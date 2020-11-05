Why Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Called Off Their Engagement One Year After His Proposal

Another day, another celebrity breakup.

This time, former NBA star Lamar Odom and his fiancé, Sabrina Parr, called it quits nearly one year after they got engaged.

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina partially explained what happened between the two.

"Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children,” she continued. “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through.”

Who is Lamar Odom's ex-fiancé, Sabrina Parr?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Sabrina Parr.

They were first spotted together in Atlanta.

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom were first spotted together in Atlanta. The duo was on a date at Chipotle when Lamar leaned in for a kiss.

"Lamar Odom was spotted in Atlanta, putting the moves on new girlfriend Sabrina Parr. The two were standing outside a Chipotle Friday when Odom leaned in for a kiss.

Sabrina Parr went "Instagram official" with Lamar.

Not only did Lamar made it "Instagram official" with Sabrina Parr, but he dedicated some very sweet messages to her, too.

"With that, congratulations are in order for Lamar Odom and his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr! The retired NBA baller, 40, took to social media to share the sweetest message for his ladylove.

“What we have is much more than they can see,” Lamar captioned the post.

He's had to defend her from online trolls.

Sabrina Parr isn't safe from online trolls (just like us). In fact, Lamar had to take to Instagram to defend his new boo from an onslaught of social media attacks!

"Im a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY," he wrote on Instagram.

"This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love," he added.

"My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke."

Sabrina Parr is a fitness trainer.

Sabrina Parr is a fitness trainer, as you can see if you take one scroll through her Instagram page.

But she has a bit of a shady past.

Sabrina Parr has a bit of a shady past. The fitness enthusiast was arrested for assaulting her previous husband with a trophy, and the assault was so bad that her ex had to get seven stitches in his head.

"She was charged with one count of felonious assault when she allegedly “did knowingly cause serious harm to [victim.]”

For the second count of felonious assault, she allegedly “attempted to cause physical harm to [victim] by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, to wit: a trophy.” For the third and final count, she was charged with allegedly “knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to [victim], a family or household member," reported the outlet, who also said that Parr was found guilty of all the charges against her.

She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, and three years probation. She was also ordered to have no contact with her ex-husband, and she currently only has limited contact with her son.

After appeal, however, she ultimately pleaded guilty to one of the three counts, while the other two were nolled (i.e., wherein she admitted she'd have been found guilty at a trial).

Sabrina Parr has won several awards for her personal training business.

Sabrina Parr is "an award winning Five-Time All-American and two-Time State Track Champion” and an ESPN radio broadcaster “where she is known for her in-depth ‘locker-room’ insight and veracious commentary.”

The health and life coach also created her fitness plan “Get Up To Parr” that helps clients live a healthier lifestyle with cost-effective results.

A source is claimed the relationship is fake.

A source said that the relationship between Sabrina and Lamar is a fake: “They are not dating. There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It’s fake.”

Sabrina Parr's Instagram Story is where she broke the news about the end of their engagement.

On Nov. 4, Parr took to Instagram to explain why she and Lamar are not currently together, saying she's "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved," she concluded.

