3 Ways To Tell If Your Child Is An Indigo Child (AKA Gifted)

Is there one in your brood?

The term "Indigo Child" is somewhat new, having only entered our consciousness in the past few decades.

These children are gifted with intuitiveness, are incredibly perceptive, and some would argue that they are spiritually awakened. It's pretty impressive for someone who hasn't yet experienced everything life has to offer, right?

Indigo Children bless the Earth with their footsteps during times of great tribulation.

It could be argued that humanity is in trouble, that the Earth is suffering, and that a new breed of leaders is desperately needed. Leaders who can lead us away from this destructive lifestyle.

The internet is full of articles about Indigo Children, notably geared toward parents, in an effort to teach them how to spot these kids.

In a world where every parent desperately clings to the idea that their child is so special and gifted, some have begun to redefine who Indigo Children are to please these kinds of parents.

If your child has trouble concentrating on boring things and is hyperactive, congratulations! You have a child.

What is an indigo child?

Being an Indigo Child is more than that, though. Here are three common characteristics of Indigo Children, and how to recognize them in your own family

1. They are wise beyond their years, seemingly inexplicably.

They seem to get along with adults way better than children.

They're peaceful and try to make the best of any situation. At school, they're picked on for being insightful and the pet of every teacher.

This insightfulness doesn't mean that they're smarter than the other kids, but it's a likely indication that they have lived previous lives. They've been reincarnated to teach the world their knowledge, the sum of thousands of years of living.

2. They are also highly sensitive.

Sometimes they are highly sensitive, seeming as though they are out of control with their emotions.

The truth is, their at times introverted personalities are fully there, and they've recognized how to express themselves.

Even though they can fly off the rails, you'll notice that they can charm nearly anyone with their wit and charisma. When people are around your child, they tend to feel good.

3. They are empathetic.

Many people think any child who is gifted, artistic, intensely creative, or hyperactive makes them an Indigo Child, but that's not necessarily the case.

When you're looking for an Indigo Child, you're not looking for talent. Any child who has practiced hard enough at something has talent.

What you really want to look for is a highly empathetic child, who's able to fully feel and absorb the emotions of the people around them.

Indigo Children embody a shift in humanity that is crucially important.

It's not a shift from 9-to-5 office worker to an artist who spends their days growing vegetables, playing in the mud and sculpting; rather, it's a shift from destructive humans to humans who are more interested in preservation of Earth and the uniqueness in others.

