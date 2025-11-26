These 4 Zodiac Signs Receive Something They’ve Been Asking The Universe For After November 27, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive something they've been asking the universe for after Saturn retrograde ends on November 27, 2025. Saturn first turned retrograde in July, first in Aries before backtracking through Pisces for one final time in our lifetime. This Saturn retrograde phase encouraged us to reflect on our boundaries and mental health as well as how we approach relationships with others — and it definitely wasn't easy.

Advertisement

"Saturn has brutally been crucifying you since March 2023," Hathor explained in a video. "It has stripped away anything that you've held dear, or you thought was valuable, but that is because Saturn had plans for you."

Each astrological sign was tested, but now that Saturn is turning direct, all of the hard work pays off — especially for these astrological signs.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, Saturn retrograde created a bit of a slowdown in your career. From no call backs to zero promotions, you’ll be pleased to know that everything is about to change. But now that Saturn is turning direct again on November 27, you're about to receive something you've been asking the universe for for a long time.

“You’re gonna get an amazing career opportunity,” Hathor said. "You're finally realizing what you're worth, and people are now actually paying it."

Of course, this won’t happen overnight. Like anything in life, change takes time. However, if you’re willing to work hard enough, expect to see major wins after November 27.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Saturn has been in your sign since 2023, so lately, you might be feeling confused about who you are. With so much change happening and little time to process, this year hasn’t exactly been the kindest to you. You've been asking the universe for some direction, and that's what you receive after November 27 as you finally discover who you are.

“This is finally you getting everything that you put your heart and soul into for the past three years," Hathor said, "and it is finally paying off.”'

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you're about to receive something you've been asking the universe for related to "home, land, or property," Hathor said, adding that this won't just help you in those areas, but "can really elevate you to the next level with your career.” This is because your foundation will become more solid, giving you a chance to focus on other things.

Advertisement

So, if you truly want to become the most successful version of yourself, focus on resolving any outstanding home issues and the universe will provide you the backup you need. While it may sound insignificant, getting your home together will inevitably get your finances in order.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you may not having been asking the universe for a romantic partner directly. In the past, you might not have cared much about finding love at all. However, once Saturn retrograde ends on November 27, your relationships with others will deepen like never before, something you may not have known you needed.

According to Hathor, this is about more than just love.

"This is complete stability with you and a partner," the astrologer explained, so take advantage of this time while you have the chance!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.