The 5 Most Emotionally Unavailable Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Struggling to read someone?

Humans are complex creatures. When it comes to navigating the emotions of others, it can feel like you’re trapped in a maze with no way out. Seriously, how are we supposed to read other people’s emotions when we can barely understand our own?

According to astrology, we are all ruled by a primal energy of fire, earth, air and water. But these energies manifest different emotions and levels of openness in different zodiac signs.

Some of us wear our hearts on our sleeves and are totally unafraid to express how we feel, while others can be totally shut off and impossible to wear down or lead towards an emotional breakdown

Cracking the codes into other people’s sensitive side can be a minefield and may result in catastrophe if you don’t tread carefully. But whether you’re shutdown, argued with or just straight-up ignored, understanding zodiac signs can be key in tapping into the emotional side of others.

Unfortunately, these five signs are emotionally unavailable and notoriously hard to relate to on an emotional level.

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are known for being emotionally deep, but it's rare that they will make this side obvious. Scorpios are full of mystery and refuse to reveal anything they don’t want you to know about them. This can make it hard to connect with them emotionally, as they are experts at being distant and unapproachable.

Scorpios will not play your emotional games, so don’t push it. They are cut-throat and will drop you at the first sign of emotional manipulation. This is because they value loyalty above all else.

So, even though they might be hard to tap into at first, bonds with Scorpios are rock solid... as you’re both loyal to one another. Create a strong connection with Scorpio so they know you can be trusted with their emotional depth.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There’s a reason this sign is represented by a bull! Taurus can be super stubborn and hard to get through to. They prefer to sit with their thoughts and internalize emotions, rather than being vocal with what is going on in their heads.

They are often totally shut off to the opinions of others and will flatten your emotions without a second thought. This is because they are headstrong and always believe themselves to be right.

Taurus is ruled by Venus, so there is a sensitive side in there somewhere under that bravado. Encourage your Taurus friend to compromise, let them know you understand their side, but don’t be afraid to have them hear yours, too.

3. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People with this sign are great thinkers, and their minds are always running wild with ideas for new projects and adventures. This can cause them to seem detached as they are often more concerned with what is going on inside, but aren’t very good at expressing it.

It can be challenging to connect with an Aquarius because they expect sensitivity to their emotions, but can be shut off to the feelings of others. It is hard to know where you stand with an Aquarius because they analyze to exhaustion and will not let you in without a fight.

They also rebel against routine and need constant stimulation, so it's hard to draw out their emotional side through conversation or deep chats. But Aquarius is affectionate at heart — just be sure to allow them to work through their emotions in their alone time.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The fixed fire sign of Leo can be a total dichotomy sometimes, fluctuating between a loud extrovert and an isolated recluse. It can be hard to break through to their sensitive side as they prefer to do their emotional introspection in private and are reluctant to let others in.

Their prideful nature means they avoid being vulnerable. This is to their own detriment at times as they allow emotions to build up to breaking point rather than vocalizing issues as they arise.

So, even though you might be used to seeing Leos thrive off being the center of attention, it is important to recognize that they still need their alone time. These social creatures are amazing protectors, so check in with them — they are more vulnerable than you think!

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns have a reputation for being cold. This is because they refuse to be ruled by emotions.

They are all about facts and have little time to be concerned with the emotions of others — or themselves, for that matter! Their guard will not be easily penetrated, and attempts to manipulate their sensitive side will likely result in you being completely shut down.

Capricorns are known to be workaholics and their overriding sense of ambition can inhibit a connection with their emotional selves. Capricorns could benefit from a reminder that a healthy work-life balance is possible. Shower them with positive affirmations to help them move on from regrets and disappointments of the past.

Alice Kelly is a writer who covers trending topics, lifestyle articles and astrology.