Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Engaged! See Their Adorable Announcement

Now THIS is bananas!

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to show off her brand new sparkler on THAT finger, revealing that her longtime partner and fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton had finally popped the question.

"Yes please!" the 51-year-old singer captioned a sweet snap of the pair kissing while Gwen flaunts her new bling.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged — details about their relationship:

Now that the pair are finally ready to tie the knot, let's take a closer look at some of the details of their realtionship.

They got divorced within two months of each other.

Gwen was previously married to singer Gavin Rossdale for 13 years. The former couple shares three sons together, Kingston (11), Zuma (9), and Apollo (4).

They announced their drama-filled separation in August 2015.

Blake was previously wed to country singer Miranda Lambert.

They announced their divorce in July 2015 with a shared joint statement that said, "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," the statement read.

"We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Gwen revealed one of Blake's exes is a huge fan of hers.

Gwen appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she revealed that Blake confessed he once dated a girl who was a big fan of Gwen... like, a really big fan.

She stated, “He did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face all plastered over her whole bedroom so that’s kind of weird, right?"