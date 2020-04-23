50 Funny Quotes To Cheer You Up

Feeling lonely and cooped up?

Remembering funny quotes to cheer you up not only gets you through difficult times, but quotes can also give us a good laugh and memories to look back at.

Happiness has a ton of benefits. Laughter helps reduce stress hormones, which can boost your immune system. It’s not that you can’t be serious when the time comes, but you sometimes we just have to realize that we shouldn’t take everything so seriously all the time.

Endorphins are released when we are happy, which improves our overall health. People who smile or laugh more are said to be more attractive. It makes sense to think that those who enjoy laughing and humor are naturally the kind of people we like to flock to.

Being alone and feeling alone are two different things. Being alone can mean you separate yourself intentionally from others, but we don't necessarily dislike alone time.

Feeling alone, though, is different. Even if you’re in a crowded room, or you’re taking up tasks on your own, then there’s an absence called joy in our lives. Joy is when we find the upside to everything, even if it’s throwing out a funny remark as a coping mechanism, and it's joy and happiness that can make us feel less alone.

Life has its ups and downs, but when we add laughter into the mix and we choose happiness for ourselves, our perspective on life changes dramatically. Instead of being worried or letting our anxiety get the best of us, even remembering humorous quotes can brighten our day in minutes.

So if you're feeling down or alone — especially in these hard times — use these funny quotes to cheer you up when you need it most. Let these inspiring quotes help you keep your head up — get a pen and paper, and choose the ones that make you smile to hold with you.

1. When following your dreams isn’t enough.

"I’m sick of following my dreams, man. I’m just going to ask where they’re going and hook up with ’em later.” —Mitch Hedberg

2. Try it.

“The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up."

3. Don’t age like bananas.

“My mother always used to say: The older you get, the better you get, unless you’re a banana.” —Rose (Betty White), The Golden Girls

4. Put that smile on your face and take charge of your day.

“Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up."

5. You got this.

“You're braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

6. Make life funny.

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles."

7. You ARE exceptional.

“Wake up feeling exceptional. You are important, needed and unique."

8. Be that person.

“There is something in you that the world needs."

9. Keep looking forward.

“Don't look back. You’re not going that way."

10. Focus on your own path unless you're in the woods.

“Never follow anyone else’s path. Unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost, and you see a path. Then, by all means, follow that path.” —Ellen DeGeneres

11. You'll be alright.

“There will be tough days but one day there will come a time when everything will be alright."​

12. Here’s why you want your kids to become doctors.

“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.” —Phyllis Diller

13. Don't worry, be happy.

“Now the sky is overcast, but soon the sun will appear."

14. Take advantage of it.

“Today you can do everything you want."

15. Breakups are a slow process.

“Breaking up is like knocking over a Coke machine. You can’t do it in one push; you got to rock it back and forth a few times, and then it goes over.” —Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Seinfeld

16. We're all a little 'stitious.'

“I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” —Michael Scott (Steve Carrell), The Office

17. We've all been there.

“I walk around like everything’s fine, but deep down, inside my shoe, my sock is sliding off.”

18. Don't be that person.

“Don't worry if you had a bad day, remember there are people who have their ex’s name tattooed in their body."

19. You got this.

“Turn adversity into triumph."

20. Waking up early might not be worth a sunrise.

“There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.” ―Mindy Kaling, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?

21. Take your past relationships as a lesson for what NOT to do.

“No relationship is ever a waste of time. If it didn’t bring you what you want, it taught you what you don’t want."

22. Don't waste your time.

“For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

23. Expensive operations may not be the solution.

“There’s nothing wrong with you that an expensive operation can’t prolong.” —Surgeon (Graham Chapman), Monty Python’s Flying Circus

24. Your love will come.

“You're going to love again, and it will be magnificent."

25. Be that person who is happy making others happy.

“If at first you don’t succeed, think how many people you’ve made happy."

26. Stay hopeful and happy.

"There will always be hope as long as you believe, as long as you trust that tomorrow is there.”"

27. That makes a lot of sense.

“I don’t believe in astrology; I’m a Sagittarius and we’re skeptical.” —Arthur C. Clarke

28. Help your heart accept it faster so you can go on being happy.

“Sometimes your heart needs more time to accept what your mind already knows."

29. Be stronger every day.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger."

30. Who declared this anyway?

“The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us.” —Bill Watterson

31 Make life fun.

“Life is not a problem to be solved but a gift to be enjoyed."

32. A smile heals more than you might think.

“The best of healers is good cheer."

33. Nothing ever goes as planned. Roll with it.

“My entire life can be described in one sentence: It didn’t go as planned, and that’s okay."

34. Be grateful for what you've got.

“It's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."

35. Keep on hoping.

“There’s someone out there that isn’t like the rest. You just have to keep looking and never give up hope."

36. Why waste your time focusing on anything that's not good?

“It takes no more time to see the good side of life than to see the bad."

37. Cupcakes solve every problem.

“Inside me, there’s a thin person struggling to get out, but I can usually sedate him with four or five cupcakes.” —Bob Thaves

38. Things won't always be bad.

“Cheer up, my dear. After every storm comes the sun. Happiness is waiting for you ahead."

39. Choose to be positive.

“Don't let the negativity of the world get you down."

40. Pessimists are wise too.

“A pessimist is a person who has had to listen to too many optimists.” —Don Marquis

41. I thought curiosity killed the cat, though.

“The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.” —Dorothy Parker

42. Cheer up!

“Chin up buttercup, everything’s gonna be ok."

43. The best parts of life are found in the journey.

“Happiness is not our destination point, it is the way of traveling."

44. You'll make it through your bad days.

“If you're having a bad day, just remember that you have managed to get through every bad day you’ve had. You’ll make it through this one too."

45. Choose to laugh.

“Laugh now, cry later."

46. Someone's always got it worse.

“Let us be of good cheer, however, remembering that the misfortunes hardest to bear are those which never come.”

47. Do both anyway.

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” —Dr. Seuss

48. Why not make the best of your situation?

“I've got nothing to do today but smile."

49. Choose to be happy.

“Stop feeling sorry for yourself and you will be happy."

50. Always stay young at heart.

“We never really grow up, we only learn how to act in public.” —Bryan White

Sofia Stewart is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.