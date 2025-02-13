42 Best Happy Valentine's Day Quotes For Sons

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms — whether it's shared with romantic partners, family, or friends. While the holiday often focuses on couples, it's also the perfect opportunity to send a special Valentine's message to your son. After all, the love between a parent and child is one of the deepest bonds, and Valentine's Day gives you the perfect chance to express just how much he means to you.

Valentine's Day is a beautiful opportunity to remind your son just how much you love him, too.

So, why settle for just a simple "Happy Valentine's Day, Son" when you can send heartfelt Valentine wishes for your baby boy that are as unique and special as he is? Whether you go for something sweet and sincere or fun and playful, these quotes will help you show your son just how much he's loved this Valentine's Day.

42 Valentine's Day Quotes For Sons:

1. "With all the things you do, the smiles you share, the laughter too, with all the dreams you make come true. It's great to have a kid like you." — Unknown

2. "And she loved a little boy very, very much..." — Shel Silverstein

3. "It's so sweet having a child like you. Hope your Valentine's Day is extra sweet, too." — Unknown

4. "Right from the start, you stole my heart. Happy Valentine's Day." — Unknown

5. "Happy Valentine’s Day, son. Our hearts are forever full of love for the amazing person you are!" — Unknown

6. "I loved you yesterday. I love you still. I always have. I always will." — Unknown

7. "Life is greater, more enjoyable, and full of surprises because of you! Happy Valentine’s Day, Son!" — Unknown

8. "Son, you will outgrow my lap, but never my heart." — Unknown

9. "Son, you are a blessing in my life. Happy Valentine's Day!" — Unknown

10. “It is not flesh and blood, but heart which makes us fathers and sons.” — Friedrich von Schiller

11. "My love for you is like an invisible elastic band. No matter how far you go, we are connected." — Unknown

12. "My love for you is taller than the sky and wider than the galaxy." — Unknown

13. "From the moment you were born, you became the sun to my planet." — Unknown

14. "You are the best thing I've done with my life. Happy Valentine's Day!" — Unknown

15. "You are the best gift I've ever received." — Unknown

16. "There is no love more deep and true than the love I give to you." — Unknown

17. "It's love, not DNA, that makes me parent." — Unknown

18. "I love you bunches and bunches." — Unknown

19. "Life gives us many things to be thankful for. I give thanks to God for you!" — Unknown

20. "Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever." — Unknown

21. "Happy Valentine's Day to my awesome son!" — Unknown

22. "I love you stronger than iron and softer than feathers." — Unknown

23. "‘Mama, mama!’ It’s the best sound ever." — Miranda Kerr

24. "A mother’s love doesn’t make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent." — Cheri Fuller

25. "Wherever you go, my love is with you. Happy Valentine's Day!" — Unknown

26. "Love cures people — but the ones who give it and the ones who receive it." — Dr. Karl Menninger

27. "To love another person is to see the face of God." — Les Miserables

28. "Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you." — Walter Winchell

29. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred, Lord Tennyson

30. "May your life be filled with the kind of heartfelt beauty that you bring to mine." — Unknown

31. "Even in a fairy tale where every dream comes true, I could never hope to find a son as sweet as you." — Unknown

32. "Life is filled with lots of things that make it all worthwhile, but none is better than your little smile." — Unknown

33. "Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." — Jenny McCarthy

34. "There is an enduring tenderness in the love of a mother to a son that transcends all other affections of the heart." — Washington Irving

35. "I may not say it every day, but you’ve changed my life in the biggest and best possible way." — Unknown

36. "Since you're such a fantastic son, I've got a special Valentine's Day gift just for you! I promise not to kiss you in front of any of your friends." — Unknown

37. "So there’s this boy. He kind of stole my heart. He calls me 'mom.'" — Unknown

38. "The joy of my heart since the day you were born. Happy Valentine's Day!" — Unknown

39. "Sweet treats on Valentine's Day help us remember to be sweet to each. And you're one of the sweetest kids ever!" — Unknown

40. "Dear Son, No matter how old you get, know that you’ll always be first in my heart." — Unknown

41. "No matter how many LEGOs I step on, I'm always so grateful to be your mom (or dad). Happy Valentine's Day!" — Unknown

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationships.