Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Engaged! See Their Adorable Announcement

Now THIS is bananas!
Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to show off her brand new sparkler on THAT finger, revealing that her longtime partner and fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton had finally popped the question.
"Yes please!" the 51-year-old singer captioned a sweet snap of the pair kissing while Gwen flaunts her new bling.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged — details about their relationship:
Now that the pair are finally ready to tie the knot, let's take a closer look at some of the details of their realtionship.
They got divorced within two months of each other.
Gwen was previously married to singer Gavin Rossdale for 13 years. The former couple shares three sons together, Kingston (11), Zuma (9), and Apollo (4).
They announced their drama-filled separation in August 2015.
Blake was previously wed to country singer Miranda Lambert.
They announced their divorce in July 2015 with a shared joint statement that said, "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," the statement read.
"We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."
Gwen revealed one of Blake's exes is a huge fan of hers.
Gwen appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she revealed that Blake confessed he once dated a girl who was a big fan of Gwen... like, a really big fan.
She stated, “He did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face all plastered over her whole bedroom so that’s kind of weird, right?"
Kimmel agreed and even suggested Gwen prank Blake, by finding pictures of Blake's ex and, “plaster her face all over your bedroom."
They were both cheated on in their previous marriages.
Back when Blake and Miranda Lambert were still married, there had been many rumors of infidelity aimed at both stars.
At the time, many people were quick to focus their accusations on Blake and his budding romance with Gwen. However, new details have surfaced that suggest it was actually Miranda who cheated. When Miranda started Evan Felker from Turnpike Troubadours, gossip reports suggested that she was with him while she was still dating ex-boyfriend Anderson East.
Blake seemed to hint that those infidelity rumors were true when he shared a cryptic tweet after the Miranda cheating news broke. "Been taking the high road for a long time...I almost gave up," he wrote. "But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!"
Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018
Blake wasn't the only one to face cheating in his previous marriage. Gwen also had a drama-filled divorce thanks to her ex Gavin's infidelity.
In 2015, news broke that Gavin had cheated on Gwen with their nanny — and had been for many years.
"It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret," Gwen said about the big revelation.
"It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time."
Gwen and Blake have spoken about marriage before.
As with most celeb couples, many news reports are back and forth with claims that Gwen and Blake are already married or getting ready to stand at the altar. Gwen set the record straight when she made an appearance on The Ellen Show back in April 2018.
Ellen brought up said rumors, and Gwen asked for marriage advice. Ellen responded saying, “I love being married, I think you should get married.”
Gwen then said, "It's weird because, I get nervous when you talk to me about him," she revealed to Ellen.
"I don't know why, but for some reason, the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something. So if I say, 'We are [getting married],' then we are, and if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too." But later she admitted she thinks about marrying Blake "all the time".
In an interview with CMT's Cody Alan, Blake too admitted he could see wedding bells in his future.
When asked about marrying Gwen, Blake said, "I think about it. I don't think it's anytime soon or anything. The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you'd be getting to that."
Do Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have children?
An exclusive source shared that a baby might be in Gwen and Blake's near future soon!
The source stated, “Gwen’s body has changed very subtly this month and those close to her suspect she could be pregnant."
"Her friends have not seen her touch a glass of wine or any alcohol in weeks and they think Gwen has been glowing lately," the source added at the time..
However, Gwen Stefani has three children with her ex, Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, Zuma, and Appollo.
Does Blake Shelton have children?
No, Blake Shelton does not have any children from a previous relationship.
How old is Gwen Stefani?
Gwen Stefani was born on October 3, 1969, which makes her a 51-year-old Libra.
When is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding?
No word on when the happy couple plan on getting hitched, but we can most likely expect a country-glam star-studded wedding in the future!
What is Gwen Stefani's net worth?
Gwen Stefani is reportedly worth around $150 million.
