How To Tell If A Guy Likes You Or If He's Not Into You, According To His Zodiac Sign

Astrology is the key to how he feels.

When you're crushing on someone, there's no easy guide for how to tell if a guy likes you. You can't just ask him, either. And that just makes dating a whole lot harder!

But what if there was a way to know if you should pursue a relationship, or if you should move on to someone who's more worth your while?

Luckily, astrology can help with the early indications that he's not into you.

We already know that all zodiac signs react a little differently when it comes to matters of the heart, so why not consult the stars to find out how he feels? After all, Aries can give you completely different signals than Capricorn, so it's important to know his sign.

It sounds like a good idea, and will make it easier and faster to discover whether or not this crush is the real deal. How do you know if he's interested in having a romantic relationship?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If they don’t just tell you, your Aries crush just doesn’t want your relationship to be more than platonic.

Like Sagittarius, Aries has no problem telling you they want you to be their significant other. Most of the time, when Aries wants to be with you, they are like an overflowing cup and can’t help but cover you in love.

If you’re getting standoffish vibes, they’re not interested.

Taurus (April 20 - May 21)

Taurus will be the hardest of the signs to know if they’re into you or not.

They take time to build up trust, and often times don’t pick up on subtle hints that you’re interested. If Taurus is treating you like an acquaintance and doesn’t ask you any questions about yourself, don’t waste your time with this crush.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

If your Gemini crush doesn’t care to make you laugh or want to take you on adventures, they aren’t into it.

Gemini is also a huge flirt, so if they’re not returning your cutesy comments or batting their eyelashes at you, you guys are just friends in their mind.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancer is a natural nurturer. If you’re sick and your Cancer crush’s first reaction isn’t to come over with soup and your favorite movie, they don’t want to be more than what you are right now.

Cancer will take care of you in every sense of the word, but if they tell you to get your own medicine, they’re not interested in tucking you in at night.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know when you mentioned that one time you loved sitting on a tailgate and watching the stars while drinking wine? Yeah, a Leo who’s interested in being with you is going to take your wildest dreams and make them a reality.

If your Leo crush doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary for you, unfortunately, it’s not going to work out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Good luck figuring out if Virgo is into you or not. Actually, if you do figure it out, can you please let us all know?

Virgo takes their time with romantic relationships so they will play it cool and practical until they’re sure of their own feelings for you.

Even though they’re difficult to figure out, if your Virgo crush isn’t buying you small gifts or trinkets that remind them of you, they’re probably not thinking about you as anything other than a person in their lives.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is one of the best conversationalists of the zodiac signs.

This means that if your Libra crush isn’t interested in having stimulating conversations with you, chances are they’re not interested in stimulating anything else when it comes to you. Sorry!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

If your Scorpio crush isn’t jealous when you talk to anyone else, they’re not interested. Scorpio's jealousy knows no bounds when they’re interested in someone, and they will be skeptical of everyone you talk too until they know for sure the other person isn’t interested in you as well.

If Scorpio isn’t asking you too many questions about who you’re hanging out with or trying to prove why they’re better, it’s safe to say it’s not going to happen.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Sagittarians will just tell you they don't like you.

Known as the blunt sign of the zodiac, if they even have an inkling that you’re crushing on them, they’re going to straight-up let you know it’s not going to happen if the feeling isn’t mutual.

With Sagittarius, it’s great not to have to play the guessing game, but they can also crush your heart in a second when they tell you directly they don’t even think about you as more than just a friend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Zero compromises here. If your crush is a Capricorn and they know you love romance movies, yet every time you suggest seeing one they hit you back with a solid no, they’re not interested.

Getting Capricorn to compromise is like pulling teeth, but they do if they’re feeling you. If they don’t ever want to do something even though they know you’d love to, they’re not into you.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Does it seem like your Aquarius crush doesn’t get that you’re into them, even though you’ve been dropping hints all the time? They’re not stupid and they know you like them. But if they’re not interested, they’ll act aloof and distant.

Unfortunately for you, they’re not playing hard to get; they’re trying to let you know that you’re never going to get with them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If your Pisces crush isn’t showering you with love and affection, they’re not interested.

Pisces is known as the fastest sign to fall in love and they cannot hide it when they want you to be their one and only. If Pisces gives you a fist bump instead of a kiss at the end of the night, they’re not feeling you.

Alexandria Brown writes about love, mental health, and astrology. Visit her website for more.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.