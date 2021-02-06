111 Best Funny Valentine's Day Quotes For Singles Awareness Day

Singles Awareness Day is a day meant to oppose Valentine’s Day by celebrating the single life.

Generally celebrated on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, some recognize it on February 15th, or "anti-Valentine's day," instead.

Even though the acronym for Singles Awareness Day is literally S.A.D., that doesn’t mean it as to be.

What do you do on Valentines' Day if you're single?

Being single can mean levels of independence and freedom that people in committed relationships can’t even fathom.

This means that on Valentine's Day, you can literally do whatever you want. No one said you need to have someone by your side to be happy! You can love being single.

Plus, just because you’re single, that doesn’t mean you don’t still have meaningful relationships outside of your romantic life.

You can say Happy Valentine's Day to anyone.

This could be yourself (spending Valentine's Day alone is 100% fine), your other single friends, or even your friends who are in relationships already.

Spread the love no matter what!

Here are the best funny valentine quotes for singles, whether that's your friends or to celebrate Singles Awareness Day on your own.

1. “Dare to love yourself as if you were a rainbow with gold at both ends.” — Aberjhani

2. “Fall in love with your solitude” — Rupi Kaur

3. “Self-love is an ocean and your heart is a vessel. Make it full, and any excess will spill over into the lives of the people you hold dear. But you must come first.” — Beau Taplin

4. “No boundary or barrier surrounds the heart of a person that loves their self and others.” — Shannon L. Alder

5. “She remembered who she was and the game changed.” — Lalah Delia

6. “There’s no ‘we’ in ‘fries.’”

7. “We can't be so desperate for love that we forget where we can always find it; within.” — Alexandra Elle

8. “'Happily Single' is recognizing that you don’t need or want to be rescued from your life by a handsome prince because your life is pretty awesome, as is.” — Mandy Hale

9. “Be you, love you. All ways, always.” — Alexandra Elle

10. “You are not his princess; you are your own queen.” — Nikita Gill

11. “To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness.” — Robert Morley

12. “Just saved tons of money on Valentine’s Day by switching to single.”

13. “Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” — Katrina Mayer

14. “Forgiving yourself, believing in yourself and choosing to love yourself are the best gifts one could receive." — Brittany Burgunder

15. “Other than the love of God; the greatest love is self-love. You have to love yourself more than you love someone else in order to succeed in a prosperous life.” — Barbara Hart

16. “To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance” — Oscar Wilde

17. “I am powerful in my love for myself. The truth of my being is I love myself exactly as I am. I honor my empowered heart.” — Amy Leigh Mercree

18. “Today may be Single’s Awareness Day, but chin up. Tomorrow is half-price candy day!”

19. “We are all like candles, and whether we are single or joined with another does not affect how brightly we can burn." — Stacey Lee

20. “Single is no longer a lack of options — but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.” — Mandy Hale

21. “Let us crush these so-called biological clocks that give us nothing but fear, and encourage us to make stupid decisions. Let us crush these biological clocks that hurt us and rob us of the fabulous lives that Jesus died to give us." — Osayi Osar-Emokpae

22. “We should all celebrate our individuality and not be embarrassed or ashamed of it." — Johnny Depp

23. “I know being single on Valentine’s Day can suck. But it’s so much better than dating some idiot.”

24. “The reward for conformity is that everyone likes you but yourself.” — Rita Mae Brown

25. “Make a pledge to yourself right now, to declare that you are worth your time and energy.” — Deborah Day

26. “You are magnificent beyond measure, perfect in your imperfections, and wonderfully made.” — Abiola Abrams

27. “All love begins with the love within.” — Vironika Tugaleva

28. “Nothing is as urgent as self-love.” — Rasheed Ogunlaru

29. “Let’s celebrate not having to celebrate Valentine’s Day!”

30. “You're taught to 'be grateful' for everything. But have you ever been taught to 'be grateful' for yourself?” — C. JoyBell C.

