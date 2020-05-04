Which Color Is Your Personality? (And What It Says About You!)

Are you a red, yellow, green or orange?

There are so many ways to define your personality traits — everything from the Big Five Personality Traits to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. You have to wonder sometimes if it's really necessary to know exactly what personality type you have.

It's important to know what type of personality you have because your personality affects the way you think and how you make decisions. It guides you into choosing friends and spouses, and it can help explain the decisions you make and the reasons you do some of the things you do.

Dr. Carol Ritberger, an internationally acclaimed expert of behavior psychology, has her own way of looking at personality types.

"This approach to the world of personality uses four colors, each with their own unique way of seeing situations, expressing themselves, solving problems, and interacting with people," she says on her website, where you can find out what color personality type you are.

The four colors of personality are Red, Orange, Yellow, and Green.



"Imagine the opportunities that would open up if you better understood yourself and other people," Dr. Berger says. "Imagine the benefits if you were able to build personal and business relationships that were mutually satisfying, rewarding, and productive."

The benefits are great when you truly understand your personality and who you are. Take the quiz above and find out what each color means.

1. Red

If you're a red, you believe in getting things done. You don't believe in pretending to be something you're not and you have no trouble expressing exactly what's on your mind. There's no grey area for you, for you see the world in black and white.

It's not about the journey, it's about getting from point A to point B. You're a hard worker, make firm decisions, are assertive, and have strong leadership abilities. You definitely like to be in charge.

2. Orange

If you're an orange person, you long for peace and harmony. You're a caregiver and a peacemaker, and have many fine qualities such as loyalty, devotion, kindness, and cooperation. You're a great listener and are socially responsible. You have a strong sense of community and will do almost anything to help give people meaning to their lives. You want everyone to get along and thrive.

3. Yellow

Those of the yellow personality are visionaries, deep thinkers, and problem-solvers. They constantly wonder how things can be done better and their life's purpose is to make a difference. If you're a yellow, you won't shy away from a challenge or a problem.

You're not interested in keeping things the same, and you'll work to make them better. When others give up on a problem, yellow will make it their goal to solve it and will get great pleasure in accomplishing something that other people thought was hopeless.

4. Green

Greens want to experience everything and every where. They're creative, innovative, intuitive, emotional, enthusiastic, passionate, love to have a good time, and definitely enjoy doing their own thing, rather than just following the crowd.

They're known for creating innovative ideas and novel applications for existing products and services. Their ideas aren't limited and they'd rather follow a hunch and see where it leads them, rather than follow logic. Their whole reason for living is to be a catalyst for change.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 28, 2016 and was updated with the latest information.