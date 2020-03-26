10 Best Songs & Best New Music Of 2020

All hail the greatest hits of the new decade!

2020 was supposed to be the year, our year to finally prosper after 2019 kicked our collective butts. I was expecting amazing news and advances in modern medicine, rallies to push our government into decreasing our fossil fuels, so on and so forth.

I was off... by a longshot. With the news of the late and great Kobe Bryant passing away in a tragic helicopter crash to rapper Pop Smoke being shot and killed, and now the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic spreading globally, 2020 is not messing around with anyone.

I know a lot of us are wondering, "When is there going to be a glimmer of good news?!" Well according to The New York Times, emissions of carbon dioxide, the main antagonist of global warming, have decreased due to the spread of COVID-19. While this news is great for our planet, it is still a sad day for most of the world and those who are falling ill to the virus.

We are in some pretty depressing times, so enough about this depressing news! We are here to give you our take on what artists are delivering the best songs so far to get your mind off of things and in a more positive light.

With 2020 just three months in, I have found that the music industry is hustling and bustling music left and right! There are a lot of reasons to dance and live freely with the help of awesome music and albums that our favorite artists have given us this year.

Although a lot of big named artists such as Blood Orange, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat are canceling many of their U.S. tours due to the pandemic, this should give some of our favorites a chance to create even more music! It's the least they can do, right? Plus a lot of these artists are releasing new albums and new songs early (and for free) to bring some happiness to their fans, many of whom are locked up in their homes in quarantine.

Enough chit-chat! Here is our list of the top 10 best songs and best new music of 2020 (so far)!

1. Tame Impala- Lost in Yesterday

Kevin Parker sings about the feeling of nostalgia and the fear of losing someone, or even something, in Lost in Yesterday, one of the songs on the fourth studio album by Tame Impala.

"And you're gonna have to let it go someday

You've been diggin' it up like Groundhog Day

'Cause it might've been somethin', don't say

'Cause it has to be lost in yesterday"

2. Bad Bunny — Si Veo a Tu Mamá

Bad Bunny sings about a lost love who he is still in love with. This song is featured on his second studio album YHLQMDLG. I definitely recommend listening to the song in Spanish without English translation before you figure out what he is singing about!

"Todavía yo te quiero

Pero sé que e' un error

Porque ya tú no me quieres

Y sin ti me va mejor

Y si veo a tu mamá (Ey)

Yo le pregunto por ti

Pa' ver si ya tienes a alguien (¿Uh?)

Alguien que te haga feliz"

3. Gorillaz — Désolé

Désolé which translates to "Sorry" in French, is one song of an upcoming project from Gorillaz. The song features Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara.

"Désolé, désolé, quand tu mens

Désolé, I'm a long way from land

Désolé, I don't know what to do

Désolé, désolé, try to hold on to you"

4. Jhené Aiko — Define Me

This is an interlude from Aiko's third studio album, Chilombo. Aiko used healing bowls and handpans throughout the album to create healing remedies through her music.

"Try me

You cannot define me

I can tell you're trying

First, you've gotta find me"

5. Brent Faiyaz — Let Me Know

Through the everyday chaos circulating the world, Faiyaz delivers us a reminder that in order to love others, we must start by loving ourselves first.

"Who can I love when they tell me I can't love myself?

How in the hell could I possibly love someone else?

Who can I love when they tell me I can't love myself?"

6. Megan Thee Stallion — B.I.T.C.H

Meg Thee Stallion has been delivering hot bars and booty shaking anthems for the past year and a half. This song is all about women empowerment and never letting anyone step all over you!

"I'd rather be a B-I-T-C-H (I'd rather keep it real with ya)

'Cause that's what you gon' call me when I'm trippin' anyway

You know you can't control me, baby, you need a real one in your life"

7. Mac Miller — Good News

Mac Miller's family and estate announced before 2020 they would be releasing a full studio album from the late Miller. The song is revealing Miller feeling like everyone around him wanted him to say he's good and suppress his negative emotions/feelings.

"I spent the whole day in my head

Do a little spring cleanin'

I'm always too busy dreamin'

Well, maybe I should wake up instead

A lot of things I regret, but I just say I forget

Why can't it just be easy?

Why does everybody need me to stay?"

8. Halsey — You Should Be Sad

After multiple allegations and rumors surfaced after her breakup, Halsey took to her creative side and wrote a song to get things off her chest with a hint of being petty.

"I wanna start this out and say

I gotta get it off my chest (My chest)

Got no anger, got no malice

Just a little bit of regret (Regret)

Know nobody else will tell you

So there's some things I gotta say

Gonna jot it down and then get it out

And then I'll be on my way"

9. Dua Lipa — Physical

Ms. Lipa did not intend to have you working out in a Zumba class with this hit. She is speaking about the other form of cardio everyone must get into *wink wink*.

"All night, I'll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice"

10. Doja Cat — Boss B*tch

Doja Cat was featured on the Birds of Prey soundtrack with this killer single. She knows she can dabble into any type of sound and this song proves just that!

"Yeah, ain't tryna be cool like you

Wobblin' around in your high heel shoes

I'm clumsy, made friends with the floor

Two for one, you know a bitch buy four

And two left feet, you know I always drop"

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.