31. “We accept the love we think we deserve.” — Stephen Chbosky

32. “I've got self-love, self-confidence, and self-motivation... I AM POWERFUL.” — Stephanie Lahart

33. “Your healthy love for yourself is sexy!” — Amy Leigh Mercree

34. “Love yourself for what you are, instead of hating yourself for what you are not.” — Faraaz Kazi

35. “Single and fabulous, exclamation point.” —​ Carrie Bradshaw

36. “Living is for-giving: love yourself, accept yourself, forgive yourself.” — Wald Wassermann

37. “I matter. I matter equally. Not, 'If only', not 'As long as'. I matter. Full stop.” — Chimamanda Adichie

38. “Love is coming home to yourself and realizing you are Love.” — Wald Wassermann

39. “This is true freedom, to love oneself enough not to care what others think.” — Emiko Jean

40. “'Single' means you are brave enough to face the glorious unknown of the unaccompanied journey.” — Mandy Hale

41. “Love is in the air.” *Sprays Lysol*

42. “Be true to who you are! Don't sit around waiting for approval, life is too short...DO what makes you happy!” — Rosalie Bardo

43. “Remember, you are never alone. You are always with you.” — Akiroq Brost

44. "I am the creator of my very own self and I intend to treat me like my greatest masterpiece.” — Charlotte Eriksson

45. "You deserve to be the protagonist of your own wonderful, bizarre, terrifying little life. If you decide you are enough, you are enough. You don’t need to wait for some grand external validation of your worth before you offer your kindest heart to yourself." — Kathy Brown

46. “I celebrate who I am, what I love, and all of my blessings that lead to joy.” — Amy Leigh Mercree

47. “I’m going to spend Valentine’s Day with my ex…box 360.”

48. “Single |sin•gle| (adjective) - Too fabulous to settle.” — Mandy Hale

49. "Stay single until someone actually compliments your life in a way that makes it better to not be single. If not, it's not worth it."

50. "Yeah, I'm single, but you're gonna have to be amazing to change that."

51. "Being single doesn't mean you're not good enough to be with the right one, it means you're just too good to be with the wrong one."

52. "Singles Tip: Stop thinking you are unlovable and you'll never be married. Here's the truth about you! You are so amazing it took extra time to create your mate. Relax! Trust God's timing! He hasn't forgotten you. He just wasn't ready to share you yet."

53. “Relationships are like Yard Sales; They look good from a distance, but up close it’s just a bunch of sh-- you don’t need.”

54. "Being single doesn't mean you're weak. It means you're strong enough to wait for what you deserve."

55. "Single (n.) The most dangerous period of time. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people."

56. "Single doesn't have to mean lonely. Single simply means 'I'm resting my heart until it's ready to love again.'"

57. "Someone said to me, 'you're too pretty to be single'. I said 'no, I'm too pretty to be lied to, cheated on, and played with.'"

58. "I don't need to be in a relationship so that I can be told how beautiful, pretty and I am. I already know that."

59. “I’m going to be celebrating Valentine’s Day Han’s style … solo.”

60. "Single isn't a status, but it's a word that describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others."

61. "The smartest thing a woman can ever learn is to never need a man."

62. "Don't rush into a relationship. Focus on finding yourself first."

63. "It takes a strong person to remain single in a world that is accustomed to settling for anything just to say they have something."

64. "I've been single for a while and I have to say, it's going very well. Like... it's working out. I think I'm the one." — Emily Heller

65. “I may not wake up with a man, but I wake up with coffee, and coffee doesn’t hide a cell phone and lie about talking to other women.”

66. "You don't find your worth in a man. You find your worth within yourself and then find a man who's worthy of you. Remember that."

67. "I'm not single. I'm not taken. I'm simply on reserve for the one who deserves my heart."

68. "When the soul is ready, its mate will appear."

69. "Get comfortable with being alone. It will empower you."

