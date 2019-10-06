What Is Love? What The Bible Says About Love, According To Scripture

God is the embodiment of love.

Love is difficult to define, but from a Christian-standpoint, love is best understood through scripture. In fact, one of the most sought-after themes in the Bible is the definition of love.

What is the definition of love?

Also called "agape," or agapi in Greek, what the Bible says about love has a lot to do with the emotion of unconditional partiality, which is core to Christianity.

Love is all-consuming, empowering, and lives in each of us. Our heart is the symbol of the love that resides in us, and God is the symbol of the love that reflects down on Earth.

When we think about the Bible, we think of it as being a testament to Jesus and all of the love he has given to His people. The Bible is one giant love story to God, and his journey towards our acceptance and forgiveness of self and others.

The word "love" comes up on almost every page of the English Bible. Within the scriptures, love is what binds people together against hate and dishonesty. Love is what keeps us from fighting with our enemies and sparring with those who disagree with us.

There are many books within the Bible that discuss love as a central theme, but one of the top books is found in the New Testament.

Written by John the Evangelist, 1 John is all about love. John helps those who read the Holy Bible to discover what love is.

The word "love" is used interchangeably with the words "light" and "word." He uses these words to help both believers and non-believers understand what love looks and feels like, and how it acts and sounds.

John is also prevalent in his teachings of love in 2 John, where he discusses the truth about the "L-word." Love stands for more than just romantic attraction or strong feelings towards those close to you; it also stands for the truth, respect, and obedience Christians hold for God.

One of the most famous lines from the Bible that many people use daily is the saying, "Love one another," from 2 John 5.

This verse is said by almost every person on Earth at some point in there lives, whether it be a mother to her fighting children or a dog mom to her barking puppies. The word love was made to connect those around us with feelings of joy and happiness.

However, love does not come easy and simply saying you love someone is different than showing it. We show love in many ways: holding someone's hand when they are scared, calling a friend to ask if they got home safe, or even through acts in marriage.

The Song of Solomon mentions love in a more attraction-based context.

While many Christians believe love should be proven in ways other than intercourse before marriage, being a faithful and Godly partner is only half the battle of being in a relationship.

Love can seem like a simple concept before reading the Bible. You will notice that, as you read, the Bible can make many meanings out of love.

The key concepts to remember are: love is trusting in our God, love is being faithful to your partner and families, and love is being kind and patient with the world around you.

Love is alive on your wedding day and in the moment your baby is born. Love is alive at the dinner table as you give thanks for the family and food before you. Love is lifting your sins up to God during a church service. Love is being there for those in need.

If you're looking for guidance in life, look to love. The Bible verses mentioned above are just a few to keep in the back of your mind. The book of John and Psalms are both great starting places to read up on love, and how God is present within our hearts.

Where should you look if you really want to catch up on some love-based verses?

Here are the top 10 Bible verses on agape love found in the New Testament scriptures:

1. "Love one another." —1 John 4

2. "Do everything in love." —1 Corinthians 16:14

3. "If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing." —1 Corinthians 13:2

4. "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins." —1 Peter 4:8

5. "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." —1 Corinthians 13:13

6. "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you." —John 15:12

7. "And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity." —Colossians 3:14

8. "With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace." —Ephesians 4:2-3

9. "No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us." —1 John 4:12

10. "Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves." —Romans 12:10

Carlie Fox is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.