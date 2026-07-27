5 Zodiac Signs Destined For Success After The Full Moon On July 29

After the full moon rises in Aquarius on July 29, six zodiac signs are destined for success. The stars are aligning on Wednesday to give us a much-needed fresh start.

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, "the upcoming Full Moon at the end of the month is wiping out anything that's not meant for your path ahead for the next 18 years." This is the first Full Moon since the North Node moved into Aquarius and the South Node into Leo. It is also conjunct Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, so big changes are coming. Get ready!

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1. Scorpio

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Your home life is getting an upgrade, Scorpio. The Aquarius Full Moon on July 29 targets your house of home and family. This represents an ending, but there's no reason to be sad. "Something is being completely released back into the universe that was not meant for you," Hathor explained. You're making room for something far better to enter your orbit.

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You may relocate or purchase a new home. This is also a good time to switch up how you make your money. If you've been thinking about changing careers, the Aquarius Moon gives you a push to do so. Any authority figures who've been holding you back suddenly lose their power. Success is now yours for the taking.

2. Libra

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It's time to step up, Libra. The Aquarius Full Moon pushes you into the spotlight and encourages you to take on a leadership role. "People are attracted to you like never before," Hathor said. "You are pulling in the masses, new audiences, new groups; they're all here, and they're heavily influenced by you."

After July 29, it feels as though everybody wants to be your friend. At the same time, people are looking up to you for guidance. Trust yourself and what you bring to the table. The success you are experiencing now is well-earned.

3. Virgo

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If you've been feeling burnt out, Virgo, the Aquarius Full Moon spells good news. "You're completely done with that 9-to-5 routine," the astrologer said. This is for the best. According to Hathor, you are about to "enter your dream job workspace."

Suddenly, you are able to see your coworkers more clearly. It seems that someone wasn't being entirely honest with you. But now that you know the truth, you can act accordingly. Don't close yourself off, though, because someone very generous is entering your orbit. They are going to offer you something extraordinary that will lead to great success.

4. Aries

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As the Aquarius Full Moon forms a conjunction with Pluto, you are experiencing your own rebirth of sorts, Aries. The community you've gotten comfortable in isn't serving you in the ways it once was. It's time to advocate for your needs and potentially step away.

"Finally, you're voicing your opinion about something that has been on your chest for years," Hathor said. You're done staying quiet, and good for you. This is how you attract success and the people who truly support you. "Listen to the people who clap around this time," the astrologer added. "The people that stay silent; they're the ones you want to remove."

5. Pisces

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Your leadership skills are on full display during the Aquarius Full Moon, Pisces. Whether it's at work or at home, you are finally stepping into your power, and this has been a long time coming.

"There's no going back after this Full Moon," Hathor insisted. "This is releasing heavy resentment that you have been carrying for years. This is a time when you can finally feel free of heavy burdens [and] grief you've been carrying." Finally, after this lunation, you feel lighter, and this allows you to achieve the success you are after.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, astrology, and human interest topics.