10 Things You Never Knew About Gracie McGraw, Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Oldest Daughter

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter, Gracie McGraw recently posted a very empowering video to Instagram on November 19, which you can view below.

In the video, she's seen dancing on a stripper pole, which has become one of her quarantine workouts.

McGraw captioned the video, “This is for ME! Im strengthening and taking my body back. This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE. I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I’m proud of myself. This is the best workout for body and mind. I feel in charge and like a freaking boss. I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning! If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck.”

Gracie McGraw is no doubt strong and inspiring. But there's also a lot more to learn about Tim and Faith's oldest daughter.

Who is Gracie McGraw?

How old is Gracie McGraw?

McGraw is 23 years old and was born on May 5, 1997, making her a Taurus.

Gracie McGraw’s dad is country music artist Tim McGraw.

McGraw has released fifteen studio albums and most of them have been number 1 on the Top Country Albums charts.

In 1994, Tim McGraw released the popular album called Not a Moment Too Soon and it was the top country album that year.

Tim McGraw also came out with a new album called Here on Earth in August 2020.

McGraw has won 3 Grammy Awards.

Faith Hill is Gracie McGraw’s mother.

Hill is one of the most successful country music artists ever. She has even sold upwards of 40 million albums worldwide. She's won 5 Grammy Awards and 15 Country Music Awards.

Faith Hill got married to Tim McGraw in 1996 and they've been together ever since.

Gracie McGraw is also a singer herself.

Talent obviously just runs in the family.

Gracie McGraw is also a singer and has even recorded a duet called “Here Tonight” with her father and it was on his album Damn Country Music.

In 2019, Tim McGraw posted a fun Instagram video of him and his daughter in the car singing, “What Kind of Fool” by Barbra Striesand and Barry Gibbs.

McGraw grew up in Tennessee.

Gracie McGraw grew up in Tennessee with her two younger sisters, Maggie and Audrey McGraw.

The McGraw family has a couple of homes but their main house is in Franklin, Tennessee.

They also have a home in Nashville as well as a vacation home in the Bahamas, which is located on a 20-acre private island.

McGraw went to NYU.

Gracie McGraw attended New York University after graduating from high school.

Most celebrity children get homeschooled but she has been living a very normal life.

With McGraw’s singing talents, it's likely she'll enter into the entertainment business just like her parents.

Gracie McGraw is a dog lover.

Gracie McGraw owns a dog named Baz and she clearly adores him.

He's a white poodle with brown spots. In fact, her whole family loves animals. Her parents shared a story about her sister, Maggie, helping a turtle cross the road.

In an interview Faith Hill recalls, "We drove from Nashville to California. Just the two of us. {Maggie — Gracie's sister] is an animal lover, she has saved things her entire life." She then showed a photo of her daughter posing with the turtle after they stopped the car and helped it walk.

Who is Gracie McGraw's boyfriend?

Gracie McGraw is pretty private about her personal life so information about her relationship life isn’t too public. However, she definitely had a boyfriend in 2017, since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill gave an interview and mentioned meeting her beau.

Tim McGraw explained that he told his daughter that he wanted to meet her boyfriend and to bring him over before their date. However, McGraw was busy at home and forgot his daughter's new boyfriend was coming.

He said, “We’re doing a barbecue, so I’m in the kitchen, and I forget that he’s coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I’m trimming meat up, so I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere. The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door, and here’s this kid who’s dating Gracie standing there. I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on … It worked out really well!”

Gracie McGraw is an advocate for body positivity.

Gracie McGraw loves to post inspiring messages on her Instagram page and is an advocate for body positivity.

In one photo she posted of her body she wrote, “I’ve struggled my whole life with the idea of loving myself. I never have. I never thought I was good enough or looked good enough. I FINALLY found that little light inside of me that was screaming to come out. I would have never in my life thought i’d be posting a picture of my body just the way it is. I’ve gotten to a place where I can confidently say, I love my body..."

"...I love my curves, I love the fact that I have stretch marks, I love my cellulite, I love my large boobies (that sometimes I still hate since they get in the way), I finally love me. It’s so important to love yourself and it has changed my life. I’m happier and most of all I feel so much more confident in my ability to do anything and be GREAT. Love yourself. It may take time but once you do, it feels pretty freaking good. It’s still a struggle everyday and will always be but I’m so so happy to be where I’m at now. Mental health is very important and should always been taken seriously.”

Tim McGraw has a net worth of $85 million.

Faith Hill has a net worth of $165 million.

