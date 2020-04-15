The Spiritual Meaning Of Ringing In Your Left Ear

We all experience odd occurrences throughout most of our lives.

What does it mean if you hear ringing in your left ear?

Yes, this can be a medical condition but if you know for certain that you don't have tinnitus, there could be a spiritual meaning behind this sound.

What is the spiritual meaning behind left-ear ringing?

Whether it happens to us personally or we hear about these things from our family/friends, these experiences may not make too much sense.

Although these happenings do not seem important enough to question, it is worth the deep dive into understanding what ringing in the ear could mean spiritually.

When I was a kid, the one oddity that stuck out to me most was when my left or right ear would begin to ring.

My friends would say the ringing was caused by someone in the distance talking about me. My mom would say the ringing meant that I had a nasty ear infection again.

Not only did I believe both of these assumptions, but I mostly began to question whether or not someone actually was talking about me. And, why would my ear be ringing because of it?

Alas, I never found the answers to my many questions. However, upon stumbling across hundreds of online articles describing what your ringing ears meant, I was surprised to find the results.

Ringing in your left ear has multiple meanings, especially spiritually.

The next time you hear a "ringing" noise in your left ear, count the number of times you hear it in a day/week.

The most common belief of these events is that your guardian angel is trying to come into contact with you.

I know what you're thinking: what do they have to say to me? And why is my ear ringing because of it?!

I mentioned previously to pay attention to how frequent the ringing occurs.

Once you've done so, try and remember the sounds you hear. Is it a muffled buzzing? Or is it high-pitched?

All of these components are key to understanding why our ears, specifically our left ear, ring.

They allow us to differentiate the spiritual meanings whether it is good or bad.

What does it mean when my left ear is ringing?

We associate left-ear ringing to our life.

This can range from our personal life to our work life.

Usually, when we hear a ringing in our left ear, we are getting confirmation for something we have been thinking about.

For example, if you have an exam one day and begin to think about the outcome.

You suddenly hear a noise in your left ear, those thoughts will usually come true.

This is why it's important to have a positive mindset about everything we do!

What is causing my left ear to ring?

This ringing serves as a guide to your spiritual awakening.

The moment you begin to hear these strange noises, it is a clear indication from your guardian angel to get yourself together.

You may be in a weird place in your life and you may question why certain things are/are not happening to you.

Pay very close attention to how you are responding to life's challenges.

It takes a lot of focus and a true desire to better yourself when you are depicting the areas in your life that need reconstruction.

What are the most common believed spiritual meanings to my left ear ringing?

The first general belief of either ear ringing (but more specifically your left ear) is that someone is talking about you.

This belief is layered with reasoning far beyond gossip.

People who tend to associate the ringing with gossip are the ones who are desperate to be liked/loved by those closest to them; they also tend to put themselves second to everyone else.

One reason you may assume someone is talking about you is that you may have struggled with communication in past relationships.

Whether it was a friend, a significant other, or family member, someone is definitely talking about you behind your back, right?

Your guardian angel may be giving you signals to share less information about yourself to others when the ringing occurs.

The second belief is that there is great change about to occur in your life.

No one knows for sure whether hearing a ring in your ear means there will be a positive or negative change, but be sure you are ready for it no matter what.

Watch out for messages from your guardian angel that may help you figure out what is going to happen.

Angel numbers, or repeating number sequences, may begin to pop out everywhere, and this is a clear indication that they are looking out for you!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers spirituality, astrology, and love.