What The Shape Of Your Face Says About Your Personality

You can learn a whole lot about a person just by looking at their face.

Communicating face-to-face is a valuable tool for getting to know someone, and/or deciding the best course of action when dealing with a problem relating to a partner or loved one.

According to the ancient art of Chinese face reading, there tend to be a consistent set of characteristics belonging to people who have certain facial shapes.

Jean Haner, author of the book The Wisdom of Your Face, believes that just by studying the face, you can tell how people think, feel, and act.

You may have a straight-up diamond or rectangle shaped face, or you might be a combination of two types, but no matter what face shape you have, you can bet it's telling the world all kinds of secrets about you.

Here are 7 types of face shapes and what yours reveals about you.

1. Heart-shaped face

Celebrity example of a heart-shaped face: Cate Blanchette

Photo: Getty

You have a heart-shaped face if you have a large forehead and your face tapers towards the chin, forming an inverted triangle. People with heart-shaped faces are intelligent, deep thinkers who love to learn new things as often as possible.

They're very intuitive, creative, and have an inner strength. They're stubborn, pushy, and tend to have financial difficulties in tough financial times.

2. Rectangle-shaped face

Celebrity example of a rectangle-shaped face: Angelina Jolie

Photo: Getty

If you have a strong forehead, a wide jawline and a broad chin, you have a rectangular-shaped face. You value logic and you're a really good thinker and planner.

In fact, you have a tendency to over think things, and hold in your emotions. You get rid of all that pent up emotional energy and over-thinking by going to the gym a lot.

3. Triangle-shaped face

Celebrity example of a triangle-shaped face: Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Your face is triangle-shaped if it's narrower at the forehead and wide (or flames out) at the jawline. You're extroverted, assertive, social, love people, and enjoy being in charge.

You can also have control and anger issues, and you lean toward impatient. But your drive and people skills will lead you to success.

4. Diamond-shaped face

Celebrity example of a diamond-shaped face: Jennifer Lopez

Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock

If the widest part of your face is in the middle with a pointed chin, you have a diamond-shaped face. Diamond-shaped people are often perfectionists, and are confident, strong-willed people who are great leaders.

But they can be quick to get angry, and are often unpredictable. They seem to achieve success later in life, but sometimes never find success in relationships.

5. Square-shaped face

Celebrity example of a square-shaped face: Rihanna

Photo: D Free / Shutterstock

You have a square face shape if you have both a wide hairline and jawline. Square-faced people are also known as earth face because they're down to earth, good at decision-making, trustworthy, and competitive.

They aren't easily influenced by other people and have a tendency to be too conservative at times.

6. Round-shaped face

Celebrity example of a round-shaped face: Emma Stone

Photo: Getty

You can tell if you have a round face shape if you have a wide hairline with nearly equal fullness below your cheekbones.

People with round-shaped faces are typically generous and think of others before thinking of themselves.

This can mean you sometimes are careful enough with your boundaries and give far more than you receive in return. Make a conscious effort to remember you are worth the same love and kindness you give and know you should be able to expect to be treated accordingly.

7. Oval-shaped face

Celebrity example of an oval-shaped face: Lady Gaga

Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock

Some people refer to oval as the perfect face shape, and it certainly is the most versatile when it comes to hairstyles. You have an oval face if your face is three parts long to two parts wide, and the width of your face is about one-third less than the length, with no corners to your face.

If you're an oval-shaped person, you know the right thing to say, and always can make someone feel welcome and comfortable. You have a high I.Q., have a lot of ideas, and are very diplomatic.

However, you can get too focused on saying the right things and tell people what you think they want to hear.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and teacher who loves writing and performing personal narratives. She's had pieces in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Woman's Day, Purple Clover, Bustle, and is a regular contributor to Ravishly and YourTango. Check out her website or her Facebook page.