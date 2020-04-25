50 Funny, Positive Quotes To Help You Keep Your Chin Up

Look for the good right now (even though it's hard).

It’s important to not take life too seriously, especially right now. This message is the most important during times of frustration and chaos. There are moments where we can become so overwhelmed, like right now, during the coronavirus pandemic ... we don’t know how to feel.

So funny, positive quotes can help us through by training our brains to focus on the good in life. The laughs help you keep your chin up during the hardest parts of life.

Laughing and crying are two responses that come from the same part of your brain. Humor is a great way of communicating a message that sticks, and especially now, we need those messages to be positive ones.

In the midst of sadness, pain and grief (which is what many of us are feeling right now), it’s important to include an element of playfulness and fun to ease the burden of life. They do say laughter is the best medicine, so let's give it a try. Look to these funny, positive quotes to help you keep your chin up.

1. You’re not that small.

"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito." — Dalai Lama

2. Remember the three bones.

"To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone." — Reba McEntire

3. Nothing is impossible.

"People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day." — A.A. Milne

3. Always wear a smile.

"A smile is an inexpensive way to change your looks." — Charles Gordy

4. Start with the truth.

"Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please." — Mark Twain

5. Don’t be lazy.

"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work." — Thomas Edison

6. Be careful what you wish for.

"You can't have everything. Where would you put it?" — Steven Wright

7. Have a laugh.

"Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive." — Elbert Hubbard

8. Focus on your actions.

"Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there." — Will Rogers

9. Follow the right path….literally.

"Follow your passion, stay true to yourself, never follow someone else’s path unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path then by all means you should follow that." — Ellen DeGeneres

10. Work smart, not hard.

"By working faithfully eight hours a day you may eventually get to be boss and work twelve hours a day." — Robert Frost

11. You’re special! Well…kinda.

"Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else." — Margaret Mead

12. Follow your dreams with passion.

"You can’t wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club." — Jack London

13. There’s a difference between knowledge and wisdom.

"Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad." — Miles Kington

14. Stay motivated every day.

"People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing—that’s why we recommend it daily." — Zig Ziglar

15. Happy wife, happy life.

"Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes." — Jim Carrey

16. Life is good.

"Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome." — Isaac Asimov

17. Be careful what you wish for.

“I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific." — Lily Tomlin

18. Embrace your mistakes.

“Bad decisions make good stories." — Ellis Vidler

19. Be unstoppable.

“The question isn’t who is going to let me, it’s who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand

20. ﻿The early bird gets…

“I am an early bird and a night owl… so I am wise and I have worms." — Michael Scott

21. Follow your dreams.

“The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces." — Will Rogers

22. Everyone’s a critic.

“Honest criticism is hard to take, particularly from a relative, a friend, an acquaintance, or a stranger." — Franklin P. Jones

23. Resolutions are quite simple.

"New Year's resolutions work like this: you think of something you enjoy doing and then resolve to stop doing it." — Charlie Brooker

24. Sky’s the limit.

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says “I’m possible!" — Audrey Hepburn

25. Friendship is…..special.

“Friendship is like peeing on yourself: everyone can see it, but only you get the warm feeling that it brings." — Robert Bloch

26. Love your body.

"I’m in shape. Round is a shape." — George Carlin

27. Beware of bad company.

"You cannot soar with the eagles as long as you hang out with the turkeys." — Joel Osteen

28. Pay attention to the little things.

"Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?" — George Carlin

29. I appreciate your failures.

"Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor." — Truman Capote

30. Give yourself some perspective

"When I hear somebody sigh, ‘Life is hard,’ I am always tempted to ask, ‘Compared to what?’" — Sydney Harris

31. Know what you don't know.

"The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits." — Albert Einstein

32. Find your destination.

"If you don't know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else." — Yogi Berra

33. Be at peace with getting older.

"The really frightening thing about middle age is the knowledge that you’ll grow out of it." — Doris Day

34.​ Mo money mo problems.

"Why is there so much month left at the end of the money?" — John Barrymore

35. Focus on the things that matter.

"Where lipstick is concerned, the important thing is not color, but to accept God's final word on where your lips end." — Jerry Seinfeld

36. Enjoy the art of.....dancing.

"Dancing is a perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire." — George Bernard Shaw

37. Marriage can make or break you.

"Love: A temporary insanity curable by marriage." — Ambrose Bierce

38. Silence is key.

"Never miss a good chance to shut up." — Will Rogers

39. Embrace your craziness.

"Insanity runs in my family. It practically gallops." — Cary Grant

40. Don't think!

"If you’re too open-minded; your brains will fall out." — Lawrence Ferlinghetti

41. Some things get better with age.

"Age is something that doesn't matter unless you are a cheese."-Luis Bunuel

42. Focus on your happiness.

"Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city."-George Burns

43. Health is in the eye of the beholder.

"The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don't want, drink what you don't like, and do what you'd rather not."-Mark Twain

44. Know when to cut yourself loose.

"If you can’t live without me, why aren’t you dead already?" — Cynthia Heimal

45. Live with no regrets.

"If you're going to do something tonight that you'll be sorry for tomorrow morning, sleep late." — Henny Youngman

46. Everybody loves the sunshine.

"A day without sunshine is like, you know, night." — Steve Martin

47. Embrace your funny side.

"Every man has his follies—and often they are the most interesting thing he has got." — Josh Billings

48. Don’t take life too seriously.

"Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone." — Anthony Burgess

49. We’ve gotta stick together….somehow.

"We are all here on earth to help others; what on earth the others are here for I don't know." — W. H. Auden

50. Know when to stop.

"Never have more children than you have car windows." — Erma Bombeck

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.