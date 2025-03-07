How To Read A Person's Face And Easily Predict Their Behavior, According To Master Face Reader

Facial expressions speak volumes. Eighty percent of communication is nonverbal; humans lived for thousands of years without uttering a single word. Most of us know how to read people’s expressions, but we don’t work to hone our skills. We understand that, say, someone is angry when their brow is furrowed. Sometimes, they show if there’s still respect in a relationship.

But, we don’t often recognize that someone might need time to themselves if they’re touching their nose a lot and that’s a shame.

Advertisement

If you want to have a healthy relationship, you need to know how to read a person's face and predict their behavior. Faces display an immense amount of information and all of us would have better relationships with friends, family, and co-workers if we focused a bit more on what they were saying. We’d have far better marriages, too.

Master face reader Eric Standop explains how to read a person's face and easily predict their behavior.

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Standop is an expert in a wide array of expression-reading practices and currently runs the Face Reading Academy where he consults with a variety of clientele, from businesses to married couples, on the fine art of understanding facial expressions.

In his book, Read The Face: Face Reading For Success In Your Career, Relationships, And Health, Standop lays out the science of face reading and offers advice on understanding the micro-expressions that hint at much larger emotions.

We spoke to this master face reader about what expressions married couples should take to heart and what couples can do to strengthen their relationship.

(Hint: there’s a lot of eye contact involved.)

YourTango: The average person doesn’t devote a lot of time to understanding expressions. What’s the importance of face reading?

Advertisement

Eric Standop: Eighty percent of our communication is nonverbal. It’s our first language. When you imagine that the homo-sapiens started 300,000 years ago and language, more or less, began 30,000 years ago, we have a very long period of 270,000 years without language on this planet.

The only way we communicated was with the face. This is still part of our DNA, our human skills. Everyone is a face reader. And everyone uses that skill.

YT: And it is a skill. The art of face reading seems very complicated.

ES: I like that you say it’s an art. It has been art — but more and more, it has become a science. Face reading is, more or less, getting to know someone with the help of their face. That means that you know this person’s feelings, emotions, and thoughts.

Advertisement

Your brain is connected by the facial nerves. Anything that goes on inside you is reflected and revealed, by the face. It’s really hard to fake that. It’s easier to fake body language.

But, to fake a face for longer than a few minutes? That’s hard. Only the best actresses can do that. It says a lot about you. It says a lot about your emotional state, but also about your personality.

YT: You write a lot about how face reading can help couples. What are some face-reading tips that husbands and wives should know about?

ES: When people grab their noses with their fingers, it’s very often a sign that they want more space. It means that they want to take a deep breath and need more space.

Advertisement

So, in a relationship, that might be not a good sign. The same is true when women bite or men grab on their lower lip. That shows that someone wants to get rid of something.

So, when you, for example, see a man standing in the street on his own and grabbing his lower lip, you already know he’s thinking about solving a problem or getting rid of something. To stimulate the upper lip means that I’m stimulated by this conversation or by the appearance of the other person.

Then, you know you have good cards — and she might be interested in you. There are 60 to 70 signs we can use related to the face.

YT: Beyond dating — in terms of committed relationships — what are the good signs and bad signs when you do relationship readings?

Advertisement

ES: When I look at a couple who has been together for years, I look for behavior that is copied. When they behave in the same way or she always touches his upper arm or when she tries to copy his facial expressions of him — that’s what I look for in women.

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Men usually look at their wives and have this adorable facial expression — that signifies a strong connection. But, the first thing I look for is if there is still respect in the relationship.

Advertisement

A lot of couples break up because they don’t trust each other anymore. I usually tell them, “Well, it’s hard when you lose trust, but trust can always be established again.”

But, when respect is lost? That is almost impossible to re-install. And facial expressions tell you, quickly, when respect is lost.

When someone rolls their eyes or doesn’t focus on their partner anymore and their eyes more or less stay for a second on the partner’s face and then they already turn their eyes away? That is very often a sign of lost respect.

YT: If someone wants to communicate better with their wife or husband, what are some things they should do?

Advertisement

ES: You don’t need to take a romantic holiday in Hawaii. You need to do basic work together. Basic work is to, for example, sit together three times a week, look into each other’s eyes for five minutes, and say nothing.

No noise in the background. No music. Nothing. Just look into each other’s eyes for five minutes. When you do that, you connect on a deeper level, because you release endorphins. Those endorphins re-establish the relationship again. They connect you.

It’s also, more or less, a lie detector. If one partner cannot do that anymore, something happens, because people in love can do that. They even have a hard time stopping doing that.

If you have stress, if you have any turbulence in your relationship, this is the best tool to heal yourself. I would try that first before I would go to a therapist. If that doesn’t work, go to a therapist. But, try that first.

Advertisement

Another good way to get to know your partner better with the help of their face is to try to remember their facial expressions — just a few, like a unique feature that only your partner shows. And when you remember that facial expression, go to the mirror and try to do it yourself.

By doing this, you stimulate your brain in the same way that your partner has been stimulated. You feel the same things as your partner.

YT: Okay. Say someone’s wife is mad at them. What are some things they can focus on to help the relationship get back on track?

ES: Invite your partner to communicate by not only showing your emotions but also speaking about them. So, not only having tears in your eyes but also saying: “Do you see the tears in my eyes? Do you know why I have them?”

Advertisement

It’s very often that we are not on the same emotional level as our partner. Some are more sensitive — others are more logic-driven. So, our face — everyone’s face — is also an invitation to your world. You have to offer your partner that world.

YT: That makes a lot of sense.

ES: Three days ago, I just spoke to a CEO in Silicon Valley. He’s successful in business, but he’s having relationship problems. He thinks it’s because of the high amount of time he’s invested in his work.

Well, that’s the logical approach. But, the other thing is that he wasn’t telling his wife why he loved his work — he just did the work. And she has to guess why he does it. And she thinks, "Oh, well, he loves the work because that’s the only thing he loves."

Advertisement

That’s not true. So, I told him he has to learn to talk about his feelings, which is maybe the biggest challenge for him in his life. We usually get these answers, like letting grandma and grandpa take care of the kids and the two of you having a romantic weekend at the beach. That’s not a bad idea, but it doesn’t help daily.

A lot of people think face reading is just done by eyes. Some people are surprised when I tell them that one face-reading master I worked with is blind — he listens, smells, and touches.

Those things tell us a lot about each other. From a face-reading point of view, the best place to know and smell someone is the hairline on their forehead. A kiss on the forehead, in ancient times, meant a lot. It meant a lot.

That’s where the brain is and the center where you smell most like yourself. If I like your smell, I like you. Every day, kiss your partner on the forehead and smell them. That’s reassuring the connection between the two of you.

Advertisement

Lizzy Francis is a writer and editor who has had fiction and poetry published in magazines associated with New York University like the West 4th Street Review and the Gallatin Review.