70. "Yes I'm alone, but I'm alone and free." — Elsa, Frozen

71. “Like Dorothy, I attract men who are brainless, heartless, or cowards.”

72. "I'm not single. I'm in a long-distance relationship because my boyfriend lives in the future."

73. "You are still a full person whether you are single or married. Repeat after me: I am strong and complete by myself. I am whole and beautiful by myself." — Shay Davis

74. "And this is the part where you find out who you are."

75. “Our break up was due to religious differences. He thought he was a God. I didn’t.”

76. “Single. Taken. X Who cares? I’m awesome.”

77. “What’s better than having a boyfriend on Valentine’s Day? Being single on February 15th. All the wine and candy is half off, and no one cares if you get fat.”

78. “Take it. Take another little pizza my heart now baby.”

79. “Current relationship status: made dinner for two. Ate both.”

80. “Getting into a relationship seems like a good idea but so was getting on the Titanic and look what happened there.”

81. “If a guy wants you for your breasts, thighs, and legs, send him to KFC. You’re a lady, not a cheap value meal.” — Nicolas Cage

82. “The day a man makes me happier than chips and queso with a frozen margarita is the day I’ll get married.”

83. “Just because I’m single doesn’t mean I sleep alone … I share the other half of the bed with the pile of laundry I’m too lazy to put away.”

84. “I was asked what I look for in a relationship … Apparently 'a way out' wasn’t the right answer.”

85. “Stop asking why I’m still single. I don’t ask why you’re still married.”

86. “The best thing about being a single woman is you can sleep around. You can sleep all over that bed of yours. Left. Right. Middle.”

87. “99% of my socks are single and you don’t see them crying about it.”

88. “What a queen without her king? Well, historically speaking, more powerful.”

89. “My boyfriend is so handsome, looking all invisible and sh--.”

90. “I’m single because I don’t need anybody to ruin my life. I’m ruining it perfectly on my own.”

91. “Somebody left a grocery list in this cart that said … cheese and sh-- like that. So my soul mate is out there.”

92. “Single and ready to get nervous around anyone I find attractive.”

93. "Found this at work, a leftover from Valentine's Day. Brutal... 'I like you as a friend.'"

94. “I am many things; but a babysitter for a full, grown a-- man is not one of them.”

95. “Sorry boys, but I already have my eyes on a guy that isn’t interested.”

96. “I know what I bring to the table … So trust me when I say that I’m not afraid to eat alone.”

97. “People keep telling me that the right person will come along … Honestly, I think mine got hit by a truck."

98. “You’re going to end up divorced because you settle for less.”

99. “I want a bf and by bf I mean Benjamin Franklin as in a hunnit dolla bill boy bye.”

100. “Why fall in love when you can fall asleep?"

101. “I’m not searching for my other half because I’m not a half.”

102. “Superwoman: single. Batwoman: single. Wonder Woman: single. I get it now … I’m single because I’m a superhero.”

103. “Shout out to all the people who are in love with themselves. That sh-- is hard.”

104. “Valentine’s Day has made me realize that there’s some ugly a-- couples out there.”

105. “Got a Valentine’s Day text this morning. It was my mom.”

106. “Today I saw a squirrel running away with a piece of pizza and I can’t think of better Valentine’s Day goals.”

107. “Facebook right now is nauseating.”

108. “Not all of us are fans of Valentine’s Day apparently.”

109. "Whoever you're spending today with, remember kids... It's also just a friggin' day."

110. "*Buying myself flower" Cashier: 'oh do you have big valentines plan?' Me: 'nope... these flowers are for me Cashier: 'awh that's sad' Me: 'We don't all have boyfriends okay Carol'"

111. “I love it when you post romantic Tweets and Facebook posts during February.” — No Single Person Ever

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer who needs coffee more than she needs anyone’s approval. She enjoys putting bright colors in her curly brown hair, spending time outside on cool days and being with her partner in life, Eric, who she considers a continuing source of inspiration.