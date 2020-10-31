Sweet Details About Country Star Kelsea Ballerini's Husband, Morgan Evans

You may know Kelsea Ballerini for singing catchy country pop songs. She's 27 years old, born on September 12, 1993.

Ballerini began writing songs at a young age and then got signed in 2014 with Black River Entertainment. In 2015, she came out with her first studio album called The First Time.

Since then, she has released three other albums, Unapologetically, Kelsea, and Ballerini. She is known for her hit songs like "Yeah, Boy" and “Peter Pan," among many others.

In fact, Bellerini performed her hit song "the other girl" with Halsey at the Country Music Awards on October 21 but she got some hate for her performance because she doesn’t sing typical country songs.

Following the criticsm of the performance, Bellerini took to Instagram the following day to post a picture that said, “After reading way too many comments, I’d like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and none are more ‘real’ than others when it comes from an honest place, that women can wear whatever we want and shouldn’t be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don’t have something nice to say, politely shut up.”

Although some haters are not supportive of Bellerini, her husband, Morgan Evans, is always by her side.

Who is Kelsea Ballerini's husband, Morgan Evans?

Morgan Evans is an Australian country music singer and songwriter.

He released his first self-titled studio album in 2014 and then released his second album called Things That We Drink To in 2018.

He's known for his hit songs “Kiss Somebody,” “Day Drunk,” “Dance with Me (feat. Kelsea Ballerini),” and “Diamonds.”

What is Kelsea Ballerini's husband's age?

Morgan Evans is 35 years old.

He was born on April 24, 1985, making him a Taurus.

What is Kelsea Ballerini's husband's height?

He's 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

How did Morgan Evans and Kelse Ballerini meet?

Ballerini and Evans first met in 2016 when they co-hosted Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards.

They started to bond later that night when they went to the after party together.

Ballerini recalls of that night, "He was like, 'Let's take a shot, I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, 'Oh...he's super hot.' Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes."

Less than a year later, Evans proposed to Ballerini.

She posted a picture to Instagram on December 25, 2016, where sh's showing off her engagement ring.

The adorable photo is captioned, "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS."

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini's wedding was unconventional.

Evans and Ballerini got married on December 2, 2017 on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They had 100 guests and they all toasted to their marriage with a tequila shot. Ballerini said the tequila shot is “a little bit different, but that’s how we started.”

The wedding was simple and it definitely had a personal touch. Ballerini said, “We’re not ‘wedding people,' It’s more being married that we’re stoked about.”

They even wrote each other adorable handwritten vows.

Evans remembered the moment saying, “Kelsea’s vows were, as you would expect, poetic, sweet — like, mind blowingly good. Our officiant was like, ‘Hey, Morgan, beat that!' I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her [‘Dance with Me’]. I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it — so I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!”

During the ceremony, the couple got lost in each other's eyes that they “forgot to tell the guests to sit down, so they stood the entire ceremony!”

At the end of their wedding night, they invited their guests to take an impromptu swim in the pool and said it was “a perfect end to a perfect night.”

Kelsea Ballerini kids — does she have any with Morgan Evans?

Ballerini and Evans currently do not have kids.

However, in an interview on the red carpet before the 2019 Country Music Association Awards Evans said, “I feel like everyone around us is having babies right now. It’s unbelievable, even on the red carpet there’s babies, we’re a little ways off from that, but we do very much look forward to that.”

Ballerini also said that, “People are like, ‘your clock is ticking.’ Seven kids feels really aggressive, I’m so new to all of this world and I’m still really young. It’ll happen one day, I really want to. We both really want to.”

Where does the couple live?

Ballerini and Evans call country capital Nashville home.

Ballerini loves living there and even said that her favorite date night spot is a sushi restaurant named Virago and that she enjoys playing with her dog at the park.

In 2017, it was reported that Ballerini spent more than half a million dollars on her Nashville townhouse.

Evans and Ballerini also always share cute photos of them hanging out inside their home. During quarantine, they even set up a makeshift music studio in their house, which appeas to formerly be a linen closet. Resourceful.

What is Kelse Ballerini and Morgan Evans’s net worth?

Ballerini has a net worth of $6 million.

Morgan Evans’ net worth is estimated to $4 million.

You might know some of Kelsea Ballerini's songs.

Ballarini's hit songs include "hole in the bottle," "This Feeling," "Better Luck Next Time," "the other girl (with Halsey)," and "a country song." They're all available to stream on Spotify.

