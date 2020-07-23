What Happened Between Larsa Pippen And The Kardashians? Why They Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

They used to be besties, and now? Nothing.

There's always drama in Kardashian world, but we never expected to see this friendship go down the drains. Though Larsa Pippen has been a longtime friend of the entire Kardashian family (especially Kim) — and has made multiple appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years — now she's nowhere to be found when it comes to the Kardashian orbit... and seemingly for no reason.

So what's the deal?

What happened between Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians — and why did they unfollow each other on Instagram?

Kanye West mentioned Larsa Pippen in his recent Twitter rants.

Though fans haven't seen Pippen around the Kardashians in awhile, she became the topic of conversation again when West mentioned her in his since-deleted Twitter storm. He simply tweeted her name with a thinking emoji, but it was enough to make people curious.

Fans recently noticed that the Kardashians and Larsa Pippen had unfollowed each other on social media.

It's hard to say exactly what went down, but this isn't a good sign. It seems all of the Kardashians have unfollowed Pippen from Instagram, which is a surefire sign that the friendship is over. This is bigger than just drifting apart — it insinuates that something happened that made the family no longer want to associate with her.

Larsa Pippen recently released a statement on the unfollow rumors.

After speculation about Pippen and her former friends, she took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share her thoughts.

“I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” Pippen wrote. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand, Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and [they] focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

There's a report that Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were involved in affairs around the same time.

Though these reports have never been confirmed, there is some speculation that Pippen was having an affair with Future around the same time Kim was reportedly having an affair with Drake. This could be why West was tweeting about her, Drake, and Kim all at the same time but no one has ever confirmed or denied these rumors.

Larsa Pippen has talked to the media about the Kardashian family in the past.

It's also possible that the Kardashians have distanced themselves from Pippen because of the way she's commented on personal issues involving the family in the past. In February 2019, she spoke with TMZ about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. There's a chance these comments weren't sanctioned by the Kardashians first, and it would make sense if she was exiled because of instances like this.

There are rumors Larsa Pippen may have hooked up with Tristan Thompson.

After West's rant, Woods liked a tweet that claimed Pippen had slept with Thompson, the father of Khloé's baby and on-again, off-again boyfriend. No word on whether or not that rumor Is actually true, either, but It would also make a lot of sense.

Now, we just have to bide our time and hope someone gives up the gossip soon. Whatever went down between Pippen and the Kardashians, it was enough to end their longtime friendship for good.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.