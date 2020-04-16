50 Songs About Growing Up

A music playlist about adulting 101.

The hardest part of life is growing up. It’s like before your eighteen years old you’re just a kid, but once that birthday passes you are expected to know how to do your taxes and have your life goals figured out. It’s like you jump right in headfirst into adulthood.

Such drastic change — growing up from being a kid to suddenly being considered a full-grown adult — can hit you like a ton of bricks and leave you lost and stressed.

I mean, how do you even start adulting? How do you know if you’re even doing this thing called life right? There isn’t a dummies guide to growing older ― or is there? With or without a guide, transitioning into adulthood is hard.

Growing up simply isn't all it's cracked up to be. And all of us — even celebrities — feel the pain of growing up. Just listen to music — there are plenty of songs about growing that are written while taking the leap into adulthood.

There’s no one perfect way to adult. Adulthood looks different for everyone. I’ve met nineteen-year-olds who have their lives more together than thirty-four-year-olds. That tells you that just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you’re growing up.

Growing up is more than just getting older and having a birthday party to commemorate the celebration. It’s about obtaining more life experiences. We grow in so many aspects of our lives like in relationships and our careers. All that growth we experience is a part of growing up.

Honestly, I don’t have this whole growing up thing figured out either — none of us do. We just take it day by day. Growing up is a continuous process that we will continue to experience for the rest of our lives. I think that’s the fun in life, you never stop growing up, changing, or maturing.

To never grow up would be to live in stagnation, and quite frankly that would be very boring. It’s in those moments that we have the opportunity to grow that we have the most fun or memorable times.

Somehow songs and all different genres of music have a great way of capturing all the emotions and confusion tied into growing up. Artists understand the complexities of adulthood just like the rest of us. So check out these songs about growing up that will make you feel a little less alone.

1. "Wake Me Up" by Avicii

Song lyrics about growing up: "This time I was finding myself, and I didn't know﻿ I was lost."

2. "Doll House" by Melanie Martinez

Song lyrics about growing up: "Everyone thinks that we're perfect, please don't let them look through the curtains."

3. "Irreplaceable" by Beyonce

Song lyrics about growing up: "So don't you ever for a second get to thinking, you're irreplaceable."

3. "Hello" by Adele

Song lyrics about growing up: "I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet."

4. "Changes" by David Bowie

Song lyrics about growing up: "Ch-ch-changes, just gonna have to be a different man, time may change me."

5. "Vagabond" by MisterWives

Song lyrics about growing up: "From your hands how you used to crawl, you're walking tall, no need to hide."

6. "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts

Song lyrics about growing up: "My wish, for you, is that this life becomes all that you want it to. Your dreams stay big, your worries stay small."

7. "Ready, Set, Don't Go" by Billy Ray Cyrus

Song lyrics about growing up: "She's at the starting line of the rest of her life, as ready as she's ever been."

8. “Ivy” by Frank Ocean

Song lyrics about growing up: “I ain't a kid no more, we'll never be those kids again.”

9. “7 Years" by Lukas Graham

Song lyrics about growing up: “I'm still learning about life.”

10. “I Remember” by Rod Wave

Song lyrics about growing up: “Crazy thing is, out of all life done taught me. Before you get one win, you gotta take a thousand losses.”

11. “Moment for Life” by Nicki Minaj

Song lyrics about growing up: “I believe that life is a prize. But to live, doesn't mean you're alive.”

12. "Sober “ by Demi Lovato

Song lyrics about growing up: “I got no excuses for all of these goodbyes.”

13. “Thank You Next“ by Arianna Grande

Song lyrics about growing up: “Look what you taught me. And for that, I say. Thank you, next.”

14. “I’m Sorry “ by Lexii Alijai

Song lyrics about growing up: “Overcoming obstacles to make a higher me.”

15. "Glory Days" by Bruce Springsteen

Song lyrics about growing up: “Glory days, well they'll pass you by.”

16. “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down“ by Alicia Keys

Song lyrics about growing up: “Even if it ain't all it seems, I got a pocketful of dreams.”

17. "The Suburbs" by Arcade Fire

Song lyrics about growing up: “ I want to hold her hand. And show her some beauty before this damage is done.”

18. “The Worst“ by Jhene Aiko

Song lyrics about growing up: “Funny how everything changed.”

