14 Songs About Being Single And Proud For Anyone Who's Alone And Happy About It

You do you!

There’s nothing wrong with being single and proud. You get to focus on yourself and find out who you are during the time of singledom.

There's no better time to practice self-love than when you’re listening to your favorite songs about being happy to be on your own.

With the whispers of romantic love always surrounding us, it’s hard not to feel like you’re missing out on something at times when you're alone.

But rest assured that you are not.

Below is a playlist of the 14 best songs about being single and happy to be alone to prove just awesome being on your own can be.

1. “thank u, next” — Ariana Grande

Coming off the highs and lows of her relationships, Ariana croons about how she’s thankful to her exes but is ready to move on. She’s spending time with her closest groups of friends and living her life to the fullest.

2. “Love Myself” — Hailee Steinfeld

This song is the anthem for loving yourself and not needing anyone else to do so. Be confident, sexy and secure in your identity to rock out to this song. You don’t need anyone else to validate who you are.

3. “Independent Woman” — Destiny’s Child

Let’s throw it back to three beautiful angels who worked for a man named Charlie. This bop from the early 2000s shows that you don’t need a partner to be successful. You can afford to buy your own luxuries in life and love yourself the way you deserve.

4. “22” — Taylor Swift

Be young and in love with who you are. There’s no other you in this universe. That’s what Taylor sings in this single and proud anthem. She spends time with her friends and eats as many sweets as she wants without any guilt. Life is yours for the taking.

5. “Shotgun” — George Ezra

“Shotgun” is about having a grand old time with your friends, riding shotgun in the car with the windows rolled down. This will remind you to just let loose and have fun in this life.

6. “Really Don’t Care” — Demi Lovato ft. Cher Lloyd

Demi and Cher don’t care how her exes have wronged her, and neither should you. She's proud of her singledom and ready to throw a big middle finger to her partner.

7. “7 rings” — Ariana Grande

Grande’s grand gestures to everyone except a boy is a wonderful message in this song. She’s got the means to treat herself and her friends well, so she will. No one will stop her from being herself, and she’s not gonna apologize for it.

8. “What the Hell” — Avril Lavigne

Our Canadian punk rock princess Avril asks the realest questions like, “What the hell?” All her life she’d been good, but now she just wants to let loose and doesn’t care what anyone else has to say about it.

9. “Sorry Not Sorry” — Demi Lovato

A song about being unapologetically proud about who you are. You don’t need a man to complete you. It was never about that.

10. “That’s My Girl” — Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony is cheering you on in this girl power anthem. It’s all about rising from the ashes and coming back stronger than before.

11. “Me Too” — Meghan Trainor

This singer has no shame in recognizing how fab, fierce and awesome she is, and neither should you!

12. “Feeling Myself” — Nicki Minaj ft. Beyoncé

This song has power written all over it. Who better to tell you to be confident and cool in your own skin than Nicki and Queen B?

13. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” — Cyndi Lauper

An even greater throwback than before this song is the anthem to all that girl’s want, which is just to have fun.

14. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” — Kelly Clarkson

This anthem reminds listeners that no matter the struggles, you will always come out on top. Embrace the pain and hardships because it’ll only make you a better person.

Isabella Ong is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.