15 Happiness Quotes That Will Make Them Fall In Love With You All Over Again

A smile is the most attractive thing you can wear.

Love — it makes us smile, it makes us giggle and it makes us rejoice in the little moments we share together.

Doing something simple as sharing sweet love quotes with your special someone has the power to make them feel happy like nothing else can. In other words, love creates happiness in us as human beings.

But how much does love help, or how much does a lack of love hinder, our happiness?

Researchers working on Harvard's famous Grant Study have now spent more than 80 years trying to answer that exact question.

George E. Vaillant, the psychiatrist who led the study for more than 40 years, summed it up as follows: "The seventy-five years and twenty million dollars expended on the Grant Study points to a straightforward five-word conclusion: Happiness is love. Full stop."

As Vaillant puts it, there are two pillars of happiness: "One is love. The other is finding a way of coping with life that does not push love away."

All of which is to say that scientific research proves what we've suspected all along: Love is key to leading a happy and fulfilling life.

You can have a successful career, make an impressive income and be in top physical health, but without supportive relationships to help you overcome life’s obstacles and celebrate life's every day moments, you won't find the happiness you seek.

You can nurture the love in your life by sharing some uplifting sayings about the power of love and happiness with the person or people who mean the most to you.

Here are the 15 best happiness quotes about love and being happy guaranteed to make you both smile.

1. Love is only one of the many reasons to be happy.

"There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy."

2. Love is power.

"The real power of a man is in the size of the smile of the woman sitting next to him."

3. We all deserve love that lasts a lifetime.

"You, of all people deserve a happy ending." — Sylvain Reynard

4. Love means acceptance.

"The secret of being happy is accepting where you are in life and making the most out of everyday."

5. True love is a story that has no ending.

"Maybe it's not about the happy ending. Maybe it's about the story."

6. Love what makes you happy.

"Whatever you decide to do make sure it makes you happy." — Paulo Coelho

7. Love makes you feel like the prettiest girl in the world.

"Happy girls are the prettiest." — Audrey Hepburn

8. Love who you are, as you are.

"Be crazy. Be stupid. Be silly. Be weird. Be whatever. Because life is too short to be anything but happy."

9. Love is something to be grateful for.

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust

10. Love is always present.

"Happiness isn't what you find at the end of the road. It's right here. Right now."

11. Make love happen.

"You do not find the happy life. You make it." — Camilla E. Kimball

12. Love is one day at a time.

"It is only possible to live happily ever after on a daily basis." — Margaret Bonnano

13. Love is a shared experience.

"Happiness is only real when shared." — Jon Krakaur

14. The love you give is the love you get.

"The happiness you feel is in direct proportion with the love you give." — Oprah Winfrey

15. Love is in the little things.

"Enjoy the little things."

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor based in New York City whose work has been featured on numerous sites, including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.