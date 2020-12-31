Here’s Why Taylor Swift’s NYE Bear Suit May Be A Subtle Message To Scooter Braun

Another day, another Taylor Swift theory.

This time, though, it’s not about who she’s dating, what her songs are about, or if she’s going to put out a third sister album to her surprise albums, folklore and evermore.

Instead, it has to do with the meaning behind Swift’s latest Instagram and Twitter posts, which features the “cardigan” singer hanging out on New Years Eve in a bear suit onesie.

While the picture is both cozy and cute, some fans believe that there may be a deeper meaning behind the bear suit — and it may have to do with Taylor’s arch enemy, Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift bear suit meaning:

Here’s what fans are saying about the possible meaning of Taylor Swift’s bear suit, and whether it’s a subtle message to Scooter Braun.

When Taylor posted the pic of herself in a bear suit, fans immediately started decoding the meaning of it.

While Swift very well may just be chillin’ in a bear onesie on New Years Eve because — well, what else is one going to do on NYE in the middle of a pandemic? — we all know that Taylor doesn’t do things by chance or coincidence.

A popular theory about the meaning of Swift’s bear suit is that it’s a subtle message to Scooter Braun, who is reportedly touched on in Taylor’s song, “Mad Woman.”

Taylor’s bear suit could be a nod to both Braun and Scott Borchetta, the former head of her label who sold her music catalogue to Braun.

Part of the lyrics in “Mad Woman” read: “You’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out,” which could mean that Taylor’s possibly hinting at either re-recording her albums after the Scooter Braun drama settled, or she’ll be releasing a new album soon.

Of course, social media users are hoping the bear suit means she’s coming out with a new album.

“Please tell me youre about to release a weird quirky album ft. you in a bear suit wandering thru the woods @taylorswift13,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “We’ll find out whatever this means in 4 months I just know it.”

Other social media users have a few different theories about the bear suit.

One fan wrote, "bye 2020 its been weird" has exactly 13 letters, i hate u taylor,” insinuating that there was, in fact, a secret meaning behind the seemingly innocent and quirky snap.

Other social media users thanked Swift for essentially saving the trash fire year that was 2020 with her two surprise albums.

“Taylor posted it twice cause she dropped 2 albums this year,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “2020 was a mess but thank you for two MAGNIFICENT quarantine albums.

Regardless of what the meaning of Swift’s bear suit actually is, one thing is certain: we will definitely find out in 2021.

