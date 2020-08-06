21 Best Fitness Apps & Home Gym Ideas For Working Out In Your Living Room

You never need to leave the house to stay in shape.

In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, people all over the world have been asked to change their routine in a big way. Gyms are closed, there's still no commute to work for many, and people are being asked to not leave their homes.

Those used to visiting local group fitness classes, trainers, or the gym may find it hard to stay fit, especially when we're not doing anything or going anywhere. But being home doesn't mean an end to working out.

Luckily, the best fitness apps are designed to keep you in shape.

But working out wouldn't be complete with home gym equipment, even if it's set up in the corner of your studio apartment. It's all about maintaining any sense of normalcy you can until we get through this.

1. Zumba

For those who love to dance, Zumba offers both physical and mental health benefits. Everyone needs a dose of happiness in their day, and a break from the current climate to just get up and move. Zumba offers live stream classes.

(Available on Apple)

2. Pure Barre On Demand

Pure Barre is popular as a workout for everyone stuck at home. And the On Demand app is great for anyone who wants a full-body workout at home.

(Available on Pure Barre)

3. Yoga Wake Up

This is a healthy and positive way to start the day. It provides a short mindful yoga workout or meditation to wake you up and start the day right. Perfect for when we all need a bit more calm resilience.

(Available on Apple)

4. Aaptiv

Aaptiv has great audio–only classes for all those workouts that just don't make sense for video. Smart design, great music, and a huge library of classes make even the most hardcore exercises enjoyable.

(Available on Apple)

5. Daily Burn 365

Daily Burn 365 features beginner-friendly workouts, new every day at 9 AM EST, and on-demand for 24 hours. Whether you're new to fitness or starting over, you'll get a full-body workout that's seriously fun.

(Available on Daily Burn)

6. Gold's Gym Experience

This is a digital personal training app that provides a motivating and results-driven workout experience. You can do it at home or outside with curated music just for you. Categories include bodyweight, core, outdoor run, outdoor walk/jog, stretching, meditation, strength and more, and is free to anyone in the U.S.

(Available on Gold's Gym)

7. Echelon FitPass

The FitPass is an app that can be cast to your TV or used on your mobile device. Users have access to live-stream and on-demand Echelon Fitness Studio fitness classes 24/7. The FitPass features cycling, yoga, boxing, pilates, weight training, and more, and is $19.99 per month after the 30-day trial.

(Available on Echelon Fit)

8. Fitbit Coach

The Fitbit Coach app is very similar to Freeletics, and gives you access to various video workouts. Try Fitbit radio, which has great music to keep you motivated. There's also a premium subscription with exclusive training content.

(Available on Apple)

Along with these fitness apps, you don't need to struggle to think of home gym ideas with this equipment.

9. AmazonBasics 15 Pound Enamel Finish Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight

This kettlebell is great for resistance-training exercises and is made of high-quality cast iron. The textured wide handle provides a comfortable grip, which you can hold with one or two hands.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. CAP Barbell Color Coated Hex Dumbbell Weights

Dumbbells are a perfect workout instrument to target specific muscle groups or get in a full-body workout. Try this for isolations, full body, functional training and HIIT.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. OHYAIAYN Soft Beaded Jump Rope

While jumping rope is a great workout for you, it's also fun for the kids. Plus, this products helps develop a skipping rhythm, and achieves smooth and high speed rotation.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Gaiam Essentials Premium Yoga Mat

Yoga mats (and even yoga socks!) are essential for a good practice, but can also be used in a variety of other workouts. These yoga mats are extra thick (1/4"), which helps with cushioning.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Gaiam Total Body Balance Ball Kit

This workout kit comes with a large exercise ball that is helpful for low-impact core strengthening. It works to exercise abs, back, glutes, lower and upper body, and comes with a 105-minute workout by fitness expert Tanja Djelevic.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. SPRI 6-Sided Exercise Dice

These dice keep things fun and mixed up, so you'll never bored or stagnated in your routine. The six-sided dice has workouts on one side, and rep counts printed on the other.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks

Another essential for yoga, this set of foam blocks are great for balance, proper alignment, and deeper poses. They are made of durable, high-density foam for support and long-lasting performance.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Tumaz Yoga Strap/Stretch Bands

A yoga strap is a simple, non-elastic band that provides extra stability and flexibility. If yoga isn't your thing, the bands also help with stretching, which is great for after a workout.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

This is a value price for a powerful piece of equipment. It has 12 preset programs offering unmatched variety for workouts, and three manual incline settings allowing for variety.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Yes4All Ankle/Wrist Weight Set

This pair of ankle and wrist weights is so useful for even weight distribution during workouts. You can used them for everything from walking and jogging, and even core workouts.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. TRX Suspension Training Bodyweight Resistance System

Being at home doesn’t mean you can’t get an intense workout. TRX easily anchors to doors, rafters, beams, trees, poles or posts. The kit comes with 6 months of free access to the TRX premium app, so you can explore a range of effective workouts at any level.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Walito Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are useful in popular workout programs, no matter which one you enjoy most. The bands are made from soft fabric, and won't slide or roll up when you're in the zone.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. AmazonBasics Training Exercise Ball

Workouts go better if you add some fun! You can throw this 10-pound ball against a wall or straight up in the air, strengthening your core and building strength and endurance.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

