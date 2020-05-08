Are Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Collaborating On A New Song? All The Clues So Far

All these clues couldn't possibly be a coincidence, right?

It's been more than two years since Katy Perry released her last album, Witness, and now, she's coming at us with brand new music ... and somehow, it seems like Taylor Swift might be involved.

Yes, these two pop queens were famously feuding, but that all came to an end last year when Perry made an appearance in Swift's music video for "You Need To Calm Down." And now, fans are totally convinced that they're potentially working together.

Are Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaborating on a new song?

Or is this all just a coincidence? Here are all the clues we have so far.

Perry announced that she's dropping her new single on May 15.

Sharing the cover for her latest single on Instagram, on May 7, Perry announced that the first single from her fifth album is called "Daisies" and will be released on May 15. It was definitely an exciting moment for Perry fans who have been waiting so long for new music from the singer but soon, it turned into a rumored potential collaboration with Swift.

Later, Swift posted a photo of herself in a daisy sweater.

That same day, Swift had shared a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine and wearing a sweater with daisies on it, captioning the photo "biiig isolation," referencing her song "End Game" from her Reputation album. Even just this coincidence wouldn't be enough to convince fans that the two were connected, but other clues quickly began cropping up.

Perry supposedly fueled the fire in a fan's DMs.

POP EMERGENCY

Katy Perry replied to a fan asking for a Taylor Swift collaboration with a cryptic emoji

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/yDErCpAmv1 — Katy Perry Hub (@katyperryshub) May 8, 2020

A fan on Twitter said that they'd DMed Perry, telling her they knew about the collaboration and needed more details. In the screenshot that surfaced, Perry didn't deny the rumors — she just shared an emoji of eyes in response. Either Perry wants to fuel the fire to generate more buzz over her new single, or there really is something to these collaboration rumors.

Swift and Perry were also both spotted in the same recording studio.

Another fan on Twitter shared photos of Swift and Perry visiting a similar recording studio that belongs to producer Max Martin, who Swift has famously worked with in the past. There's no word on when these photos were taken, so we should take this piece of evidence with a grain of salt but it wouldn't be surprising if they'd been there to record a collab.

American Idol's Twitter account is also getting in on the fun.

Perry is a judge on American Idol, and after she tweeted about her new single, the show's official account retweeted the announcement, adding, "We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row" — a clear reference to Swift's 1989 album. The plot thickens!

Are Perry and Swift collaborating? We'll find out very soon.

So far, signs seem to be pointing to a collaboration — if not with 'Daisies," then with a song on Perry's album. But to know for sure, we'll just have to wait and find out. After all, May 15 isn't that far away!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.