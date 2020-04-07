How To Keep Dating Your Partner While Apart During Quarantine, By Zodiac Sign

It's almost like having a long-distance relationship.

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, many governments across the globe are advising people to practice what they call social distancing.

What is social distancing? Social distancing is defined as the act of limiting physical contact with people outside your household and avoiding unnecessary outings.

This can include avoiding social gatherings, limiting the use of public spaces, and staying 6 feet away from strangers when in public.

So how might social distancing affect your relationship? If you and your significant other aren't living together, social distancing can really cause a rift in your quality time with each other.

Not only will you feel isolated from friends, but as romantic partners, being in the same city can feel like you're living worlds apart from one another.

How do you date your partner while apart during quarantine?

Fortunately, In the midst of all the chaos, you can still focus on your relationship during the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

You can grow closer to your significant other while being safe and responsible during the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on each zodiac sign's personalities, not everyone will be able to handle this situation in a way that won't put their relationship at risk.

It’s important to look on the bright side and remember that this time can be spent to better understand your partner and get creative with your communication skills.

A lack of face to face interaction with a partner during this time can feel frustrating and inconvenient.

But it's important, take safety measures seriously, stay updated on the news and keep consistent communication with the people you care about the most.

Every zodiac sign has different needs and emotional traits when in a relationship.

Here’s a guide on social distancing when you’re in a relationship, based on your zodiac sign, per astrology:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Aries can at times be impulsive but also emotional.

This might cause you to take things personally when something doesn’t go your way.

During hard times, everyone is stressed and that can cause unnecessary drama between you and your partner.

In order to be understanding of each other's feelings, you must first understand your own.

Try to spend some time alone thinking about issues and coming up with ideas to fix them instead of wearing your heart on your sleeve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are a strong-willed lover. You are protective of your love bond with your partner and can also at times be inflexible.

Call your partner and talk about the situation whenever it comes to mind. When you both are on the same page, you will finally accept your circumstances and learn to adapt.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are good at communication with your partner, but you can also be inconsistent at times.

During social distancing, this can turn into something that puts a serious strain on your relationship.

Try to make more of an effort to let your partner know you’ll be there whenever they need you and keep in mind that during this time communication is extremely essential.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you can be a bit overly emotional and touchy. Fortunately, you are dedicated to your partners because they cannot let things go.

Take time to still have fun with your partner through the phone (playing games or mediate). This can help alleviate the urge to be physical with your partner during the outbreak.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are loving and creative. You are likely to try to come up with fun and creative ways to spend time with your partners virtually.

Plan a virtual date where you can video chat with your partner doing something fun like watching a movie.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are known for being practical and meticulous. It is best if you have a consistent routine with your partner to reignite the flame.

Try to keep in mind how much time you spend a day talking to your partner in order to help each other’s communication open.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are comfortable being flirtatious and romantic with your partner. It’s important to keep that flame alive in your relationship.

Send flirty messages and make cute phone calls to cheer up your significant other, especially when they are missing you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you can be obsessive when it comes to your partner, which isn’t always healthy. It’s important to give your partner space because they might feel like they don’t have any time to themselves.

Take some time to invest in yourself by doing something that makes you happy. Be more considerate and understanding if your partner does not have time to talk when working from home.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are naturally an optimistic person. You are jovial and know how to cheer people up.

Spend some time reminding your partner of the positive aspects of your situation.

When two people constantly talk about how everything has gone wrong, this can create negativity and can even trigger anxiety. So try to cheer one another up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you can be pessimistic during a crisis and that can cause your partner to expect the worst-case scenario.

A solution to social distancing when you can't be together is to keep in touch as much as possible.

Make an effort to communicate with your partner often about your emotions because this attitude might come off to them as you being distant.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you can become detached easily, so when something becomes inconvenient for you, you might feel the urge to distance yourself to protect your emotions.

This will cause an unnecessary barrier between you and your partner.

Address your feelings and find a way to express your thoughts in a healthy way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are naturally sensitive and compassionate. During times like this, you are most likely to become stressed out about a loved one.

Devote time in the day to talk to your partner and be there emotionally for them during the crisis.

This will create a bond where you both know you can rely on each other which can make your relationship stronger.

