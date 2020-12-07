Former 'Bachelor' Star Lauren Bushnell Is Pregnant! Meet Her Country Singer Husband, Chris Lane

Former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell is pregnant!

The reality star took to Instagram on Dec. 6 to announce that she and her husband, country singer Chris Lane, are expecting their first child together.

"A dream [cloud emoji] Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You,'" she captioned a video of a sonogram.

While Bachelor Nation fans are all too familiar with Bushnell and her journey to marriage and now, pregnancy, we're curious to learn more about her country singer husband, Chris Lane.

Who is Lauren Bushnell's husband, Chris Lane?

Read to find out everything you need to know about Bushnell's husband, including his romantic proposal to her and their exciting baby news.

He proposed to Lauren by writing a song.

Chris Lane is a country singer from North Carolina who originally dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player.

Little did he know what was in store: an exciting career in country music and the woman of his dreams!

Lane says he's wanted to propose to Bushnell for a while, but was waiting for the right moment.

He decided on the perfect way to propose and he went for it. What better way for a country singer to propose than with an original song?!

Lane wrote a song titled "Big, Big Plans" about Bushnell and his plans for their future together. The day of the proposal, Lane acted like he was just playing his soon-to-be fiancée a song he wrote for her.

However, as the song played, Bushnell started to realize this was a bigger moment than she thought. Lane proposed during the third verse of the song after the lyrics, "I guess she finally figured out I'm gonna ask her to marry me."

It was a sweet and intimate moment.

Lane proposed in Bushnell's parents' backyard.

A family affair!

Lane decided to propose when they went to Bushnell's hometown of Portland, Oregon. After asking Bushnell's family about potential spots in Portland to propose, Lane said he finally decided on Bushnell's parents' backyard.

He did it during a family cookout on Father's Day after asking his girlfriend's parents for permission.

Bushnell's dad responded by saying it could only add to the festive occasion.

Lane went with something simple and intimate because he said, “I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal.”

Bushnell got engaged to Lane surrounded by all of the people she loves, so it seems like it was certainly a special moment.

They've been together for at least two years.

They made their debut as a couple in November 2018 at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Since then, it's been nothing but fun times for the pair, who constantly post about each other on social media. I

n March of 2019, they took their relationship to the next level when Bushnell left her L.A. life to go move into a new home with Lane in Nashville, Tennessee. Months later, they were happily engaged!

Lane picked out the perfect ring for Bushnell.

Five months before getting down on one knee, Lane took Bushnell ring shopping "just for fun."

He watched her try on rings and heard her talk about the styles she likes. People reports that Bushnell wanted something simple with a dainty band. Lane ended up going with a 3.5 carat, emerald-cut diamond, which costs around $60-80K.

Lane knew exactly what Bushnell wanted after hearing her talk about her love for emerald-cut diamonds. He says she made it easy to pick out a ring.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell got married on Oct. 25, 2019.

After toying around with the idea of eloping, Lane convinced Bushnell to have an intimate wedding with family and friends.

"You'll look back one day and wish that you had done a wedding," he said.

Lane also revealed that he was an emotional mess during the ceremony — something that took him by surprise.

“I didn’t even get to finish because I had already gotten choked up a little bit and then I regained composure and then started losing it again,” he said.

“So I just went ahead and ended wherever I was on my sheet, and I just said, ‘I love you, baby.’”

Lauren Bushnell announced her pregnancy on Dec. 6 on Instagram.

The Lane family will get a new addition to it in 2021.

Bushnell took to Instagram to reveal her pregnancy, and her ex, Ben Higgins, congratulated her and Chris on the news.

"Congrats!" he wrote on Instagram. "What a thing to celebrate!"

