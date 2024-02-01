Why I Refuse To Celebrate Valentine's Day Anymore

V-Day is just another day to me.
By Debi Berndt-Maldonado
Last updated on Feb 01, 2024
Photo: afry_harvy, Anettphoto / Shutterstock
Depending upon your social status or the quality of your current relationship, Valentine’s Day can either be a heaven or a bad day for you. Being single into my forties, I can tell you that most of these supposed heart-filled days have been on the disappointing end. Each of my single years I would be exposed to all the happily coupled women in the office bragging about their dinner plans among the gigantic bouquets on their desks with the heart-shaped “I Love You” balloons. I tried to be positive, but every stupid cupid image I saw felt like someone was stabbing a dagger in my lonely heart.
RELATED: Woman Asks If She's 'Unreasonable' To Want A 'Romantic' Valentine's Day Instead Of Dinner With Boyfriend's Parents
Even on the rare occasion when I did have a pseudo-boyfriend on the day, I was disillusioned with the level of effort they put into the celebration. The restaurant was too cheap, the flowers were carnations instead of roses or they avoided calling or setting up a date because they didn’t want me to think we were serious. I just can’t remember one Valentine’s Day that was great after I turned ten.
Photo: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
When I finally met Roberto, I thought my V-Day attitude would change. Now it was my turn to get the flowers, the candy, and the fancy dinner. However, our first Valentine’s Day together didn’t feel any more special than any other day. He always showered me with love and affection, so V-Day just didn’t seem to be such a big deal anymore. Every day with Roberto was filled with love; we didn’t need a holiday to make a special statement. It felt almost weird to celebrate like we were stating the obvious.
RELATED: 10 Sweet Valentine's Day Traditions From Around The World
Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean anything at all except for the meaning we give it. The people who get the strongest reaction around it, good or bad, are just looking for reassurance that they are loved through a made-up holiday. If you are single, you want a Valentine so can feel lovable. You celebrate when you have a date (even if it is a dork that you settled for just to get out for the evening) or you get down on yourself if you spend the night alone.
The same goes for couples who need a big hoopla or gift so their partner can prove their love. If he doesn’t follow through, it could be the cause of distress in the relationship. Single or Coupled, Valentine’s seems to cause more problems than cheery happy hearts.
RELATED: What Guys Think Of Valentine’s Day, As Explained By 21 Men
Don’t use this holiday as a way to gauge your worth or the commitment of your partner. It is just another day. You deserve someone who will treat you special every single day, not just once a year. Remember, there is nothing like a spontaneous love gift from your true partner compared to an obligatory offering made on V-Day that is often forced and pre-packaged.
Related Stories From YourTango:
So for this Valentine’s Day, remember these three magical words: No Big Deal. Being alone on this day doesn’t mean you will be lonely forever. It just means that the one isn’t here yet and that this is one less day you will have to go through without them. If you keep your chin up, you'll find a love that you can celebrate every day of the year.
RELATED: 6 Embarrassing Valentine's Day Blunders Men Make (That Women Hate)
More for You:
Debi Maldonado is the CEO of CreativeMind, a personal development company. She has been featured by ABC News, FOX News, NBC News, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Publisher’s Weekly, and more.