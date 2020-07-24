What Your Favorite Clothing Color Says About Your Personality

Your little black dress says more than you think...

In 2015, I read an article about how the color of our clothes reveals a lot about our personality type. It made me consider how dressing can be a form of personal expression, and how the clothes we wear send out messages to the world.

You can tell a great deal about a person by the colors they wear.

Color plays a major role in our lives by the way it influences our moods and emotions. You wouldn't think that a color can make you feel secure or make you feel uneasy, but it can.

When you choose to use a color or avoid it, that action can reveal much about your personality. Even if you aren't consciously aware of the symbolic meanings of certain colors, your subconscious is. What one color means to you may have a completely different meaning to me.

Here's a guide to what the color of your favorite clothing says about you:

What wearing black colors says about your personality

It used to be that black was the color of mourning. You only wore black while you were grieving.

Luckily, wearing black is no longer just to respect the dead, and it's perfectly acceptable to wear it at any time. Punk, Goth, and clubs kids are known to wear a lot of black, and almost every woman has that perfect black dress that's flattering to her body in her closet.

Black symbolizes extremes — all or nothing — and is a color of strength, power, sophistication, elegance, and authority.

What wearing blue colors says about your personality

Blue soothes and cools. When you wear blue, you're broadcasting creativity, positivity, peace, loyalty, and you're saying that you've decided to live by your own rules, and by your own truth.

Because blue wearers think for themselves, they're smart, have a quick wit, and are independent.

What wearing brown colors says about your personality

When you wear brown, you're representing all things solid and grounded, such as the color of the earth. Brown is the color that people associate with someone who's stable, smart, and dependable (like the UPS driver).

What wearing grey colors says about your personality

One thing we all know is that there are many different variations, shades if you will, of grey.

Wearing grey can wash you out, and make you seem indifferent, depressed, and apathetic. It can also seem suppressive and give off the impression of a lack of confidence.

There's a reason the classic color of sweatpants is grey!

What wearing silver colors says about your personality

Wearing metallic colors, like silver, isn't just for hookers or socialites any more; metallic clothing comes in everything from cute tops to sophisticated dresses. If you wear metallic, you're letting the world know that you aren't shy, but that you're adventurous, up for anything, and hip.

Not everybody can wear metallic; it reflects the light, which will make you look older, so either you're young when you wear silver, or you're a bad*ss.

What wearing red colors says about your personality

If you want to stand out and grab the spotlight, wear red. It's the color of energy and is the symbol of life.

An Indian bride wears red instead of white. Wearing red is empowering and can give you confidence. Red is also the color of sensuality, aggression, passion, and boldness.

What wearing orange colors says about your personality

Orange is known as the color that makes new possibilities happen. It's creative, enthusiastic, and is associated with good times, warmth, and ambition.

If you wear orange, you like to be the life of the party, and are in a positive, energizing, and engaging mood.

What wearing pink colors says about your personality

Pink is very much associated with femininity, but when a man is comfortable with both the masculine and the feminine side to his personality, he can really rock a pink shirt or jacket.

Pink is the unconditional love color and it's known to soothe out aggression.

What wearing purple colors says about your personality

The late Prince's nickname of His Royal Purpleness was kind of redundant as purple is the color of royalty and is a symbol of wealth.

If you want to convey that you're rich — both of possessions and spirituality — then wear purple. Purple shows that you have a rich inner life, are intuitive, artistic, creative, and have great instincts about people.

What wearing yellow colors says about your personality

There's no mistaking yellow, as it's logical, happy, cheerful, and optimistic. It has the power to bring out creativity, but is completely overpowering if too much is used (you don't want to dress head to toe in yellow or you'll look like Big Bird).

Yellow encourages intelligence and inspiration, and is a good color to wear when you need that added boost to finish a work project or ace those exams.

What wearing green colors says about your personality

Nature and money are green, and both things are very important. Green is a calming color and is associated with generosity, healing, and a rejuvenated state of mind.

People who wear green are charismatic and care deeply about the feelings of others.

What wearing white shades says about your personality

Wearing white signifies cleansing and new beginnings. When you put on a white shirt or skirt, you feel as if you're starting the day with a clean slate, and you appear to have a fresh and bright outlook. White is the color of balance, harmony, purity, and courage.