19. “ Sum 2 Prove “ by Lil Baby

Song lyrics about growing up: “Peep all the moves I been makin', by time I get forty, I gotta be one of them greats.”

20. "West Coast" by Fidlar

Song lyrics about growing up: “I’m growing up but nothing’s changing.”

21. “Time” by Pink Floyd

Song lyrics about growing up: “One day you find ten years have got behind you. No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun.”

22. “In My Life” by The Beatles

Song lyrics about growing up: “ I know I’ll never lose affection, for people and things that went before. I know I’ll often stop and think about them.”

23. “In My Life” by The Beatles

Song lyrics about growing up: “I know I’ll never lose affection, for people and things that went before. I know I’ll often stop and think about them.”

24. “Memories “ by Maroon 5

Song lyrics about growing up: “Toast to the ones here today. Toast to the ones that we lost on the way.”

25. “Opposite Of Adults “ by Chiddy Bang

Song lyrics about growing up: “Tell mummy I’m sorry, this life is a party, I’m never growing up.”

26. “Never Gonna Change “ by Broods

Song lyrics about growing up: “And in a moment, I'm older .”

27. “Same Drugs“ by Chance The Rapper

Song lyrics about growing up: “Window closed, Wendy got old. I was too late, I was too late. A shadow of what I once was.”

28. “17” by Youth Lagoon

Song lyrics about growing up: “Don’t stop imagining. The day that you do is the day that you die.”

29. “Ghost!” by Kid Cudi

Song lyrics about growing up: “I want to know one thing, when did I become a ghost?”

30. “Good Riddance” by Green Day

Song lyrics about growing up: “Time grabs you by the wrist, directs you where to go. So make the best of this test, and don’t ask why.”

31. “Forever Young” by Bob Dylan

Song lyrics about growing up: “Stand upright and be strong. May you stay forever young.”

32. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Song lyrics about growing up: “Time makes you bolder. Even children get older. I’m getting older too.”

33. “Disco 2000” by Pulp

Song lyrics about growing up: “I never knew that you’d get married. I would be living down here on my own. On that damp and lonely Thursday years ago.”

34. “In My Room” by The Beach Boys

Song lyrics about growing up: “In this world, I lockout. All my worries and my fears. In my room.”

35. “Skyscraper“ by Demi Lovato

Song lyrics about growing up: “ I will be rising from the ground. Like a skyscraper.”

36. “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy

Song lyrics about growing up: “A different city every night, oh, I, I swear. The world better prepare for when I'm a billionaire.”

37. “Seasons (Waiting On You)” by Future Islands

Song lyrics about growing up: “People change. But you know some people never do.”

38. “To Zion” by Lauryn Hill

Song lyrics about growing up: “See life for you, my prince has just begun.”

39. “Fifteen” by Taylor Swift

Song lyrics about growing up: “This is life before you know who you're gonna be.”

40. "1979" by Smashing Pumpkins

Song lyrics about growing up: “June bug skipping like a stone ... with the headlights pointed at the dawn ... we were sure we’d never see an end to it all”

41. “Miss Independent” by Kelly Clarkson

Song lyrics about growing up: “No more talk of "Why can't that be me? I'm so glad I finally see.”

42. “Fight Song“ by Rachel Platten

Song lyrics about growing up: “And I don't really care if nobody else believes. 'Cause I've still got a lot of fight left in me.”

43. “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera

Song lyrics about growing up: “The sun will always, always shine. (And tomorrow, we might wake on the other side).”

44. “ Bad Reputation“ by Shawn Mendes

Song lyrics about growing up: “And I don't care what they, say about you baby. They don't know what you've been through.”

45. “Roar “ by Katy Perry

Song lyrics about growing up: “I went from zero, to my own hero.”

46. “The Climb “ by Miley Cyrus

Song lyrics about growing up: “Ain’t about how fast I get there. Ain’t about what's waiting on the other side.”

47. “Lose Yourself“ by Eminem

Song lyrics about growing up: “You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo.”

48. “Change“ by J. Cole

Song lyrics about growing up: “But see I'm growing and getting stronger with every breath. Bringing me closer to Heaven's doors with every step.”

49. “What Now” by Rihanna

Song lyrics about growing up: “I don't know where to go. I don't know what to feel.”

50. “Forever Young” by Jay Z

Song lyrics about growing up: “Fear not when fear not why fear not much while we're alive. Life is for living, not living uptight, 'till you're somewhere up in the sky.”

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.