

"You gon' miss me when I'm gone" (I'm out)

10. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

Go on, now go walk out the door

Just turn around now, 'cause you're not welcome anymore

Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye

Did you think I'd crumble?

Did you think I'd lay down and die?

Oh no, not I

I will survive

11. "Smile" by Lily Allen

I was so lost back then,

But with a little help from my friends,

I found a light in the tunnel at the end

Now you're calling me up on the phone,

So you can have a little whine and a moan,

It's only because you're feeling alone

At first when I see you cry,

Yeah, it makes me smile, yeah, it makes me smile

At worst I feel bad for a while,

But then I just smile, I go ahead and smile

12. "Shake It Off" by Mariah Carey

Hold up, my phone's breakin' up

I'ma hang up and call the machine right back

I gotta get this off of my mind,

You wasn't worth my time

So I'm leaving you behind

'Cause I need a real love in my life

Save this recording because

I'm never coming back home

Baby I'm gone

13. "Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé

So since I'm not your everything

How about I'll be nothing

Nothing at all to you?

Baby I won't shed a tear for you,

I won't lose a wink of sleep,

'Cause the truth of the matter is

Replacing you is so easy

14. "Problem" by Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea

I finally learned my lesson,

No half-stepping

Either you want it or you just playin'

I'm listening to you knowin'

I can't believe what you're sayin'

There's a million you's baby boo

So don't be dumb

I got 99 problems

But you won't be one

15. "Look At Her Now" by Selena Gomez

It was her first real lover

His too 'til he had another

Oh, God, when she found out

Trust levels went way down

Of course she was sad,

But now she's glad she dodged a bullet,

Took a few years to soak up the tears,

But look at her now, watch her go

16. "Believe" by Cher

What am I supposed to do

Sit around and wait for you?

And I can't do that,

There's no turning back,

I need time to move on,

I need love to feel strong,

'Cause I've had time to think it through,

And maybe I'm too good for you

17. "Good As Hell" by Lizzo

Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it's hard but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

If he don't love you anymore

Just walk your fine ass out the door

18. "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" by Adele

I'm giving you up

I've forgiven it all

You set me free

Send my love to your new lover

Treat her better

We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts

We both know we ain't kids no more

Kiarra Sylvester is a freelance writer currently pursuing graduate degrees in human sexuality and social work at Widener University.