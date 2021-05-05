Who Is Aimee Osbourne? 11 Details About Ozzy And Sharon's 'Hidden' Daughter

For the Osbournes, blood is not always thicker than water, at least not when it comes to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's first two children. Sisters Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne are not on speaking terms according to a new revelation from the younger of the two.

"We don't talk," Kelly told Dax Shepard on a recent episode of his podcast, "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee has long been the most private of Ozzy Osbourne, the English rock singer and Sharon Osbourne's children. So much so that many are shocked to even know she exists!

How many kids do Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have? The answer is surprisingly three: Aimee, Kelly, and youngest son Jack.

Aimee has rarely been spotted with her famous family since their earliest rise to reality TV stardom, so it's possible this rift has been brewing for decades. But who exactly is Aimee Osbourne and why is she so separate from her family?

Who is Aimee Osbourne?

Aimee, 37, is the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and sister to Jack and Kelly, who you probably remember from a little MTV reality show called "The Osbournes."

However, you won't recognize her from the show, as she decided not to be a part of it. Even in shots containing family photos, Aimee's face was either absent or blurred. According to Sharon on her CBS morning talk show, "The Talk", Aimee, who was 16 when filming began, was not on board with being a part of the reality show, which first aired in 2002 and ran for four seasons.

The now 37-year-old is a singer/songwriter on the rise and doesn't regret her decision to not do The Osbournes.

Aimee, who also goes by the performing name ARO, actually recently released a new single — her first one in four years. The new song is called, “Shared Something With the Night.”

People are swarming with questions about The Prince of Darkness's daughter, so here are a few things you should know about Aimee Osbourne.

1. Aimee Osbourne left home at age 16.

Ainee did not want to grow up on camera as the idea of it all appalled her. In The Talk, her mother explained why.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on-camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did,” Sharon Osbourne said.

In 2020, Aimee opened up about her decision not to appear in her family's reality show saying she, "valued [her] privacy" too much to appear on camera, especially at such a young age.

“For me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as," she said.

2. Aimee Osbourne is a musician.

The songstress seems to follow in her father's musical footsteps as she is a musician herself.

Although she once wasn't social media friendly, as she debuted a music video under the name ARO for her song, "Raining Gold," in 2015, which has since garnered 2.5 million views on YouTube.

In a 2015 interview, Osbourne described her music, saying, "The rest of the album is still very much kind of cinematic, haunting, and atmospheric feel. Some of the songs are a little heavier; some of the songs are bit more sweet, but still kind of spooky in a way."

She said in an interview in January 2021 that she always loved writing songs.

"I started writing, secretly, as a teenager. I also would write a lot of poetry — I was always creative in that way, less academically inclined. My parents overheard me kind of singing in my room. It was a friend of my parents who said, 'Oh, you should come and stay with me and work with some producers and see what happens.'

"I was excited but completely terrified. I had never done it in front of anybody. I didn’t know if I would open my mouth and some frog noise would come out!. But it went really, really well."

3. Aimee Osbourne released new music in 2020.

After almost five years, Osbourne released new music with a hit single, “Shared Something With the Night," released in July of 2020, and the full album, Vacare Adamaré, released in October of 2020 under the stage name ARO.

About her new song, Osbourne revealed, “The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night. I wrote it when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn’t fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else’s approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time.”

She also revealed that writing music is a "cathartic and fun experience" for her, saying she eventually plans to perform her new music:

“I want the live show to feel like you’re on the haunted mansion ride at Disneyland, with a little Studio 54, a touch of vaudeville, and a lot of Blade Runner. It will be ghostly and poetic with some neon and hypnotic laser lights to captivate all the senses.”

“As I grow as a person, so does the music I write. I have been in a really great place creatively and personally which helps. I am forever interested and drawn to the unusual and love to combine genres," she added.

"I definitely surprised myself with some of these new tracks. It was pretty exciting to be able to explore parts of myself creatively I didn’t realize were there. Literally, all I want to do is write and experiment, so I am very much looking forward to continuing to do that with some incredible people.”

4. The Osbournes are supportive of her music career.

Osbourne is lucky enough to have very supportive parents as she mentioned they like to be involved in her music career and offer their advice.

