Who Is Aimee Osbourne? 5 Details About Ozzy And Sharon's 'Hidden' Daughter

She didn't want to be a part of their iconic reality show.

Meet Aimee Osbourne. She is the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and sister to Jack and Kelly who you probably remember from a little MTV reality show called, The Osbournes.

However you won't recognize Aimee from the show, as she decided not to be a part of the show and actually moved out of her family's home at 16 years old to avoid it.

According to Sharon on her CBS morning talk show The Talk, Aimee was not on board with being a part of the reality show, which first aired in 2002 and ran for four seasons. “I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her,” Sharon said on the show. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”

However, there is no bad blood between Aimee and her family, and she ended up being in the spotlight anyway — she's since taken up an acting and singing career.

The now 33-year-old is a singer/songwriter on the rise and doesn't regret her decision to not do The Osbournes. In an interview with NYLON Magazine, Aimee explained, "I think, you know, when people say, 'Why the choice?' it didn’t even feel like, 'Should I or shouldn’t I?' It was just not my aspiration." She went on to explain why she didn't want to grow up in front of the cameras. "Everywhere you went people wanted to know everything, and that when you’re growing up that can be kind of intimidating," Aimee told Nylon. "The idea of kind of letting it all out there at that point, at around fifteen... Nobody at fifteen wants anybody to see how goofy their parents are."

People are swarming with questions about The Prince of Darkness's daughter, so here are a few things you should know about Aimee Osbourne.

She's a musician.

Although she once wasn't social media friendly, the songstress debuted this music video under the name ARO for her song "Raining Gold" in 2015, which has since garnered 2.5 million views on YouTube. In a 2015 interview with NYLON, Aimee described her music, saying, "The rest of the album is still very much kind of cinematic, haunting, and atmospheric feel. Some of the songs are a little heavier; some of the songs are bit more sweet, but still kind of spooky in a way."

Aimee and Kelly were once next door neighbors.

Aimee and younger sister Kelly were once next door neighbors back in 2014, after Kelly bought the home next to Aimee's for 2 million dollars. But only a year later, both sisters put their neighboring West Hollywood homes up for sale.

Aimee starred in another MTV production.

Back in 2003, Aimee appeared in an MTV production of Wuthering Heights based on the classic novel by Emily Bronte. Aimee starred alongside a few famous faces including Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy), Erika Christensen (Parenthood), and Mike Vogel (Bates Motel).

Aimee is not close to her siblings.

Aimee admitted that while she's has gotten very close to her parents as an adult, she has a "rocky" relationship with siblings Jack and Kelly. When asked about her siblings, she stated, "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No."

Before her acting and singing career, Aimee managed to stay out of the spotlight, but Jack and Kelly were hard to miss thanks to the reality show and their openness with discussing their past various drug addictions.

Aimee posted a cryptic message on Instagram after her parents split.

After Ozzy and Sharon's nasty (and temporary) split back in 2016, the normally quiet Aimee shared her feelings about the split by sharing a passage from the book The Beautiful Disruption by GG Renee Hill on her Instagram account. The passage describes a woman who loved a man that could never quite love her back in the same way. His faults included manipulation, testing boundaries and not having the ability to give love.

She was recently spotted out with mom Sharon shopping at Barney's New York. This is the most recent photo we've seen of Aimee in quite some time, as her Instagram account features almost no photos of herself.

She recently had emergency surgery.

This weekend, Osbourne was rushed to the hospital to get emergency surgery done on her appendix. On the view, Sharon Osbourne said, “We’ve been fine. I mean, you know compared to a lot of people, we’re doing just fine. But yesterday, Aimee was taken into hospital. She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix. I mean just the worst time to be in a hospital. We had that, she’s fine now, thank God. She’s out of pain, and she’s recuperating.”

