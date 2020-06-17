Jason Aldean's Sister Kasi Williams And Chuck Wicks Pregnant With First Child After Infertility Struggles

Congrats are in order!

In the world of country music, everybody knows everybody. Heck, why do you think there are so many movies and TV shows that are set in the world of Nashville and its twisty turny web of a scene?

While sometimes these connections can be a hassle, on other occasions, they can work together to actually make something pretty magical happen. That was definitely the case for country superstar Jason Aldean's sister, Kasi Williams.

Who is Kasi Williams?

She just got married last summer to another country star, Chuck Wicks, and it looks like they had the most excellent day surrounded by family and friends.

And now, the happy couple are expecting a baby after infertility struggles.

Here's what we know about the happy couple, their special day, and their recent baby news.

They tied the knot last summer.

Williams, 35, country singer Jason Aldean's sister, and country singer and radio host, Chuck Wicks, 40, tied the knot on July 12th, 2019 at Cabo Azul Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to Wicks, the entire wedding ceremony and the trip itself far exceeded the couples' expectations.

“Kasi and I both felt as if we were in a dream. Every moment was absolutely breathtaking and the best part is we were able to share that with our closest family and friends! This moment will be cherished for the rest of our lives," he said in a vulnerable moment talking about the various details that went into his storybook wedding during an interview.

They had a fairytale wedding.

Every detail of the wedding sounds like something out of a fairytale, and I'm not even one of those girls who cares about wedding stuff. Williams work a backless gown designed by Galia Lahav and, of course, what wedding day is complete without a pair of Jimmy Choos.

Wicks, her soon-to-be-groom wasn't looking too shabby himself. He wore a suit that was customed designed for the big day by none other than men's fashion powerhouse, Tom James.

After the ceremony (in a simple chapel), the guests gathered around a firepit to sample tasty cocktails while a mariachi band played. When the reception finally kicked off for real, the bride and groom celebrate by sharing their first dance to Kina Grannis' cover of the Elvis hit, “Can't Help Falling In Love.”

Williams' children were in attendance.

Want to know about the over-the-top moment that truly makes the whole thing magical in my humble opinion? When Williams and Wicks got together to cut that delicious cake, fireworks went off. Kill me with all of the cute, why don't you?

According to Wicks, "it was a party from start to finish." And a big one, at that!

The couple had 103 family members and friends in attendance, including Williams' daughters. Her youngest is little Avery, 8, whose dad is Williams' ex hubby, Bill Morstad. Her two other daughters, Madison, 19, and Makenzie, 20, were also there for the big event.

Bittersweet fact: Williams adopted her older girls during her first marriage when their mother passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

The events leading up to the wedding were pretty spectacular, too.

Like most destination weddings, this one featured more than just your average and traditional pre-wedding activities. The events leading up to the main event itself included a ladies brunch and an all dudes ATV ride led by Wicks himself.

At the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding, the couple revealed that they had even more surprises up their sleeve, this time it was something extra special for the ladies in their respective lives.

Williams and Wicks both presented their mothers with bracelets from Tiffany's, and that wasn't all. Wicks presented bracelets to Williams' daughters, too, as a touching acknowledgement that they are all part of a much larger family unit now.

Can you even with these two?

They got engaged just a few months before the wedding.

The couple got engaged back in March 2019 during a trip to Canada. For Wicks, the entire moment was just perfect.

“We could hear a pin drop in that woods. Nothing but us and the snow falling. It was absolutely perfect. Even if the camera stand I got just for this moment was having some issues. Lol. I’ve waited forever for you and now I will forever be yours #arewedreaming,” he said in a touching post of the newly engaged couple that he shared to his Instagram account.

Of course, while the proposal might have been perfect, it took some time and some serious planning for Wicks to make sure it happened in a way that was just as magical as his bond with Williams.

The proposal was epic.

You see, Wicks had always dreamed of proposing to Williams as they rode together on horseback, and that's exactly how the evening they got engaged began: on horseback!

Unfortunately, this was one horse with no romantic streak. But it did have a very gassy streak and tooted throughout the ride! Wicks realized he would have to nix the plans for a horseback proposal.

As the duo were headed back to their hotel, he realized that the sun was setting just outside of the hotel itself, making it the perfect location for him to propose.

“I had her believe we were going to take a picture, but then I got down on my knee, and let’s just say I had a death grip on that ring. At one point, I put my head on her stomach because I was trying not to bawl. I just love her so much," Wicks shared.

Williams and Wicks are expecting their first child.

The happy couple recently shared some incredible news: they have a baby boy on the way! However, the couple opened up about the struggles they have been having while trying to get pregnant.

They had been trying for a baby since they got married, but they, unfortunately, ran into male fertility problems.

Wicks said, "It's just such a miracle, such a blessing. I'm thankful for amazing doctors, thankful for science... As a man, the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can't do this. It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you're not a man."

After trying many different things, the couple was finally successful and feel even more thankful to be able to have a child. Wicks added, "The fact that we had to go this route makes us realize even more how special having a child is."

Williams also said, "We started hearing a lot of very similar stories that had successful outcomes, so I think it gave us that hope that, okay, maybe this can work for us, too... I couldn't imagine not having a child with him."

Congrats to the couple and their happy baby news!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.