"My mum’s definitely a little more, 'Well, why don’t you do this?' or “'You should call this person?' My dad is more, 'Are you happy? Does it sound good? Great!'”

5. Aimee Osbourne and her younger sister, Kelly, were once next-door neighbors.

Osbourne and younger sister Kelly were once next-door neighbors back in 2014 after Kelly bought the home next to Aimee's for 2 million dollars. But only a year later, both sisters put their neighboring West Hollywood homes up for sale.

That same year, Aimee implied that even physical proximity to one another hadn't brought the sisters closer on an emotional level. "I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance,” she told the Independent, “Do we socialize? No.”

6. She hated her parent's MTV show.

Aimee was not a fan of her parent's MTV show. In an interview, Osbourne explained, "I think, you know, when people say, 'Why the choice?' it didn’t even feel like, 'Should I or shouldn’t I?' It was just not my aspiration."

She went on to explain why she didn't want to grow up in front of the cameras: "Everywhere you went people wanted to know everything, and that when you’re growing up that can be kind of intimidating. The idea of kind of letting it all out there at that point, at around fifteen... Nobody at fifteen wants anybody to see how goofy their parents are."

7. She has an acting past.

In 2003, Osbourne appeared as Raquelle in an MTV production of Wuthering Heights, based on the classic novel by Emily Bronte. She starred alongside a few famous faces including Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy), Erika Christensen (Parenthood), and Mike Vogel (Bates Motel).

8. Aimee Osbourne is not close to her siblings, Kelly and Jack.

In 2015, she admitted that while she's has gotten very close to her parents as an adult, she has a "rocky" relationship with siblings, Jack and Kelly. Kelly's latest revelation suggests that 6 years on, things have not gotten any better between the sisters.

Before her acting and singing career, Osbourne managed to stay out of the spotlight, but Jack and Kelly were hard to miss, thanks to the reality show and their openness to discussing their past various drug addictions. In 2021, Kelly opened up about how her mental health struggles had triggered a relapse.

9. Aimee Osbourne posted a cryptic message on Instagram after her parents split.

After Ozzy and Sharon's nasty (and temporary) split back in 2016 following rumors of infidelity, the normally quiet Aimee shared her feelings about the split by sharing a passage from the book, The Beautiful Disruption by GG Renee Hill, on her Instagram account.

The passage describes a woman who loved a man that could never quite love her back in the same way. His faults included manipulation, testing boundaries and not having the ability to give love.

Last fall, she was spotted out with mom Sharon shopping at Barney's New York. This was the most recent photo we had seen of Aimee in quite some time, as her Instagram account features almost no photos of herself.

10. Aimee Osbourne recently underwent emergency surgery.

In March 2020, Osbourne was rushed to the hospital to get emergency surgery done on her appendix.

On The Talk, Sharon Osbourne said, “We’ve been fine. I mean, you know compared to a lot of people, we’re doing just fine. But yesterday, Aimee was taken to hospital. She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix. I mean just the worst time to be in a hospital. We had that, she’s fine now, thank God. She’s out of pain, and she’s recuperating.”

Her father has also suffered from medical conditions. What is Ozzy Osbourne's medical condition? Aimee's father announced in January 2020 that he has a type of Parkinson's called Parkin. His son Jack was also diagnosed in 2012 with multiple sclerosis which is the same disease that his father was misdiagnosed for in the '90s.

11. Aimee Osbourne doesn't want to get back into acting any time soon.

Aimee mentioned in an interview when asked about any other ambitions than acting or singing, that she wants to focus on her music career as the whole acting world and Hollywood isn't her cup of tea.

"I kind of ventured into that world very young and very quickly ventured out. The whole #metoo movement that came later, I personally witnessed a lot of things I wasn’t comfortable with, general entitlement and unkindness. I was just like, 'This is too screwed up for me. I’m way too sensitive for this.' I’m just not the type of person who can go along with that time of environment, so I got right out. But that’s not to say if the right project came along I wouldn’t happily get back into it."

Brittany White is a writer and a collector of crystals, moon trinkets, and mystery books. When she's not writing for YourTango, you can find her obsessing over scary movies (with the exception of Freddy Krueger, of course).