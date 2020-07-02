If You Have These 7 Personality Traits, You Might Be An Indigo Child

What is an indigo child?

Indigo children are children that are thought to have unique (sometimes bordering on supernatural) abilities.

It has been thought that the term developed as a way for parents to describe their children in a positive light instead of accepting a diagnosis of autism or ADHD. And understandably so — who wouldn’t prefer to describe their child as “unique” or “special," especially if it helps that child feel more empowered?

Currently, there are no scientific studies that give any validity to the existence of indigo children. However, there has been lots of media attention on the subject including several books, an international conference held in 2002, and an article published in 2009 that argued that indigo children were merely a way for parents to explain poor behavior from children who had ADD or ADHD.

The list of traits used to describe “indigo children” has been criticized for being vague enough to apply to most people and this idea has been criticized for being “pseudoscience.”

Nancy Ann Tappe developed the concept of “indigo children” in the 1970’s. Tappe later went on to write Understanding Your Life Thru Color, which introduced the idea of “life colors,” which is basically the theory that everyone’s aura has a color that is present throughout their whole life. Lee Carroll and Jan Tober further developed the concept in the 1990’s.

The belief in “indigo children” seems to range from parents using it to explain a child that is a bit more odd than most to an actual belief in an existence of paranormal abilities (like telepathy) in the indigo children.

Regardless of your belief in the existence of “indigo children,” here are 7 personality traits prominent in people with indigo personalities. Check it out, maybe you (or your own child) is one *wink, wink*.

1. Empathy

More empathetic than other children. They tend to have a very spiritual sense of self and are more intuitive to others than others kids their age.

2. Strong-willed

Most kids are a bit stubborn and rebellious at some point or another, but indigo children tend to exceed the normal levels of stubborn rebellion. They only do what they want, period. Generally, they want to do things that go outside of social norms.

3. Curiosity

Indigo children tend to want to learn as much as possible and think about things on deeper levels than other children.

4. “Strange”

Being outside of social norms, indigo children are often seen as “strange” to their family and friends.

5. A strong sense of purpose

Have a strong sense of purpose as a person (even if they don’t know WHAT that purpose is yet).

6. Generally, more intelligent than others

Indigo children tend to have higher IQ scores. Also, they tend to enjoy reading and learning more than their peers.

7. Resistantance to authority (especially rigid authority)

Indigo children can have issues responding to discipline rooted in guilt-based or fear-based tactics. This can make them have trouble doing well in a conventional school setting, which is why many children who have been called “indigo children” end up being homeschooled.

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer who needs coffee more than she needs anyone’s approval. She enjoys putting bright colors in her curly brown hair, spending time outside on cool days and being with her partner in life, Eric, who she considers a continuing source of inspiration.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in July 2018 and was updated with the latest information.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.